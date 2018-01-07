High school basketball: Cards and Camels at No. 1 in Cantrall’s ratings

Scott County’s boys and Campbell County’s girls hold the No. 1 spots in the first edition of Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for high school basketball in Kentucky for the 2017-18 season.
The top 25 listings are followed by region-by-region ratings for every school in the state.
BOYS’ TOP 25
School
Rating
1. Scott County (13-1)
85.6
2. Ballard (10-3)
84.7
3. Trinity (13-1)
84.6
4. Cov. Catholic (12-3)
83.8
5. Fern Creek (12-3)
83.4
6. Bryan Station (14-1)
82.9
6. Cooper (14-2)
82.9
8. Madison Central (13-4)
82.7
9. Oldham County (14-2)
80.9
9. Lexington Catholic (11-5)
80.9
11. Lafayette (11-4)
80.8
12. Pulaski County (9-3)
80.7
13. John Hardin (13-2)
80.4
14. Knox Central (13-1)
79.8
15. Butler (14-1)
78.6
16. Lex. Christian (9-6)
78.3
17. North Laurel (13-2)
78.2
17. Paducah Tilghman (13-3)
78.2
19. Doss (12-4)
77.8
20. Owensboro (13-4)
77.7
21. Corbin (11-3)
76.9
22. Walton-Verona (11-4)
76.8
23. PRP (10-4)
76.4
24. Waggener (11-3)
76.0
25. Graves County (12-5)
75.9
Never miss a local story.
GIRLS’ TOP 25
School
Rating
1. Campbell County (17-1)
89.9
2. Mercer County (15-1)
89.1
2. Sacred Heart (10-4)
89.1
4. Elizabethtown (14-1)
86.3
5. Butler (13-1)
86.0
6. Manual (8-3)
85.7
7. Scott County (14-2)
85.5
8. South Warren (14-2)
85.4
9. Lincoln County (12-3)
84.5
10. Murray (13-2)
84.4
11. Male (11-4)
83.9
12. Anderson County (10-4)
81.8
13. Clark County (11-5)
81.7
14. Graves County (12-5)
81.4
14. Eastern (8-4)
81.4
16. Southwestern (13-3)
81.2
16. Boyd County (11-2)
81.2
18. Simon Kenton (8-4)
81.1
18. Mercy (8-5)
81.1
20. Owensboro Cath. (12-3)
80.8
20. Conner (12-3)
80.8
22. Ryle (13-5)
80.7
23. South Laurel (14-3)
79.9
24. Casey County (15-2)
79.6
25. Highlands (11-5)
78.9
BOYS’ RATINGS BY REGION
1ST REGION
1. Paducah Tilghman
78.2
2. Graves County
75.9
3. Mayfield
72.0
4. Marshall County
67.9
5. McCracken County
67.2
6. Calloway County
56.0
7. Murray
48.4
8. Ballard Memorial
42.3
9. Fulton County
41.0
10. Carlisle County
38.4
11. St. Mary
35.2
12. Hickman County
33.6
13. Christian Fellowship
18.2
13. Fulton City
18.2
15. Community Christian
9.4
2ND REGION
1. University Heights
72.8
2. Christian County
69.7
3. Hopkinsville
68.0
4. Madisonville
65.8
5. Henderson County
64.3
6. Webster County
58.3
7. Caldwell County
55.4
8. Hopkins Central
52.8
9. Livingston Central
51.2
10. Union County
44.4
11. Lyon County
39.4
12. Trigg County
38.4
13. Crittenden County
32.0
14. Dawson Springs
31.9
15. Fort Campbell
25.7
3RD REGION
1. Owensboro
77.7
2. Daviess County
72.0
3. Owensboro Catholic
70.7
4. Apollo
66.6
5. Ohio County
62.2
6. Muhlenberg County
60.7
7. Meade County
59.3
8. Breckinridge County
59.0
9. Butler County
53.1
10. Grayson County
52.0
11. Hancock County
50.4
12. Edmonson County
49.7
13. Whitesville Trinity
45.1
14. McLean County
44.6
15. Cloverport
18.5
4TH REGION
1. Warren Central
75.2
2. Bowling Green
73.4
3. Monroe County
67.7
4. Clinton County
63.4
5. Barren County
62.4
6. Warren East
61.1
7. South Warren
59.5
8. Glasgow
58.2
8. Todd Central
58.2
10. Franklin-Simpson
58.0
11. Logan County
57.9
12. Greenwood
57.2
13. Russellville
56.7
14. Allen County
54.4
15. Russell County
50.4
16. Cumberland County
37.5
17. Metcalfe County
30.7
5TH REGION
1. John Hardin
80.4
2. LaRue County
71.6
3. Adair County
70.8
4. Elizabethtown
68.1
5. Central Hardin
67.2
6. North Hardin
63.0
7. Bardstown
60.7
8. Marion County
59.6
9. Washington County
57.3
10. Taylor County
55.8
11. Campbellsville
55.6
12. Green County
52.1
13. Caverna
50.3
14. Nelson County
49.0
15. Bethlehem
46.1
16. Hart County
44.6
17. Fort Knox
37.7
18. Thomas Nelson
36.0
6TH REGION
1. Fern Creek
83.4
2. Butler
78.6
3. Doss
77.8
4. Pleasure Ridge Park
76.4
5. Valley
73.9
6. Fairdale
72.0
7. DeSales
70.5
8. Bullitt East
68.0
9. Iroquois
67.9
10. Jeffersontown
66.6
11. North Bullitt
60.1
12. Southern
58.8
13. Lou. Holy Cross
58.7
14. Moore
57.4
15. Bullitt Central
54.8
16. Western
49.3
17. Whitefield Academy
45.2
18. Beth Haven
25.8
19. Evangel
13.2
7TH REGION
1. Ballard
84.7
2. Trinity
84.6
3. Waggener
76.0
4. Male
74.9
5. St. Xavier
72.5
6. Manual
67.2
7. Eastern
64.2
8. Central
62.7
9. Seneca
61.5
10. Louisville Christian
59.6
11. Atherton
56.8
12. Country Day
51.7
13. Collegiate
46.1
14. St. Francis
43.5
15. Shawnee
34.5
16. Portland Christian
34.2
17. Brown
28.7
18. Walden
15.9
8TH REGION
1. Oldham County
80.9
2. Walton-Verona
76.8
3. Collins
73.6
4. Simon Kenton
73.5
5. South Oldham
72.1
6. Spencer County
68.4
7. Gallatin County
67.6
8. North Oldham
66.0
9. Anderson County
62.7
10. Grant County
60.2
11. Shelby County
51.6
12. Carroll County
48.9
13. Henry County
46.9
14. Trimble County
45.5
15. Eminence
40.3
16. Owen County
40.1
17. Williamstown
28.0
9TH REGION
1. Covington Catholic
83.8
2. Cooper
82.9
3. Boone County
74.3
4. Newport
69.4
5. Dixie Heights
68.1
5. Newport Catholic
68.1
7. Cov. Holy Cross
63.2
8. Holmes
61.4
9. Beechwood
59.5
10. Conner
57.7
11. St. Henry
57.5
12. Highlands
56.3
13. Lloyd
53.5
14. Ryle
52.9
15. Bellevue
41.7
16. Villa Madonna
41.3
17. Ludlow
33.3
18. Dayton
23.7
19. Heritage Academy
2.8
20. Latin
1.8
10TH REGION
1. Campbell County
75.1
2. Clark County
74.9
3. Scott
72.3
4. Pendleton County
71.9
5. Paris
66.7
6. Mason County
62.5
7. Bishop Brossart
61.3
8. Montgomery County
57.7
9. Harrison County
54.3
10. Bourbon County
53.6
11. Robertson County
49.9
12. Nicholas County
46.7
13. Bracken County
42.8
14. Augusta
39.0
15. Calvary Christian
37.3
16. St. Patrick
27.9
17. Silver Grove
0.1
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
85.6
2. Bryan Station
82.9
3. Madison Central
82.7
4. Lexington Catholic
80.9
5. Lafayette
80.8
6. Lexington Christian
78.3
7. Henry Clay
74.7
8. Paul Dunbar
71.2
9. Woodford County
66.5
10. Frederick Douglass
63.4
11. Madison Southern
60.3
12. Franklin County
60.2
13. Frankfort
59.6
14. Model
53.2
15. Tates Creek
53.1
16. Sayre
52.1
17. Berea
47.7
18. Western Hills
45.6
12TH REGION
1. Pulaski County
80.7
2. West Jessamine
74.5
3. Southwestern
72.9
4. Mercer County
72.8
5. Somerset
69.7
6. Wayne County
69.1
7. Boyle County
67.8
8. Lincoln County
62.9
9. Danville
57.6
10. McCreary Central
57.3
11. Garrard County
56.1
12. East Jessamine
53.9
13. Rockcastle County
50.9
14. Casey County
46.7
15. Burgin
16.7
13TH REGION
1. Knox Central
79.8
2. North Laurel
78.2
3. Corbin
76.9
4. South Laurel
72.8
5. Harlan County
69.3
6. Jackson County
63.4
7. Clay County
61.5
8. Lynn Camp
59.3
9. Whitley County
57.4
10. Bell County
54.8
11. Barbourville
51.8
12. Williamsburg
47.9
13. Harlan
47.1
14. Oneida Baptist
44.8
15. Middlesboro
39.6
16. Pineville
37.2
17. Red Bird
30.1
14TH REGION
1. Knott Central
68.9
2. Perry Central
68.0
3. Estill County
63.3
4. Cordia
63.0
5. Powell County
61.4
6. Breathitt County
57.0
7. Leslie County
56.2
8. Hazard
55.6
9. Wolfe County
52.9
10. Letcher Central
51.2
11. Buckhorn
51.0
12. Jackson City
38.3
13. Owsley County
27.5
14. June Buchanan
22.3
15. Lee County
1.0
16. Riverside Christian
0.1
15TH REGION
1. Pikeville
68.4
2. Johnson Central
65.7
3. Floyd Central
64.8
4. Shelby Valley
62.3
5. Paintsville
60.2
6. Belfry
59.6
7. Pike Central
58.6
8. Sheldon Clark
54.2
9. Lawrence County
45.0
10. Magoffin County
42.5
11. East Ridge
41.4
12. Betsy Layne
37.7
13. Prestonsburg
36.1
14. Phelps
34.2
15. Jenkins
15.5
16. Piarist
0.2
16TH REGION
1. Ashland Blazer
71.4
2. Boyd County
65.5
3. Rowan County
58.1
4. Raceland
57.6
5. Morgan County
57.0
6. Elliott County
56.5
7. East Carter
55.8
8. West Carter
55.0
9. Bath County
54.2
10. Lewis County
53.5
11. Russell
53.0
12. Greenup County
52.7
13. Fairview
51.8
14. Fleming County
44.1
15. Menifee County
41.5
16. Rose Hill Christian
25.3
GIRLS’ RATINGS BY REGION
1ST REGION
1. Murray
84.4
2. Graves County
81.4
3. Marshall County
66.0
4. Calloway County
63.6
5. McCracken County
58.7
6. Ballard Memorial
50.6
7. Mayfield
47.8
8. Carlisle County
46.3
9. Paducah Tilghman
42.1
10. Fulton County
34.1
11. Hickman County
32.5
12. Fulton City
24.5
13. St. Mary
17.8
14. Community Christian
7.4
2ND REGION
1. Christian County
78.6
2. Webster County
75.5
3. Hopkinsville
73.6
4. Henderson County
72.8
5. Madisonville
51.7
6. Caldwell County
48.2
7. Union County
48.0
8. Hopkins Central
47.6
9. Livingston Central
47.2
10. Lyon County
46.4
11. Crittenden County
46.2
12. University Heights
42.6
13. Trigg County
30.9
14. Dawson Springs
30.4
15. Fort Campbell
3.4
3RD REGION
1. Owensboro Catholic
80.8
2. Edmonson County
73.6
3. Muhlenberg County
71.7
4. Meade County
67.8
5. Apollo
66.5
6. Breckinridge County
61.7
7. McLean County
60.0
8. Grayson County
56.1
9. Daviess County
53.8
10. Owensboro
47.7
11. Butler County
41.7
12. Whitesville Trinity
41.4
13. Hancock County
40.8
14. Ohio County
36.7
15. Cloverport
20.3
4TH REGION
1. South Warren
85.4
2. Russell County
78.4
3. Barren County
71.8
4. Bowling Green
70.5
5. Allen County
69.7
6. Glasgow
69.6
7. Monroe County
62.0
8. Logan County
56.4
9. Greenwood
55.7
10. Warren East
54.0
11. Metcalfe County
53.0
12. Clinton County
42.5
13. Todd Central
42.2
14. Warren Central
38.3
15. Franklin-Simpson
31.6
16. Russellville
30.0
17. Cumberland County
28.9
5TH REGION
1. Elizabethtown
86.3
2. John Hardin
71.5
3. Nelson County
70.0
4. Green County
69.2
5. Bardstown
67.2
6. Marion County
60.5
7. Central Hardin
60.0
8. Thomas Nelson
57.2
9. LaRue County
57.0
10. Bethlehem
54.3
11. Campbellsville
47.8
12. Taylor County
47.4
13. Adair County
46.4
14. Hart County
44.5
15. North Hardin
42.0
16. Washington County
39.2
17. Caverna
38.9
18. Fort Knox
14.6
6TH REGION
1. Butler
86.0
2. Mercy
81.1
3. Bullitt East
78.7
4. North Bullitt
74.0
5. Fern Creek
63.1
6. Lou. Holy Cross
57.3
7. Jeffersontown
44.6
8. Doss
43.1
8. Pleasure Ridge Park
43.1
10. Moore
42.2
11. Whitefield Academy
42.0
12. Valley
29.2
13. Southern
28.7
14. Bullitt Central
21.6
15. Iroquois
12.3
16. Fairdale
11.2
17. Western
6.3
18. Beth Haven
5.4
7TH REGION
1. Sacred Heart
89.1
2. Manual
85.7
3. Male
83.9
4. Eastern
81.4
5. Assumption
66.4
6. Louisville Christian
66.2
7. Ballard
65.2
8. Central
60.0
9. Brown
43.9
10. Presentation
43.2
11. Waggener
31.9
12. Atherton
30.2
13. Collegiate
28.4
14. Seneca
26.4
15. St. Francis
26.2
16. Portland Christian
11.4
17. Country Day
8.1
18. Shawnee
0.1
8TH REGION
1. Anderson County
81.8
2. Simon Kenton
81.1
3. Spencer County
66.0
4. Grant County
65.9
4. Oldham County
65.9
6. Walton-Verona
65.0
7. South Oldham
64.4
8. Collins
59.1
9. Owen County
54.4
10. Gallatin County
51.9
11. Shelby County
50.8
12. Carroll County
47.8
13. North Oldham
46.0
14. Eminence
41.0
15. Williamstown
36.2
16. Trimble County
34.9
17. Henry County
34.7
9TH REGION
1. Conner
80.8
2. Ryle
80.7
3. Highlands
78.9
4. Holmes
78.4
5. Cov. Holy Cross
74.6
6. Cooper
74.1
7. Dixie Heights
71.3
8. Boone County
67.2
9. Newport Catholic
65.4
10. St. Henry
61.7
11. Notre Dame
56.9
12. Newport
55.2
13. Lloyd
52.1
14. Dayton
44.9
15. Bellevue
43.4
16. Ludlow
41.0
17. Beechwood
26.9
18. Villa Madonna
25.5
19. Latin
6.3
10TH REGION
1. Campbell County
89.9
2. Clark County
81.7
3. Scott
78.0
4. Mason County
71.3
5. Harrison County
63.5
6. Bishop Brossart
60.9
7. Nicholas County
56.9
8. Paris
49.0
9. Bourbon County
47.1
10. Bracken County
39.0
11. Montgomery County
34.0
12. Calvary Christian
29.5
13. Robertson County
26.4
14. Pendleton County
26.0
15. Augusta
24.7
16. St. Patrick
18.7
17. Silver Grove
0.1
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
85.5
2. Franklin County
77.7
2. Lafayette
77.7
4. Henry Clay
70.4
5. Paul Dunbar
69.7
6. Lexington Catholic
67.0
7. Woodford County
58.5
8. Bryan Station
57.7
9. Madison Central
57.6
9. Madison Southern
57.6
11. Western Hills
50.5
12. Sayre
47.8
13. Frederick Douglass
47.7
14. Lexington Christian
44.5
15. Tates Creek
41.4
16. Frankfort
38.1
17. Berea
35.6
18. Model
31.1
12TH REGION
1. Mercer County
89.1
2. Lincoln County
84.5
3. Southwestern
81.2
4. Casey County
79.6
5. Boyle County
66.7
6. Rockcastle County
64.0
7. Danville
59.6
8. Somerset
57.6
9. Wayne County
53.4
10. West Jessamine
51.6
11. Pulaski County
49.2
12. East Jessamine
48.7
13. Garrard County
48.5
14. McCreary Central
42.9
15. Burgin
6.3
16. Ky. School for Deaf
0.1
13TH REGION
1. South Laurel
79.9
2. Harlan County
78.7
3. Whitley County
68.9
4. North Laurel
68.5
5. Clay County
66.1
6. Harlan
54.8
7. Corbin
53.7
8. Williamsburg
51.2
9. Pineville
51.1
10. Bell County
49.3
11. Knox Central
48.1
12. Jackson County
42.6
13. Lynn Camp
40.9
14. Middlesboro
39.4
15. Barbourville
39.0
16. Red Bird
9.9
17. Oneida Baptist
2.4
14TH REGION
1. Hazard
71.0
2. Perry Central
68.1
3. Leslie County
64.8
4. Knott Central
64.1
5. Owsley County
56.0
6. Powell County
54.0
7. Letcher Central
52.6
8. Estill County
51.2
9. Lee County
49.8
10. Wolfe County
44.7
11. Buckhorn
33.4
12. Breathitt County
33.3
13. Jackson City
25.8
14. June Buchanan
17.0
15. Riverside Christian
6.3
16. Cordia
1.0
15TH REGION
1. Shelby Valley
73.9
2. Pikeville
70.1
3. Pike Central
64.1
4. Johnson Central
60.9
5. Paintsville
58.0
6. Belfry
52.4
6. Floyd Central
52.4
8. Sheldon Clark
50.2
9. East Ridge
49.4
10. Lawrence County
44.8
11. Magoffin County
43.6
12. Betsy Layne
42.5
13. Prestonsburg
42.1
14. Phelps
37.3
15. Jenkins
35.3
16. Piarist
7.5
16TH REGION
1. Boyd County
81.2
2. Ashland Blazer
76.1
3. Russell
75.4
4. West Carter
65.0
5. East Carter
58.6
6. Rowan County
56.0
7. Menifee County
53.6
8. Lewis County
53.1
9. Fleming County
45.0
10. Greenup County
43.9
11. Raceland
43.2
12. Bath County
40.3
13. Morgan County
40.1
14. Elliott County
31.8
15. Fairview
29.6
16. Rose Hill Christian
11.4
Comments