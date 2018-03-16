Kentucky’s top team uses 21-2 run to crush upset bid in Sweet Sixteen

Corbin trailed the No. 1 team in the state by one point 31 seconds into the third quarter. Scott County was up 20 points five minutes later.
The Cardinals used a 21-2 run in the middle of the third to create a gap the Redhounds couldn’t overcome Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the 101st Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen.
BOX SCORE: SCOTT COUNTY 73, CORBIN 62
Glenn Covington, a junior noted for his defensive prowess more than his offensive touch, had 20 points to lead Scott County. He was 7-of-13 from the field and 5-for-11 from beyond the three-point line.
Bryce Long had 18 points for the Cardinals. Cooper Robb, a senior who’s signed with Charlotte, and Michael Moreno, the Cardinals’ star junior, each had 11 points apiece. Moreno led Scott County with 11 rebounds.
Michael Moreno decides "Imma just shoot over you."— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) March 16, 2018
Scott County leads 44-32 in 3Q. pic.twitter.com/6FcHIge3A1
He's not one of Scott County's "big names," but Bryce Long is perhaps the Cardinals' best layup maker. Wizard underneath the rim. pic.twitter.com/i1G66XxjME— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) March 16, 2018
Lorenzo Williams with a putback to make it 31-22, Scott County, late 2Q. pic.twitter.com/gpguZQjmhR— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) March 16, 2018
Andrew Taylor, a Mr. Basketball finalist who finished his career as one of seven players in state history with 3,000 points and 1,100 rebounds, had a game highs 25 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead Corbin.
