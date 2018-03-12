John Hardin's Mickey Pearson shoots against Scott County's Cooper Robb Saturday during the Jock Sutherland Classic at Lafayette High School.
John Hardin's Mickey Pearson shoots against Scott County's Cooper Robb Saturday during the Jock Sutherland Classic at Lafayette High School. Matt Goins
John Hardin's Mickey Pearson shoots against Scott County's Cooper Robb Saturday during the Jock Sutherland Classic at Lafayette High School. Matt Goins

High School Basketball

Rosters and stats for every team playing in the Sweet Sixteen

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

March 12, 2018 04:06 PM

The 101st Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament tips off Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Below you’ll find rosters and statistics provided by the KHSAA for every team playing this week.

Rosters

1st Region: McCracken County

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

2nd Region: University Heights Academy

3rd Region: Apollo

4th Region: Warren Central

5th Region: John Hardin

6th Region: Fern Creek

7th Region: Trinity

8th Region: Oldham County

9th Region: Covington Catholic

10th Region: Campbell County

11th Region: Scott County

12th Region: Southwestern

13th Region: Corbin

14th Region: Estill County

15th Region: Pikeville

16th Region: Boyd County

Statistics

1st Region: McCracken County

2nd Region: University Heights Academy

3rd Region: Apollo

4th Region: Warren Central

5th Region: John Hardin

6th Region: Fern Creek

7th Region: Trinity

8th Region: Oldham County

9th Region: Covington Catholic

10th Region: Campbell County

11th Region: Scott County

12th Region: Southwestern

13th Region: Corbin

14th Region: Estill County

15th Region: Pikeville

16th Region: Boyd County

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

First regional win since 1955, Estill County Engineers prepare for Sweet Sixteen

View More Video