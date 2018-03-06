Scott County's Cam Fluker (1), center, holds the championship trophy with his teammates after beating LCA 46-44, during the finals of the boys 11th Region tournament, Monday, March 5, 2018, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
Scott County's Cam Fluker (1), center, holds the championship trophy with his teammates after beating LCA 46-44, during the finals of the boys 11th Region tournament, Monday, March 5, 2018, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond. Tim Webb

High School Basketball

Here’s who made the Kentucky boys’ Sweet Sixteen basketball tournament

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

March 06, 2018 08:54 PM

Here are the pairings and schedule for the 101st Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen. The state tournament is set for March 14-18 at Rupp Arena in Highland Heights.

All games in bracket order

Wednesday, March 14

Corbin (25-7) vs. Estill County (26-7), noon

Scott County (34-1) vs. Trinity (30-3), 6:30 p.m.

Southwestern (18-14) vs. Warren Central (29-5), 8 p.m.

Pikeville (24-9) vs. John Hardin (30-2), 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 15

University Heights (23-7) vs. Campbell County (28-5), 8 p.m.

Oldham County vs. 1st Region winner, noon

3rd Region winner vs. Covington Catholic (31-4), 6:30 p.m.

Fern Creek (25-6) vs. Boyd County (29-6), 1:30 p.m.

Friday, March 16

Corbin-Estill County winner vs. Scott County-Trinity winner, noon

Southwestern-Warren Central winner vs. Pikeville-John Hardin winner, 1:30 p.m.

University Heights-Campbell County winner vs. Oldham County-1st Region winner, 6:30 p.m.

3rd Region-Covinton Catholic winner vs. Fern Creek-Boyd County winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 17

Semifinals, 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 18

Finals, 2 p.m.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

