Where do the Sweet Sixteen teams rank? Here are the final Cantrall Ratings.

The 101st Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament tips off Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Here’s how the teams stack up in the final edition of Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State.
Team
Rating
1. Scott County (34-1)
89.6
2. Covington Catholic (31-4)
88.7
3. Trinity (30-3)
85.2
4. Fern Creek (26-6)
80.3
5. Oldham County (29-5)
79.8
6. John Hardin (28-7)
78.9
7. Warren Central (29-5)
77.4
8. Campbell County (28-5)
77.1
9. Corbin (25-7)
76.7
10. University Heights Academy (23-7)
72.7
11. McCracken County (28-6)
72.1
12. Apollo (16-15)
69.7
13. Southwestern (18-14)
69.3
14. Boyd County (29-6)
68.4
15. Pikeville (24-9)
65.8
16. Estill County (26-7)
64.7
