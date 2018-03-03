Here’s who made the Kentucky girls’ Sweet Sixteen tournament

Here are the pairings and schedule for the 57th St. Elizabeth Healthcare/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen. The state tournament is set for March 7-11 at Northern Kentucky University’s BB&T Arena in Highland Heights.

Note: Championship games for the Third Region and Ninth Region are scheduled to be played Sunday.

All games in bracket order

Wednesday, March 7

Johnson Central vs. Third Region winner, noon

Murray vs. Mercer County, 6:30 p.m.

Clark County vs. Harlan County, 8 p.m.

Elizabethtown vs. Bowling Green, 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 8

Ninth Region winner vs. Simon Kenton, 8 p.m.

Mercy vs. Knott County Central, noon

Boyd County vs. Webster County, 6:30 p.m.

Scott County vs. Manual, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, March 9

Johnson Central-Third Region winner vs. Murray-Mercer County winner, noon

Clark County-Harlan County winner vs. Elizabethtown-Bowling Green winner, 1:30 p.m.

Ninth Region-Simon Kenton winner vs. Mercy-Knott County Central winner, 6:30 p.m.

Boyd County-Webster County winner vs. Scott County-Manual winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 10

Semifinals, 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 11

Finals, 2 p.m.