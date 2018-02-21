Game-winner after three overtimes, perfect shooting night highlight playoff action

The Kentucky high school basketball postseason is underway! District tournaments continued across the state on Wednesday night. Below you’ll find links to scores and selected game recaps.

Also, check out our guide to the postseason.

Boys’ games

SCORES

Glasgow 69, Barren County 68 (3OT, 15th District): Nik Sorrell connected on a layup with 1.7 seconds left in the third overtime period to send the Scotties (21-8) to the district finals and end a 13-game losing streak against Barren County (19-11).

Adair County 84, Marion County 76 (20th District): The Indians (18-11) had 20-point nights from Zion Harmon (26), Corey Melton (21) and Hunter Cundiff (20) in the victory. Harmon, a freshman, also had seven assist. Adair County will play either host Campbellsville or Taylor County in the finals at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Butler 74, Iroquois 56; Doss 67, DeSales 48 (22nd District): No. 11 Butler and No. 14 Doss set up a meeting in the district finals, which the Dragons will host, at 7;30 p.m. Friday. Stephon Franklin had 18 points to lead Doss while Devin Pendergrass had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Butler. The teams met earlier this month and the Bears came out on top, 61-56.

Henry County 78, Carroll County 74 (2OT, 31st District): Nick Riggins went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the second overtime to help the Wildcats reach the finals for the third time in the last four seasons. Henry County (14-16) will try to win its first district title since 2011 when it plays Gallatin County at 7 p.m. Friday at Owen County.

Covington Catholic 85, Beechwood 43 (35th District): The top-ranked Colonels (27-4) got a perfect night from Jake Walter — the Xavier University signee was 10-for-10 from the field and made his only free-throw attempt to finish with 21 points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes — in the rout. Mr. Basketball finalist and Iowa signee CJ Fredrick had 21 points, six assists and four steals in 25 minutes. CovCath will play Covington Holy Cross, a 69-63 winner over tournament host Holmes on Wednesday, in the finals at 7 p.m. Friday.

Pendleton County 72, Robertson County 52 (38th District): Dontaie Allen had 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks to lift the Wildcats to their third finals appearance in the last four years. They’ll play host Harrison County, 65-39 winners over Nicholas County on Tuesday, at 7 p.m. Friday.

Scott County 79, Frederick Douglass 53 (42nd District): Michael Moreno had 25 points, 16 rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes for the Cardinals (30-1) as they remained unbeaten against Kentucky competition and punched their ticket to the 42nd District championship game for the third straight season. Scott County will play Bryan Station, 65-52 winners over Henry Clay on Wednesday, at 8 p.m Friday at Frederick Douglass.

Montaveon Bean and Justin Mitchell had 13 points apiece to lead Frederick Douglass, which saw its inaugural season come to a close. The Broncos (14-17) never led.

Johnson Central 71, Sheldon Clark 62 (57th District): Jacob Rice had 25 points, eight rebounds and three steals to lead the Golden Eagles to their eighth straight district-finals appearance. Freshman Trey James finished one block shy of a triple-double for Sheldon Clark; he had 19 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocked shots.

Bath County 77, Menifee County (61st District): Bryce Williams had 18 points to lead four Wildcats (16-13) in double-digit scoring. He was joined by Chandler Otis (14), Spencer Pergrem (14) and Austin Reed (12). Bath County advanced to the championship game for the first time since 2009; it will play Rowan County, which defeated Fleming County 48-39 on Tuesday, in the finals 7 p.m. Friday at Fleming County.

Girls games

SCORES

Murray 64, Calloway County 47 (Fourth District): The Tigers (29-2) won their fourth straight district title behind 19 points from Macey Turley, their Miss Basketball candidate. Charlee Settle had 27 points and 17 rebounds for the Lakers (21-10), who will play in the First Region tournament for the first time since 2011; Calloway County eventually reached the semifinals of the girls’ Sweet Sixteen that season.

Waggener 45, Atherton 36 (27th District): Nejia Elliott had 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Wildcats (14-15). They’ll host Sacred Heart, the top-ranked girls’ team in the state, in the finals at 6 p.m. Friday.

Sacred Heart 80, Seneca 30 (27th District): Miss Basketball finalist Grace Berger, who’s signed with Indiana University, had eight points, three assists and three rebounds after only playing the first quarter of a rout. Caroline Flaherty led the Valkyries with 16 points off the bench. Dais Ja trotter had a game-high 23 poitns for Seneca.

Woodford County 58, Western Hills 45 (41st District): The Yellow Jackets (18-13) outscored the Wolverines, 18-4, in the last four minutes to advance to the finals. They’ll play Franklin County, which defeated Frankfort 62-36 on Tuesday, in the finals 6:30 p.m. Friday at Western Hills. The Flyers have won the last four district championships and the last three 11th Region titles.

Boyle County 47, Danville 34: Junior Ivy Turner scored 29 of the Admirals’ 34 points in the loss. Boyle County (20-7) reached the finals for the fifth time in the last six seasons. The Rebels will play Lincoln County, which features University of Kentucky commit Emma King, in the finals 6 p.m. Friday at Danville.

Boyd County 65, Ashland Blazer 59 (2OT, 64th District): Junior Savannah Wheeler, a Marshall University commit, had 24 points to lead the Lions (24-4) to their third straight district championship. Miss Basketball finalist and University of Louisville signee Mykasa Robinson had 29 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and three blocks for the Kittens (25-5).