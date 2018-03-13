Covington Catholic's AJ Mayer (21) looks to inbound the ball against Madison Central's Dustin Geralds (23), and under the pressure of the Madison Central fans, February 16, 2018, at Madison Central High School in Richmond.
Covington Catholic's AJ Mayer (21) looks to inbound the ball against Madison Central's Dustin Geralds (23), and under the pressure of the Madison Central fans, February 16, 2018, at Madison Central High School in Richmond. Tim Webb

High School Basketball

Where do the Sweet Sixteen teams rank? Here are the final Cantrall Ratings.

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

March 13, 2018 03:46 PM

The 101st Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament tips off Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Here’s how the teams stack up in the final edition of Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State.

Team

Rating

1. Scott County (34-1)

89.6

2. Covington Catholic (31-4)

88.7

3. Trinity (30-3)

85.2

4. Fern Creek (26-6)

80.3

5. Oldham County (29-5)

79.8

6. John Hardin (28-7)

78.9

7. Warren Central (29-5)

77.4

8. Campbell County (28-5)

77.1

9. Corbin (25-7)

76.7

10. University Heights Academy (23-7)

72.7

11. McCracken County (28-6)

72.1

12. Apollo (16-15)

69.7

13. Southwestern (18-14)

69.3

14. Boyd County (29-6)

68.4

15. Pikeville (24-9)

65.8

16. Estill County (26-7)

64.7

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

