Region tournament highlights: Pair of top-10 girls’ teams continue title hunt with big wins

Sacred Heart 88, Central 39 (7th Region): The Valkyries, ranked second in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State, opened region tournament play by jumping out to a 23-2 lead after one quarter en route to a big win at Sacred Heart.

Five Sacred Heart players scored in double figures, led by Grace Berger’s near triple-double. She had 17 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in just under 16 minutes on the court. The Valkyries also got 15 points from Kristen Clemons, 14 from Kiki Samsel, 11 from Natalie Fichter and 10 from Destinee Marshall.

Mercy 76, Moore 47 (8th): TaʼZiah Jenks scored a game-high 20 points in the eighth-ranked Jaguars’ defeat of the Mustangs at Mercy. Jenks also had six rebounds and three assists, and Raquael Reese had nine points, 13 boards and three assists.

Shelby Valley 36, Belfry 24 (15th): Summer Rose scored 11 points to go with three assists and four steals in the Wildcats’ win at the Eastern Kentucky Expo Center in Pikeville. Cassidy Rowe added 10 points for Shelby Valley (28-4), and Mckenzie Maynard led Belfry (15-15) with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

West Carter 69, Greenup County 40 (16th): Allie Stone had 17 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Comets at Morehead State.