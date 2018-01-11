Could the Sweet Sixteen someday be seeded? ‘Whatever the membership wants.’

The KHSAA Board of Control on Thursday approved the creation of a system that would enable it to re-seed the high school football playoffs after the third round has been staged.

Once said system — which could be a composite of the Herald-Leader’s Cantrall Ratings, the Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings and other objective high school ranking systems — is established it could possibly be applied to other sports’ postseasons.

Like, say, the boys’ and girls’ Sweet Sixteen basketball tournaments?

“You’ve got to walk before you run,” Commissioner Julian Tackett said when asked about the possibility of seeding those state tournaments. “There’s been discussion, even among the basketball folks, about ‘don’t change the way they qualify, but then bracket the tournament differently.’ I think that’s whatever the membership wants.

“If I’m from a metro area, I want seeding. That’s just the history of it. At the same time, I don’t know that all the folks in eastern Kentucky would agree. I don’t know.”

Tackett said if a good enough system is developed and receives a favorable response, “then maybe there is an opportunity down the road” for it to be applied to the basketball tournaments. He pre-emptively ruled out any chance of a “selection committee” getting together to seed the tournament as happens with the Division I NCAA Tournaments.

“Cause then you’re always gonna question motivation,” Tackett said.

He acknowledged that seeding possibly could be more digestible in basketball than in football, which could end up facing some unique travel circumstances (like Mayfield traveling to Beechwood) in its penultimate round.

“You never know what it could be applied to, especially at an event where you’re already bringing them to the same site anyway,” Tackett said. “That’s different than it is with football.”