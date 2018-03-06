Here’s who made the Kentucky boys’ Sweet Sixteen basketball tournament

Here are the pairings and schedule for the 101st Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen. The state tournament is set for March 14-18 at Rupp Arena in Highland Heights.
All games in bracket order
Wednesday, March 14
Corbin (25-7) vs. Estill County (26-7), noon
Scott County (34-1) vs. Trinity (30-3), 6:30 p.m.
Southwestern (18-14) vs. Warren Central (29-5), 8 p.m.
Pikeville (24-9) vs. John Hardin (30-2), 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 15
University Heights (23-7) vs. Campbell County (28-5), 8 p.m.
Oldham County vs. 1st Region winner, noon
3rd Region winner vs. Covington Catholic (31-4), 6:30 p.m.
Fern Creek (25-6) vs. Boyd County (29-6), 1:30 p.m.
Friday, March 16
Corbin-Estill County winner vs. Scott County-Trinity winner, noon
Southwestern-Warren Central winner vs. Pikeville-John Hardin winner, 1:30 p.m.
University Heights-Campbell County winner vs. Oldham County-1st Region winner, 6:30 p.m.
3rd Region-Covinton Catholic winner vs. Fern Creek-Boyd County winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 17
Semifinals, 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Sunday, March 18
Finals, 2 p.m.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
