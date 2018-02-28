Region tournament highlights: Clark County rolls into semis; Belfry wins as 4 techs called

The Kentucky high school basketball postseason is underway! Region tournaments continued across the state on Wednesday night. Below you’ll find links to scores and selected game recaps.

Also, check out our guide to the postseason.

BOYS’ GAMES

Scores

Clark Co. 72, Bracken Co. 51: Brennan Canada’s 22-point performance on Wednesday led the Cardinals into the 10th Region semifinals. Canada hit nine of 16 shots from the field and grabbed four rebounds. Jordan Graham added 14 points and two assists and Chase Taylor had 10 points. Clark County jumped out to a 39-20 halftime lead and scored 19 points off 19 Bracken turnovers.

Campbell Co. 70, Harrison Co. 60: Reid Jolly’s big night sent the Camels past Harrison County and into a 10th Region semifinal matchup with Clark County. The senior forward scored 27 points, hitting nine of 10 field goals and all six of his free throws while grabbing seven rebounds and blocking three shots.

Quenton Turley scored 20 points in the loss. The Thorobreds matched the Camels’ scoring in the second half but they couldn’t overcome a 10-point halftime deficit.

Belfry 65, Shelby Valley 62: Isiah Roblee scored 27 points on nine of 17 shooting as the Pirates secured a spot in the 15th Region semifinals and clinched their first 20-win season since 2006. Things went off the rails a bit in the third quarter as four technical fouls were called. Three of those were assessed to Shelby Valley, including one on the coaching staff. Cameron Worrix scored 20 points in the loss.

Johnson Central 76, Prestonsburg 65: The Golden Eagles got 24 points off the bench, including a team-high 12 from Gabe Ferrel, to topple the Blackcats in the 15th Region first round. Starters Isaiah May and Dalton Collins had ten points apiece, while Bryson Hackney added 10 more off the bench. Jacob Rice scored 11 points and had a team-high five assists in the win. Phil Cornett scored a game-high 23 points for Prestonsburg, which doubled its win total from last year, finishing 14-18.

GIRLS’ GAMES

Scores

Mercy 47, Butler 32: Hope Sivori scored a game-high 16 points as the Jaguars used a 15-4 fourth-quarter run to pull away from the Bearettes in the 6th Region semifinals. Regan Berger pitched in 12 points and four rebounds. Mercy will face North Bullitt in the finals on Saturday at noon at Valley High School.

North Bullitt 56, Doss 22: Lexi Mouser hit four of nine three-pointers on her way to a game-high 16 points to lead the Eagles into the 6th Region finals. Hayley Free had 12 points on 6-of-11 field-goal shooting and dished out five of North Bullitt’s 18 assists.