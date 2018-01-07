Scott County’s Jaylen Barber (44), Michael Mckenzie (5), KJ Tucker (3), Kobi Harris (45) and Cam Fluker (1) celebrated a basket from Scott County’s Michael Moreno (24) during their game against Lexington Christian on Dec. 7, 2017. Scott County won 68-59.
High School Basketball

High school basketball: Cards and Camels at No. 1 in Cantrall’s ratings

January 07, 2018 05:45 PM

Scott County’s boys and Campbell County’s girls hold the No. 1 spots in the first edition of Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for high school basketball in Kentucky for the 2017-18 season.

The top 25 listings are followed by region-by-region ratings for every school in the state.

BOYS’ TOP 25

School

Rating

1. Scott County (13-1)

85.6

2. Ballard (10-3)

84.7

3. Trinity (13-1)

84.6

4. Cov. Catholic (12-3)

83.8

5. Fern Creek (12-3)

83.4

6. Bryan Station (14-1)

82.9

6. Cooper (14-2)

82.9

8. Madison Central (13-4)

82.7

9. Oldham County (14-2)

80.9

9. Lexington Catholic (11-5)

80.9

11. Lafayette (11-4)

80.8

12. Pulaski County (9-3)

80.7

13. John Hardin (13-2)

80.4

14. Knox Central (13-1)

79.8

15. Butler (14-1)

78.6

16. Lex. Christian (9-6)

78.3

17. North Laurel (13-2)

78.2

17. Paducah Tilghman (13-3)

78.2

19. Doss (12-4)

77.8

20. Owensboro (13-4)

77.7

21. Corbin (11-3)

76.9

22. Walton-Verona (11-4)

76.8

23. PRP (10-4)

76.4

24. Waggener (11-3)

76.0

25. Graves County (12-5)

75.9

GIRLS’ TOP 25

School

Rating

1. Campbell County (17-1)

89.9

2. Mercer County (15-1)

89.1

2. Sacred Heart (10-4)

89.1

4. Elizabethtown (14-1)

86.3

5. Butler (13-1)

86.0

6. Manual (8-3)

85.7

7. Scott County (14-2)

85.5

8. South Warren (14-2)

85.4

9. Lincoln County (12-3)

84.5

10. Murray (13-2)

84.4

11. Male (11-4)

83.9

12. Anderson County (10-4)

81.8

13. Clark County (11-5)

81.7

14. Graves County (12-5)

81.4

14. Eastern (8-4)

81.4

16. Southwestern (13-3)

81.2

16. Boyd County (11-2)

81.2

18. Simon Kenton (8-4)

81.1

18. Mercy (8-5)

81.1

20. Owensboro Cath. (12-3)

80.8

20. Conner (12-3)

80.8

22. Ryle (13-5)

80.7

23. South Laurel (14-3)

79.9

24. Casey County (15-2)

79.6

25. Highlands (11-5)

78.9

BOYS’ RATINGS BY REGION

1ST REGION

1. Paducah Tilghman

78.2

2. Graves County

75.9

3. Mayfield

72.0

4. Marshall County

67.9

5. McCracken County

67.2

6. Calloway County

56.0

7. Murray

48.4

8. Ballard Memorial

42.3

9. Fulton County

41.0

10. Carlisle County

38.4

11. St. Mary

35.2

12. Hickman County

33.6

13. Christian Fellowship

18.2

13. Fulton City

18.2

15. Community Christian

9.4

2ND REGION

1. University Heights

72.8

2. Christian County

69.7

3. Hopkinsville

68.0

4. Madisonville

65.8

5. Henderson County

64.3

6. Webster County

58.3

7. Caldwell County

55.4

8. Hopkins Central

52.8

9. Livingston Central

51.2

10. Union County

44.4

11. Lyon County

39.4

12. Trigg County

38.4

13. Crittenden County

32.0

14. Dawson Springs

31.9

15. Fort Campbell

25.7

3RD REGION

1. Owensboro

77.7

2. Daviess County

72.0

3. Owensboro Catholic

70.7

4. Apollo

66.6

5. Ohio County

62.2

6. Muhlenberg County

60.7

7. Meade County

59.3

8. Breckinridge County

59.0

9. Butler County

53.1

10. Grayson County

52.0

11. Hancock County

50.4

12. Edmonson County

49.7

13. Whitesville Trinity

45.1

14. McLean County

44.6

15. Cloverport

18.5

4TH REGION

1. Warren Central

75.2

2. Bowling Green

73.4

3. Monroe County

67.7

4. Clinton County

63.4

5. Barren County

62.4

6. Warren East

61.1

7. South Warren

59.5

8. Glasgow

58.2

8. Todd Central

58.2

10. Franklin-Simpson

58.0

11. Logan County

57.9

12. Greenwood

57.2

13. Russellville

56.7

14. Allen County

54.4

15. Russell County

50.4

16. Cumberland County

37.5

17. Metcalfe County

30.7

5TH REGION

1. John Hardin

80.4

2. LaRue County

71.6

3. Adair County

70.8

4. Elizabethtown

68.1

5. Central Hardin

67.2

6. North Hardin

63.0

7. Bardstown

60.7

8. Marion County

59.6

9. Washington County

57.3

10. Taylor County

55.8

11. Campbellsville

55.6

12. Green County

52.1

13. Caverna

50.3

14. Nelson County

49.0

15. Bethlehem

46.1

16. Hart County

44.6

17. Fort Knox

37.7

18. Thomas Nelson

36.0

6TH REGION

1. Fern Creek

83.4

2. Butler

78.6

3. Doss

77.8

4. Pleasure Ridge Park

76.4

5. Valley

73.9

6. Fairdale

72.0

7. DeSales

70.5

8. Bullitt East

68.0

9. Iroquois

67.9

10. Jeffersontown

66.6

11. North Bullitt

60.1

12. Southern

58.8

13. Lou. Holy Cross

58.7

14. Moore

57.4

15. Bullitt Central

54.8

16. Western

49.3

17. Whitefield Academy

45.2

18. Beth Haven

25.8

19. Evangel

13.2

7TH REGION

1. Ballard

84.7

2. Trinity

84.6

3. Waggener

76.0

4. Male

74.9

5. St. Xavier

72.5

6. Manual

67.2

7. Eastern

64.2

8. Central

62.7

9. Seneca

61.5

10. Louisville Christian

59.6

11. Atherton

56.8

12. Country Day

51.7

13. Collegiate

46.1

14. St. Francis

43.5

15. Shawnee

34.5

16. Portland Christian

34.2

17. Brown

28.7

18. Walden

15.9

8TH REGION

1. Oldham County

80.9

2. Walton-Verona

76.8

3. Collins

73.6

4. Simon Kenton

73.5

5. South Oldham

72.1

6. Spencer County

68.4

7. Gallatin County

67.6

8. North Oldham

66.0

9. Anderson County

62.7

10. Grant County

60.2

11. Shelby County

51.6

12. Carroll County

48.9

13. Henry County

46.9

14. Trimble County

45.5

15. Eminence

40.3

16. Owen County

40.1

17. Williamstown

28.0

9TH REGION

1. Covington Catholic

83.8

2. Cooper

82.9

3. Boone County

74.3

4. Newport

69.4

5. Dixie Heights

68.1

5. Newport Catholic

68.1

7. Cov. Holy Cross

63.2

8. Holmes

61.4

9. Beechwood

59.5

10. Conner

57.7

11. St. Henry

57.5

12. Highlands

56.3

13. Lloyd

53.5

14. Ryle

52.9

15. Bellevue

41.7

16. Villa Madonna

41.3

17. Ludlow

33.3

18. Dayton

23.7

19. Heritage Academy

2.8

20. Latin

1.8

10TH REGION

1. Campbell County

75.1

2. Clark County

74.9

3. Scott

72.3

4. Pendleton County

71.9

5. Paris

66.7

6. Mason County

62.5

7. Bishop Brossart

61.3

8. Montgomery County

57.7

9. Harrison County

54.3

10. Bourbon County

53.6

11. Robertson County

49.9

12. Nicholas County

46.7

13. Bracken County

42.8

14. Augusta

39.0

15. Calvary Christian

37.3

16. St. Patrick

27.9

17. Silver Grove

0.1

11TH REGION

1. Scott County

85.6

2. Bryan Station

82.9

3. Madison Central

82.7

4. Lexington Catholic

80.9

5. Lafayette

80.8

6. Lexington Christian

78.3

7. Henry Clay

74.7

8. Paul Dunbar

71.2

9. Woodford County

66.5

10. Frederick Douglass

63.4

11. Madison Southern

60.3

12. Franklin County

60.2

13. Frankfort

59.6

14. Model

53.2

15. Tates Creek

53.1

16. Sayre

52.1

17. Berea

47.7

18. Western Hills

45.6

12TH REGION

1. Pulaski County

80.7

2. West Jessamine

74.5

3. Southwestern

72.9

4. Mercer County

72.8

5. Somerset

69.7

6. Wayne County

69.1

7. Boyle County

67.8

8. Lincoln County

62.9

9. Danville

57.6

10. McCreary Central

57.3

11. Garrard County

56.1

12. East Jessamine

53.9

13. Rockcastle County

50.9

14. Casey County

46.7

15. Burgin

16.7

13TH REGION

1. Knox Central

79.8

2. North Laurel

78.2

3. Corbin

76.9

4. South Laurel

72.8

5. Harlan County

69.3

6. Jackson County

63.4

7. Clay County

61.5

8. Lynn Camp

59.3

9. Whitley County

57.4

10. Bell County

54.8

11. Barbourville

51.8

12. Williamsburg

47.9

13. Harlan

47.1

14. Oneida Baptist

44.8

15. Middlesboro

39.6

16. Pineville

37.2

17. Red Bird

30.1

14TH REGION

1. Knott Central

68.9

2. Perry Central

68.0

3. Estill County

63.3

4. Cordia

63.0

5. Powell County

61.4

6. Breathitt County

57.0

7. Leslie County

56.2

8. Hazard

55.6

9. Wolfe County

52.9

10. Letcher Central

51.2

11. Buckhorn

51.0

12. Jackson City

38.3

13. Owsley County

27.5

14. June Buchanan

22.3

15. Lee County

1.0

16. Riverside Christian

0.1

15TH REGION

1. Pikeville

68.4

2. Johnson Central

65.7

3. Floyd Central

64.8

4. Shelby Valley

62.3

5. Paintsville

60.2

6. Belfry

59.6

7. Pike Central

58.6

8. Sheldon Clark

54.2

9. Lawrence County

45.0

10. Magoffin County

42.5

11. East Ridge

41.4

12. Betsy Layne

37.7

13. Prestonsburg

36.1

14. Phelps

34.2

15. Jenkins

15.5

16. Piarist

0.2

16TH REGION

1. Ashland Blazer

71.4

2. Boyd County

65.5

3. Rowan County

58.1

4. Raceland

57.6

5. Morgan County

57.0

6. Elliott County

56.5

7. East Carter

55.8

8. West Carter

55.0

9. Bath County

54.2

10. Lewis County

53.5

11. Russell

53.0

12. Greenup County

52.7

13. Fairview

51.8

14. Fleming County

44.1

15. Menifee County

41.5

16. Rose Hill Christian

25.3

GIRLS’ RATINGS BY REGION

1ST REGION

1. Murray

84.4

2. Graves County

81.4

3. Marshall County

66.0

4. Calloway County

63.6

5. McCracken County

58.7

6. Ballard Memorial

50.6

7. Mayfield

47.8

8. Carlisle County

46.3

9. Paducah Tilghman

42.1

10. Fulton County

34.1

11. Hickman County

32.5

12. Fulton City

24.5

13. St. Mary

17.8

14. Community Christian

7.4

2ND REGION

1. Christian County

78.6

2. Webster County

75.5

3. Hopkinsville

73.6

4. Henderson County

72.8

5. Madisonville

51.7

6. Caldwell County

48.2

7. Union County

48.0

8. Hopkins Central

47.6

9. Livingston Central

47.2

10. Lyon County

46.4

11. Crittenden County

46.2

12. University Heights

42.6

13. Trigg County

30.9

14. Dawson Springs

30.4

15. Fort Campbell

3.4

3RD REGION

1. Owensboro Catholic

80.8

2. Edmonson County

73.6

3. Muhlenberg County

71.7

4. Meade County

67.8

5. Apollo

66.5

6. Breckinridge County

61.7

7. McLean County

60.0

8. Grayson County

56.1

9. Daviess County

53.8

10. Owensboro

47.7

11. Butler County

41.7

12. Whitesville Trinity

41.4

13. Hancock County

40.8

14. Ohio County

36.7

15. Cloverport

20.3

4TH REGION

1. South Warren

85.4

2. Russell County

78.4

3. Barren County

71.8

4. Bowling Green

70.5

5. Allen County

69.7

6. Glasgow

69.6

7. Monroe County

62.0

8. Logan County

56.4

9. Greenwood

55.7

10. Warren East

54.0

11. Metcalfe County

53.0

12. Clinton County

42.5

13. Todd Central

42.2

14. Warren Central

38.3

15. Franklin-Simpson

31.6

16. Russellville

30.0

17. Cumberland County

28.9

5TH REGION

1. Elizabethtown

86.3

2. John Hardin

71.5

3. Nelson County

70.0

4. Green County

69.2

5. Bardstown

67.2

6. Marion County

60.5

7. Central Hardin

60.0

8. Thomas Nelson

57.2

9. LaRue County

57.0

10. Bethlehem

54.3

11. Campbellsville

47.8

12. Taylor County

47.4

13. Adair County

46.4

14. Hart County

44.5

15. North Hardin

42.0

16. Washington County

39.2

17. Caverna

38.9

18. Fort Knox

14.6

6TH REGION

1. Butler

86.0

2. Mercy

81.1

3. Bullitt East

78.7

4. North Bullitt

74.0

5. Fern Creek

63.1

6. Lou. Holy Cross

57.3

7. Jeffersontown

44.6

8. Doss

43.1

8. Pleasure Ridge Park

43.1

10. Moore

42.2

11. Whitefield Academy

42.0

12. Valley

29.2

13. Southern

28.7

14. Bullitt Central

21.6

15. Iroquois

12.3

16. Fairdale

11.2

17. Western

6.3

18. Beth Haven

5.4

7TH REGION

1. Sacred Heart

89.1

2. Manual

85.7

3. Male

83.9

4. Eastern

81.4

5. Assumption

66.4

6. Louisville Christian

66.2

7. Ballard

65.2

8. Central

60.0

9. Brown

43.9

10. Presentation

43.2

11. Waggener

31.9

12. Atherton

30.2

13. Collegiate

28.4

14. Seneca

26.4

15. St. Francis

26.2

16. Portland Christian

11.4

17. Country Day

8.1

18. Shawnee

0.1

8TH REGION

1. Anderson County

81.8

2. Simon Kenton

81.1

3. Spencer County

66.0

4. Grant County

65.9

4. Oldham County

65.9

6. Walton-Verona

65.0

7. South Oldham

64.4

8. Collins

59.1

9. Owen County

54.4

10. Gallatin County

51.9

11. Shelby County

50.8

12. Carroll County

47.8

13. North Oldham

46.0

14. Eminence

41.0

15. Williamstown

36.2

16. Trimble County

34.9

17. Henry County

34.7

9TH REGION

1. Conner

80.8

2. Ryle

80.7

3. Highlands

78.9

4. Holmes

78.4

5. Cov. Holy Cross

74.6

6. Cooper

74.1

7. Dixie Heights

71.3

8. Boone County

67.2

9. Newport Catholic

65.4

10. St. Henry

61.7

11. Notre Dame

56.9

12. Newport

55.2

13. Lloyd

52.1

14. Dayton

44.9

15. Bellevue

43.4

16. Ludlow

41.0

17. Beechwood

26.9

18. Villa Madonna

25.5

19. Latin

6.3

10TH REGION

1. Campbell County

89.9

2. Clark County

81.7

3. Scott

78.0

4. Mason County

71.3

5. Harrison County

63.5

6. Bishop Brossart

60.9

7. Nicholas County

56.9

8. Paris

49.0

9. Bourbon County

47.1

10. Bracken County

39.0

11. Montgomery County

34.0

12. Calvary Christian

29.5

13. Robertson County

26.4

14. Pendleton County

26.0

15. Augusta

24.7

16. St. Patrick

18.7

17. Silver Grove

0.1

11TH REGION

1. Scott County

85.5

2. Franklin County

77.7

2. Lafayette

77.7

4. Henry Clay

70.4

5. Paul Dunbar

69.7

6. Lexington Catholic

67.0

7. Woodford County

58.5

8. Bryan Station

57.7

9. Madison Central

57.6

9. Madison Southern

57.6

11. Western Hills

50.5

12. Sayre

47.8

13. Frederick Douglass

47.7

14. Lexington Christian

44.5

15. Tates Creek

41.4

16. Frankfort

38.1

17. Berea

35.6

18. Model

31.1

12TH REGION

1. Mercer County

89.1

2. Lincoln County

84.5

3. Southwestern

81.2

4. Casey County

79.6

5. Boyle County

66.7

6. Rockcastle County

64.0

7. Danville

59.6

8. Somerset

57.6

9. Wayne County

53.4

10. West Jessamine

51.6

11. Pulaski County

49.2

12. East Jessamine

48.7

13. Garrard County

48.5

14. McCreary Central

42.9

15. Burgin

6.3

16. Ky. School for Deaf

0.1

13TH REGION

1. South Laurel

79.9

2. Harlan County

78.7

3. Whitley County

68.9

4. North Laurel

68.5

5. Clay County

66.1

6. Harlan

54.8

7. Corbin

53.7

8. Williamsburg

51.2

9. Pineville

51.1

10. Bell County

49.3

11. Knox Central

48.1

12. Jackson County

42.6

13. Lynn Camp

40.9

14. Middlesboro

39.4

15. Barbourville

39.0

16. Red Bird

9.9

17. Oneida Baptist

2.4

14TH REGION

1. Hazard

71.0

2. Perry Central

68.1

3. Leslie County

64.8

4. Knott Central

64.1

5. Owsley County

56.0

6. Powell County

54.0

7. Letcher Central

52.6

8. Estill County

51.2

9. Lee County

49.8

10. Wolfe County

44.7

11. Buckhorn

33.4

12. Breathitt County

33.3

13. Jackson City

25.8

14. June Buchanan

17.0

15. Riverside Christian

6.3

16. Cordia

1.0

15TH REGION

1. Shelby Valley

73.9

2. Pikeville

70.1

3. Pike Central

64.1

4. Johnson Central

60.9

5. Paintsville

58.0

6. Belfry

52.4

6. Floyd Central

52.4

8. Sheldon Clark

50.2

9. East Ridge

49.4

10. Lawrence County

44.8

11. Magoffin County

43.6

12. Betsy Layne

42.5

13. Prestonsburg

42.1

14. Phelps

37.3

15. Jenkins

35.3

16. Piarist

7.5

16TH REGION

1. Boyd County

81.2

2. Ashland Blazer

76.1

3. Russell

75.4

4. West Carter

65.0

5. East Carter

58.6

6. Rowan County

56.0

7. Menifee County

53.6

8. Lewis County

53.1

9. Fleming County

45.0

10. Greenup County

43.9

11. Raceland

43.2

12. Bath County

40.3

13. Morgan County

40.1

14. Elliott County

31.8

15. Fairview

29.6

16. Rose Hill Christian

11.4

