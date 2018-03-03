Here’s who made the Kentucky girls’ Sweet Sixteen tournament

Here are the pairings and schedule for the 57th St. Elizabeth Healthcare/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen. The state tournament is set for March 7-11 at Northern Kentucky University’s BB&T Arena in Highland Heights.
Note: Championship games for the Third Region and Ninth Region are scheduled to be played Sunday.
All games in bracket order
Wednesday, March 7
Johnson Central vs. Third Region winner, noon
Murray vs. Mercer County, 6:30 p.m.
Clark County vs. Harlan County, 8 p.m.
Elizabethtown vs. Bowling Green, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 8
Ninth Region winner vs. Simon Kenton, 8 p.m.
Mercy vs. Knott County Central, noon
Boyd County vs. Webster County, 6:30 p.m.
Scott County vs. Manual, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, March 9
Johnson Central-Third Region winner vs. Murray-Mercer County winner, noon
Clark County-Harlan County winner vs. Elizabethtown-Bowling Green winner, 1:30 p.m.
Ninth Region-Simon Kenton winner vs. Mercy-Knott County Central winner, 6:30 p.m.
Boyd County-Webster County winner vs. Scott County-Manual winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 10
Semifinals, 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Sunday, March 11
Finals, 2 p.m.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
