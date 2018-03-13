High School Basketball

Mercer County star Trevon Faulkner named Kentucky Mr. Basketball

By Josh Moore

March 13, 2018 09:06 PM

Mercer County’s Trevon Faulkner was named Kentucky’s 2018 Mr. Basketball during the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation’s Mr. and Miss Basketball ceremony Tuesday at the Lexington Center.

Faulkner finished his career as one of only seven boys in KHSAA history to finish with more than 3,000 points and 1,100 rebounds (the minimum amounts to be recorded in the historical records). He led the Titans in scoring each of the last three season.

Mercer County went 108-25 over the last four seasons. The Titans played in three straight 12th Region championship games and reached the 2016 Sweet Sixteen, in which they lost to eventual champion Paul Laurence Dunbar in a first-round thriller.

Faulkner, who’s signed with Northern Kentucky University, became the first player to win Mr. Basketball out of the 12th Region. Walt Allen played in the 12th Region at South Laurel but the Cardinals’ program was in its first season as a member of the 13th Region when he won the award in 2006.

He was also a standout on the football field, garnering first-team All-State recognition as a defensive back during his senior season. Notre Dame, Duke, UK and WKU were involved in his recruitment as a football player.

The first Mr. Basketball award was presented in 1954 to Lafayette’s Vernon Hatton.

This story will be updated.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

Previous Mr. Basketball winners

2017: Taveion Hollingsworth, Paul Laurence Dunbar

2016: Carson Williams, Owen Co.

2015: Camron Justice, Knott Co. Central

2014: Quentin Snider, Ballard

2013: Dominique Hawkins, Madison Central

2012: Nathan Dieudonne, Trinity

2011: Anthony Hickey, Christian Co.

2010: Elisha Justice, Shelby Valley

2009: Jon Hood, Madisonville

2008: Darius Miller, Mason Co.

2007: Steffphon Pettigrew, Elizabethtown

2006: Walt Allen, South Laurel

2005: Domonic Tilford, Jeffersontown

2004: Chris Lofton, Mason Co.

2003: Ross Neltner, Highlands

2002: Brandon Stockton, Glasgow

2001: Josh Carrier, Bowling Green

2000: Scott Hundley, Scott Co.

1999: Rick Jones, Scott Co.

1998: J.R. VanHoose, Paintsville

1997: Brandon Davenport, Owensboro

1996: Daymeon Fishback, Greenwood

1995: Charles Thomas, Harlan

1994: Elton Scott, Marion Co.

1993: Jason Osborne, Male

1992: Tick Rogers, Hart Co.

1991: Jermaine Brown, Fairdale

1990: Dwayne Morton, Central

1989: Allan Houston, Ballard

1988: Richie Farmer, Clay Co.

1987: John Pelphrey, Paintsville

1986: Rex Chapman, Apollo

1985: Tony Kimbro, Seneca

1984: Steve Miller, Henry Clay

1983: Winston Bennett, Male

1982: Todd May, Virgie

1981: Phil Cox, Cawood

1980: Ervin Stepp, Phelps

1979: Dirk Minniefield, Lafayette

1978: Doug Schloemer, Holmes

1977: Jeff Lamp, Ballard

1976: Darrell Griffith, Male

1975: Dom Fucci, Tates Creek

1974: Jack Givens, Bryan Station

1973: Wesley Cox, Male

1972: Jerry Thruston, Owensboro

1971: Jimmy Dan Conner, Anderson Co.

1970: Robert Brooks, Madison

1969: Ron King, Central

1968: Terry Davis, Shelby Co.

1967: Jim McDaniels, Allen Co.

1966: Mike Casey, Shelby Co.

1965: Butch Beard, Breckinridge Co.

1964: Wes Unseld, Seneca

1963: Mike Redd, Seneca

1962: Mike Silliman, St. Xavier

1961: Randy Embry, Owensboro

1960: Jeff Mullins, Lafayette

1959: Pat Doyle, North Marshall

1958: Harry Todd, Earlington

1958: Ralph Richardson, Russell Co.

1957: Billy Ray Lickert, Lafayette

1956: Kelly Coleman, Wayland

1955: Kenny Kuhn, Male

1954: Vernon Hatton, Lafayette

