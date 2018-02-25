Rating the State: Here’s how every team ranks ahead of this week’s region basketball tournaments

Going into region tournament play, Covington Catholic is the No. 1 boys’ team and Campbell County leads the girls’ rankings in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for high school basketball in Kentucky.
Boys’ top 25
School
Rating
LW
1. Covington Catholic (28-4)
88.1
1
2. Scott County (31-1)
87.4
2
3. Madison Central (24-7)
85.2
3
4. Cooper (24-5)
84.0
4
5. Lexington Christian (25-7)
83.6
6
6. Ballard (25-6)
83.5
7
7. Trinity (27-3)
83.4
5
8. Walton-Verona (26-5)
80.9
8
9. Fern Creek (23-6)
80.3
9
10. Butler (27-3)
80.1
11
11. Doss (23-6)
79.7
14
12. Pleasure Ridge Park (20-10)
79.6
10
13. Bryan Station (23-7)
79.0
18
14. Clark County (28-4)
78.6
16
15. Warren Central (26-5)
78.4
12
16. Campbell County (25-5)
78.2
17
17. John Hardin (25-7)
78.0
13
18. LaRue County (27-2)
77.8
20
19. Lexington Catholic (18-10)
77.5
22
20. Oldham County (26-5)
77.4
NR
21. Henry Clay (18-12)
77.1
15
22. Knox Central (26-5)
77.0
NR
23. Pulaski County (21-9)
76.8
NR
24. St. Xavier (19-10)
76.7
19
25. Simon Kenton (19-9)
75.7
NR
Girls’ top 25
School (record)
Rating
LW
1. Campbell County (28-3)
89.2
2
2. Sacred Heart (27-5)
88.6
1
3. Scott County (28-2)
87.7
t3
4. Mercer County (29-3)
87.4
t3
5. Male (22-8)
86.9
5
6. Ryle (25-6)
85.2
t7
7. Murray (29-2)
84.1
t7
8. South Warren (29-3)
84.0
t7
8. Mercy (19-9)
84.0
6
10. Elizabethtown (30-2)
83.4
t10
10. Butler (23-4)
83.4
t10
12. Manual (18-8)
82.6
13
13. Lincoln County (23-6)
82.5
17
14. Clark County (23-7)
82.3
12
15. Eastern (19-7)
82.2
t14
16. Boyd County (24-4)
81.4
16
17. Harlan County (25-2)
81.2
20
18. Conner (22-8)
80.8
t14
19. Casey County (24-6)
80.7
21
20. Graves County (25-6)
80.3
18
21. Anderson County (25-5)
80.2
NR
21. Holmes (19-7)
80.2
t22
23. Highlands (24-7)
80.1
t22
24. Simon Kenton (17-10)
79.8
t22
25. Webster County (25-6)
79.4
NR
Boys’ ratings by region
1ST REGION
1. McCracken County
70.3
2. Mayfield
70.2
3. Graves County
70.1
4. Paducah Tilghman
69.7
5. Marshall County
63.7
6. Murray
50.4
7. Fulton County
45.9
8. Hickman County
35.0
2ND REGION
1. Christian County
71.7
2. University Heights
71.0
3. Madisonville
64.7
4. Henderson County
62.9
5. Hopkins Central
52.1
6. Union County
47.6
7. Lyon County
40.2
8. Crittenden County
35.1
3RD REGION
1. Owensboro Catholic
70.3
2. Apollo
66.8
3. Meade County
63.6
4. Ohio County
61.7
5. Muhlenberg County
59.9
6. Breckinridge County
59.1
7. Grayson County
54.6
8. Edmonson County
48.7
4TH REGION
1. Warren Central
78.4
2. Bowling Green
73.3
3. Monroe County
68.9
4. Glasgow
62.3
5. Clinton County
60.8
6. Todd Central
58.7
7. Franklin-Simpson
52.3
8. Russell County
51.6
5TH REGION
1. John Hardin
78.0
2. LaRue County
77.8
3. Adair County
64.8
4. Central Hardin
64.1
5. Bardstown
59.4
6. Campbellsville
54.7
7. Caverna
52.6
8. Bethlehem
49.1
6TH REGION
1. Fern Creek
80.3
2. Butler
80.1
3. Doss
79.7
4. Pleasure Ridge Park
79.6
5. Fairdale
73.5
6. Jeffersontown
69.0
7. Bullitt Central
55.2
8. Moore
51.4
7TH REGION
1. Ballard
83.5
2. Trinity
83.4
3. St. Xavier
76.7
4. Male
74.2
5. Manual
66.9
6. Central
65.5
7. Eastern
60.6
8. Seneca
59.2
8TH REGION
1. Walton-Verona
80.9
2. Oldham County
77.4
3. Simon Kenton
75.7
4. Collins
74.5
5. Gallatin County
67.4
6. South Oldham
67.1
7. Anderson County
63.3
8. Henry County
44.2
9TH REGION
1. Covington Catholic
88.1
2. Cooper
84.0
3. Newport
69.4
4. Newport Catholic
66.2
5. Dixie Heights
63.9
6. Cov. Holy Cross
61.4
7. St. Henry
55.8
8. Ryle
52.9
10TH REGION
1. Clark County
78.6
2. Campbell County
78.2
3. Scott
73.1
4. Pendleton County
72.8
5. Paris
69.9
6. Mason County
58.8
7. Harrison County
50.6
8. Bracken County
38.8
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
87.4
2. Madison Central
85.2
3. Lexington Christian
83.6
4. Bryan Station
79.0
5. Lafayette
73.4
6. Woodford County
68.2
7. Frankfort
58.2
8. Madison Southern
57.1
12TH REGION
1. Pulaski County
76.8
2. Mercer County
70.9
3. Boyle County
70.6
4. West Jessamine
70.4
5. Wayne County
69.1
6. Danville
67.6
7. Southwestern
65.9
8. Somerset
63.9
13TH REGION
1. Knox Central
77.0
2. Corbin
73.9
2. South Laurel
73.9
4. North Laurel
71.9
5. Harlan County
64.1
6. Jackson County
60.1
7. Lynn Camp
54.6
8. Harlan
50.8
14TH REGION
1. Knott Central
69.7
2. Perry Central
68.2
3. Cordia
65.4
4. Estill County
62.2
5. Hazard
59.0
6. Powell County
56.0
7. Breathitt County
53.2
8. Wolfe County
52.6
15TH REGION
1. Floyd Central
65.8
2. Johnson Central
64.9
3. Pikeville
64.3
4. Shelby Valley
62.5
5. Paintsville
62.4
6. Pike Central
60.3
7. Belfry
59.1
8. Prestonsburg
41.0
16TH REGION
1. Boyd County
69.8
2. Ashland Blazer
68.6
3. Morgan County
62.8
4. Rowan County
56.6
5. Lewis County
55.6
6. Elliott County
54.8
7. Raceland
54.5
8. Bath County
54.0
Girls’ ratings by region
1ST REGION
1. Murray
84.1
2. Graves County
80.3
3. Calloway County
70.3
4. McCracken County
63.6
5. Ballard Memorial
54.6
6. Carlisle County
44.6
7. Paducah Tilghman
40.3
8. Hickman County
32.7
2ND REGION
1. Webster County
79.4
2. Christian County
76.2
3. Henderson County
74.1
4. Hopkinsville
66.7
5. Caldwell County
47.4
6. Crittenden County
42.3
7. Livingston Central
41.8
8. Dawson Springs
36.4
3RD REGION
1. Owensboro Catholic
77.4
2. Edmonson County
73.8
3. Muhlenberg County
68.3
4. Meade County
66.1
5. Apollo
65.4
6. Breckinridge County
62.1
7. Grayson County
58.2
8. McLean County
55.9
4TH REGION
1. South Warren
84.0
2. Russell County
75.3
3. Bowling Green
73.3
4. Barren County
72.0
5. Glasgow
65.8
6. Logan County
58.1
7. Metcalfe County
52.2
8. Todd Central
47.4
5TH REGION
1. Elizabethtown
83.4
2. John Hardin
78.5
3. Bardstown
76.4
4. Nelson County
72.4
5. Green County
68.0
6. LaRue County
59.1
7. Marion County
55.7
8. Campbellsville
45.9
6TH REGION
1. Mercy
84.0
2. Butler
83.4
3. Bullitt East
76.3
4. North Bullitt
68.3
5. Moore
54.0
6. Lou. Holy Cross
53.6
7. Doss
48.2
8. Pleasure Ridge Park
44.5
7TH REGION
1. Sacred Heart
88.6
2. Male
86.9
3. Manual
82.6
4. Eastern
82.2
5. Ballard
61.6
6. Assumption
60.4
7. Central
59.0
8. Waggener
41.0
8TH REGION
1. Anderson County
80.2
2. Simon Kenton
79.8
3. Oldham County
67.9
4. Walton-Verona
67.7
5. Spencer County
65.9
6. South Oldham
64.5
7. Owen County
55.2
8. Gallatin County
50.8
9TH REGION
1. Ryle
85.2
2. Conner
80.8
3. Holmes
80.2
4. Highlands
80.1
5. Cov. Holy Cross
79.1
6. Dixie Heights
69.1
7. Newport Catholic
64.0
8. St. Henry
59.5
10TH REGION
1. Campbell County
89.2
2. Clark County
82.3
3. Scott
77.1
4. Mason County
73.0
5. Harrison County
67.3
6. Nicholas County
58.0
7. Paris
52.5
8. Bracken County
34.3
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
87.7
2. Paul Dunbar
75.3
3. Lafayette
72.4
4. Franklin County
71.6
5. Henry Clay
68.9
6. Madison Central
60.4
7. Woodford County
59.4
8. Madison Southern
49.6
12TH REGION
1. Mercer County
87.4
2. Lincoln County
82.5
3. Casey County
80.7
4. Southwestern
79.0
5. Boyle County
65.3
6. Rockcastle County
60.9
7. Wayne County
51.7
8. West Jessamine
50.7
13TH REGION
1. Harlan County
81.2
2. South Laurel
76.2
3. North Laurel
72.6
4. Whitley County
69.2
5. Harlan
56.2
6. Knox Central
49.5
7. Pineville
47.3
8. Jackson County
46.9
14TH REGION
1. Hazard
69.9
2. Leslie County
62.7
3. Knott Central
60.4
4. Powell County
56.7
5. Lee County
55.4
6. Letcher Central
47.9
7. Wolfe County
43.3
8. Jackson City
29.2
15TH REGION
1. Shelby Valley
73.8
2. Pikeville
67.9
3. Pike Central
66.3
4. Johnson Central
63.4
5. Sheldon Clark
54.9
6. Floyd Central
52.5
7. Belfry
51.2
8. Lawrence County
47.4
16TH REGION
1. Boyd County
81.4
2. Ashland Blazer
78.8
3. Russell
76.6
4. Rowan County
66.5
5. West Carter
62.6
6. Menifee County
60.4
7. East Carter
58.5
8. Greenup County
46.6
