Lexington Christian’s Ezekiel Grier slapped hands with Kyle Rode after the Eagles ended the first quarter up by 13 points against Lafayette during the boys’ 43rd District championship.
Rating the State: Here’s how every team ranks ahead of this week’s region basketball tournaments

February 25, 2018 09:02 PM

Going into region tournament play, Covington Catholic is the No. 1 boys’ team and Campbell County leads the girls’ rankings in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for high school basketball in Kentucky.

Boys’ top 25

School

Rating

LW

1. Covington Catholic (28-4)

88.1

1

2. Scott County (31-1)

87.4

2

3. Madison Central (24-7)

85.2

3

4. Cooper (24-5)

84.0

4

5. Lexington Christian (25-7)

83.6

6

6. Ballard (25-6)

83.5

7

7. Trinity (27-3)

83.4

5

8. Walton-Verona (26-5)

80.9

8

9. Fern Creek (23-6)

80.3

9

10. Butler (27-3)

80.1

11

11. Doss (23-6)

79.7

14

12. Pleasure Ridge Park (20-10)

79.6

10

13. Bryan Station (23-7)

79.0

18

14. Clark County (28-4)

78.6

16

15. Warren Central (26-5)

78.4

12

16. Campbell County (25-5)

78.2

17

17. John Hardin (25-7)

78.0

13

18. LaRue County (27-2)

77.8

20

19. Lexington Catholic (18-10)

77.5

22

20. Oldham County (26-5)

77.4

NR

21. Henry Clay (18-12)

77.1

15

22. Knox Central (26-5)

77.0

NR

23. Pulaski County (21-9)

76.8

NR

24. St. Xavier (19-10)

76.7

19

25. Simon Kenton (19-9)

75.7

NR

Girls’ top 25

School (record)

Rating

LW

1. Campbell County (28-3)

89.2

2

2. Sacred Heart (27-5)

88.6

1

3. Scott County (28-2)

87.7

t3

4. Mercer County (29-3)

87.4

t3

5. Male (22-8)

86.9

5

6. Ryle (25-6)

85.2

t7

7. Murray (29-2)

84.1

t7

8. South Warren (29-3)

84.0

t7

8. Mercy (19-9)

84.0

6

10. Elizabethtown (30-2)

83.4

t10

10. Butler (23-4)

83.4

t10

12. Manual (18-8)

82.6

13

13. Lincoln County (23-6)

82.5

17

14. Clark County (23-7)

82.3

12

15. Eastern (19-7)

82.2

t14

16. Boyd County (24-4)

81.4

16

17. Harlan County (25-2)

81.2

20

18. Conner (22-8)

80.8

t14

19. Casey County (24-6)

80.7

21

20. Graves County (25-6)

80.3

18

21. Anderson County (25-5)

80.2

NR

21. Holmes (19-7)

80.2

t22

23. Highlands (24-7)

80.1

t22

24. Simon Kenton (17-10)

79.8

t22

25. Webster County (25-6)

79.4

NR

Boys’ ratings by region

1ST REGION

1. McCracken County

70.3

2. Mayfield

70.2

3. Graves County

70.1

4. Paducah Tilghman

69.7

5. Marshall County

63.7

6. Murray

50.4

7. Fulton County

45.9

8. Hickman County

35.0

2ND REGION

1. Christian County

71.7

2. University Heights

71.0

3. Madisonville

64.7

4. Henderson County

62.9

5. Hopkins Central

52.1

6. Union County

47.6

7. Lyon County

40.2

8. Crittenden County

35.1

3RD REGION

1. Owensboro Catholic

70.3

2. Apollo

66.8

3. Meade County

63.6

4. Ohio County

61.7

5. Muhlenberg County

59.9

6. Breckinridge County

59.1

7. Grayson County

54.6

8. Edmonson County

48.7

4TH REGION

1. Warren Central

78.4

2. Bowling Green

73.3

3. Monroe County

68.9

4. Glasgow

62.3

5. Clinton County

60.8

6. Todd Central

58.7

7. Franklin-Simpson

52.3

8. Russell County

51.6

5TH REGION

1. John Hardin

78.0

2. LaRue County

77.8

3. Adair County

64.8

4. Central Hardin

64.1

5. Bardstown

59.4

6. Campbellsville

54.7

7. Caverna

52.6

8. Bethlehem

49.1

6TH REGION

1. Fern Creek

80.3

2. Butler

80.1

3. Doss

79.7

4. Pleasure Ridge Park

79.6

5. Fairdale

73.5

6. Jeffersontown

69.0

7. Bullitt Central

55.2

8. Moore

51.4

7TH REGION

1. Ballard

83.5

2. Trinity

83.4

3. St. Xavier

76.7

4. Male

74.2

5. Manual

66.9

6. Central

65.5

7. Eastern

60.6

8. Seneca

59.2

8TH REGION

1. Walton-Verona

80.9

2. Oldham County

77.4

3. Simon Kenton

75.7

4. Collins

74.5

5. Gallatin County

67.4

6. South Oldham

67.1

7. Anderson County

63.3

8. Henry County

44.2

9TH REGION

1. Covington Catholic

88.1

2. Cooper

84.0

3. Newport

69.4

4. Newport Catholic

66.2

5. Dixie Heights

63.9

6. Cov. Holy Cross

61.4

7. St. Henry

55.8

8. Ryle

52.9

10TH REGION

1. Clark County

78.6

2. Campbell County

78.2

3. Scott

73.1

4. Pendleton County

72.8

5. Paris

69.9

6. Mason County

58.8

7. Harrison County

50.6

8. Bracken County

38.8

11TH REGION

1. Scott County

87.4

2. Madison Central

85.2

3. Lexington Christian

83.6

4. Bryan Station

79.0

5. Lafayette

73.4

6. Woodford County

68.2

7. Frankfort

58.2

8. Madison Southern

57.1

12TH REGION

1. Pulaski County

76.8

2. Mercer County

70.9

3. Boyle County

70.6

4. West Jessamine

70.4

5. Wayne County

69.1

6. Danville

67.6

7. Southwestern

65.9

8. Somerset

63.9

13TH REGION

1. Knox Central

77.0

2. Corbin

73.9

2. South Laurel

73.9

4. North Laurel

71.9

5. Harlan County

64.1

6. Jackson County

60.1

7. Lynn Camp

54.6

8. Harlan

50.8

14TH REGION

1. Knott Central

69.7

2. Perry Central

68.2

3. Cordia

65.4

4. Estill County

62.2

5. Hazard

59.0

6. Powell County

56.0

7. Breathitt County

53.2

8. Wolfe County

52.6

15TH REGION

1. Floyd Central

65.8

2. Johnson Central

64.9

3. Pikeville

64.3

4. Shelby Valley

62.5

5. Paintsville

62.4

6. Pike Central

60.3

7. Belfry

59.1

8. Prestonsburg

41.0

16TH REGION

1. Boyd County

69.8

2. Ashland Blazer

68.6

3. Morgan County

62.8

4. Rowan County

56.6

5. Lewis County

55.6

6. Elliott County

54.8

7. Raceland

54.5

8. Bath County

54.0

Girls’ ratings by region

1ST REGION

1. Murray

84.1

2. Graves County

80.3

3. Calloway County

70.3

4. McCracken County

63.6

5. Ballard Memorial

54.6

6. Carlisle County

44.6

7. Paducah Tilghman

40.3

8. Hickman County

32.7

2ND REGION

1. Webster County

79.4

2. Christian County

76.2

3. Henderson County

74.1

4. Hopkinsville

66.7

5. Caldwell County

47.4

6. Crittenden County

42.3

7. Livingston Central

41.8

8. Dawson Springs

36.4

3RD REGION

1. Owensboro Catholic

77.4

2. Edmonson County

73.8

3. Muhlenberg County

68.3

4. Meade County

66.1

5. Apollo

65.4

6. Breckinridge County

62.1

7. Grayson County

58.2

8. McLean County

55.9

4TH REGION

1. South Warren

84.0

2. Russell County

75.3

3. Bowling Green

73.3

4. Barren County

72.0

5. Glasgow

65.8

6. Logan County

58.1

7. Metcalfe County

52.2

8. Todd Central

47.4

5TH REGION

1. Elizabethtown

83.4

2. John Hardin

78.5

3. Bardstown

76.4

4. Nelson County

72.4

5. Green County

68.0

6. LaRue County

59.1

7. Marion County

55.7

8. Campbellsville

45.9

6TH REGION

1. Mercy

84.0

2. Butler

83.4

3. Bullitt East

76.3

4. North Bullitt

68.3

5. Moore

54.0

6. Lou. Holy Cross

53.6

7. Doss

48.2

8. Pleasure Ridge Park

44.5

7TH REGION

1. Sacred Heart

88.6

2. Male

86.9

3. Manual

82.6

4. Eastern

82.2

5. Ballard

61.6

6. Assumption

60.4

7. Central

59.0

8. Waggener

41.0

8TH REGION

1. Anderson County

80.2

2. Simon Kenton

79.8

3. Oldham County

67.9

4. Walton-Verona

67.7

5. Spencer County

65.9

6. South Oldham

64.5

7. Owen County

55.2

8. Gallatin County

50.8

9TH REGION

1. Ryle

85.2

2. Conner

80.8

3. Holmes

80.2

4. Highlands

80.1

5. Cov. Holy Cross

79.1

6. Dixie Heights

69.1

7. Newport Catholic

64.0

8. St. Henry

59.5

10TH REGION

1. Campbell County

89.2

2. Clark County

82.3

3. Scott

77.1

4. Mason County

73.0

5. Harrison County

67.3

6. Nicholas County

58.0

7. Paris

52.5

8. Bracken County

34.3

11TH REGION

1. Scott County

87.7

2. Paul Dunbar

75.3

3. Lafayette

72.4

4. Franklin County

71.6

5. Henry Clay

68.9

6. Madison Central

60.4

7. Woodford County

59.4

8. Madison Southern

49.6

12TH REGION

1. Mercer County

87.4

2. Lincoln County

82.5

3. Casey County

80.7

4. Southwestern

79.0

5. Boyle County

65.3

6. Rockcastle County

60.9

7. Wayne County

51.7

8. West Jessamine

50.7

13TH REGION

1. Harlan County

81.2

2. South Laurel

76.2

3. North Laurel

72.6

4. Whitley County

69.2

5. Harlan

56.2

6. Knox Central

49.5

7. Pineville

47.3

8. Jackson County

46.9

14TH REGION

1. Hazard

69.9

2. Leslie County

62.7

3. Knott Central

60.4

4. Powell County

56.7

5. Lee County

55.4

6. Letcher Central

47.9

7. Wolfe County

43.3

8. Jackson City

29.2

15TH REGION

1. Shelby Valley

73.8

2. Pikeville

67.9

3. Pike Central

66.3

4. Johnson Central

63.4

5. Sheldon Clark

54.9

6. Floyd Central

52.5

7. Belfry

51.2

8. Lawrence County

47.4

16TH REGION

1. Boyd County

81.4

2. Ashland Blazer

78.8

3. Russell

76.6

4. Rowan County

66.5

5. West Carter

62.6

6. Menifee County

60.4

7. East Carter

58.5

8. Greenup County

46.6

