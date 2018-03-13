Mercer County star Trevon Faulkner named Kentucky Mr. Basketball

Mercer County’s Trevon Faulkner was named Kentucky’s 2018 Mr. Basketball during the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation’s Mr. and Miss Basketball ceremony Tuesday at the Lexington Center.
Faulkner finished his career as one of only seven boys in KHSAA history to finish with more than 3,000 points and 1,100 rebounds (the minimum amounts to be recorded in the historical records). He led the Titans in scoring each of the last three season.
Mercer County went 108-25 over the last four seasons. The Titans played in three straight 12th Region championship games and reached the 2016 Sweet Sixteen, in which they lost to eventual champion Paul Laurence Dunbar in a first-round thriller.
Faulkner, who’s signed with Northern Kentucky University, became the first player to win Mr. Basketball out of the 12th Region. Walt Allen played in the 12th Region at South Laurel but the Cardinals’ program was in its first season as a member of the 13th Region when he won the award in 2006.
He was also a standout on the football field, garnering first-team All-State recognition as a defensive back during his senior season. Notre Dame, Duke, UK and WKU were involved in his recruitment as a football player.
The first Mr. Basketball award was presented in 1954 to Lafayette’s Vernon Hatton.
Previous Mr. Basketball winners
2017: Taveion Hollingsworth, Paul Laurence Dunbar
2016: Carson Williams, Owen Co.
2015: Camron Justice, Knott Co. Central
2014: Quentin Snider, Ballard
2013: Dominique Hawkins, Madison Central
2012: Nathan Dieudonne, Trinity
2011: Anthony Hickey, Christian Co.
2010: Elisha Justice, Shelby Valley
2009: Jon Hood, Madisonville
2008: Darius Miller, Mason Co.
2007: Steffphon Pettigrew, Elizabethtown
2006: Walt Allen, South Laurel
2005: Domonic Tilford, Jeffersontown
2004: Chris Lofton, Mason Co.
2003: Ross Neltner, Highlands
2002: Brandon Stockton, Glasgow
2001: Josh Carrier, Bowling Green
2000: Scott Hundley, Scott Co.
1999: Rick Jones, Scott Co.
1998: J.R. VanHoose, Paintsville
1997: Brandon Davenport, Owensboro
1996: Daymeon Fishback, Greenwood
1995: Charles Thomas, Harlan
1994: Elton Scott, Marion Co.
1993: Jason Osborne, Male
1992: Tick Rogers, Hart Co.
1991: Jermaine Brown, Fairdale
1990: Dwayne Morton, Central
1989: Allan Houston, Ballard
1988: Richie Farmer, Clay Co.
1987: John Pelphrey, Paintsville
1986: Rex Chapman, Apollo
1985: Tony Kimbro, Seneca
1984: Steve Miller, Henry Clay
1983: Winston Bennett, Male
1982: Todd May, Virgie
1981: Phil Cox, Cawood
1980: Ervin Stepp, Phelps
1979: Dirk Minniefield, Lafayette
1978: Doug Schloemer, Holmes
1977: Jeff Lamp, Ballard
1976: Darrell Griffith, Male
1975: Dom Fucci, Tates Creek
1974: Jack Givens, Bryan Station
1973: Wesley Cox, Male
1972: Jerry Thruston, Owensboro
1971: Jimmy Dan Conner, Anderson Co.
1970: Robert Brooks, Madison
1969: Ron King, Central
1968: Terry Davis, Shelby Co.
1967: Jim McDaniels, Allen Co.
1966: Mike Casey, Shelby Co.
1965: Butch Beard, Breckinridge Co.
1964: Wes Unseld, Seneca
1963: Mike Redd, Seneca
1962: Mike Silliman, St. Xavier
1961: Randy Embry, Owensboro
1960: Jeff Mullins, Lafayette
1959: Pat Doyle, North Marshall
1958: Harry Todd, Earlington
1958: Ralph Richardson, Russell Co.
1957: Billy Ray Lickert, Lafayette
1956: Kelly Coleman, Wayland
1955: Kenny Kuhn, Male
1954: Vernon Hatton, Lafayette
