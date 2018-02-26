Scott County girls stout on defense, dialed in on offense in 11th Region opener

Scott County girls’ basketball Coach Steve Helton was a frustrated man after the Cardinals’ 15-point win over Henry Clay in the 42nd District finals last Friday.
“I’m not real happy right now.” Helton said afterward. “We didn’t play well at all.”
Helton had few reasons to complain on Monday, as Scott County routed Madison Southern 84-45 in the opening game of the 11th Region tournament at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena.
Still, he managed to find a minor fault despite the lopsided outcome.
Never miss a local story.
“We looked a little winded there at the end. We shouldn’t have been winded,” he said with a laugh. “Hey, I’ve got to find something. Even Nick Saban has to find something.”
The Cardinals swarmed the Eagles on defense, forcing 28 turnovers which they turned into 36 points. They were dialed in from the field, knocking down 37 of 70 shots.
Scott County scored the game’s first six points, prompting a quick timeout from Madison Southern. It didn’t get much better for the Eagles, who made just four of 24 shots in the first half. After two free throws from Aleigh Richardson drew Madison Southern within two points at 12-10, the Cardinals went on a 22-3 run that spanned the end of the first quarter and much of the second. They led 48-23 at halftime.
Ten different Cardinals scored. Peyton Riddle led the way with 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting. Maaliya Owens added 12 points and five assists. Malea Williams nearly had a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Sophomore guard Morgan DeFoor, forced to sit most of the first half after picking up two quick fouls, led the attack after intermission. She scored 14 of her 18 points in the second half, going coast-to-coast for several flashy layups as the Cardinals triggered a running clock in the third quarter.
“Morgan is instant offense,” Helton said. “She got taken out of the flow of the game with those two early fouls then she pouted a little bit. ... She’s just got to learn not to get those two quick fouls. In the second half she came out and made some shots and got up and down the floor.”
Scott County will face the Paul Dunbar-Woodford County winner in the semifinals Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
Tuesday
11th Region Tournament at EKU
6:30 p.m.: Franklin Co. vs. Henry Clay
8:15 p.m.: Madison Central vs. Lafayette
Comments