Corbin guard Matthew Taylor (32) was fouled by Scott County guard Cooper Robb (10) before Scott County forward Michael Moreno (24) could make the block as Scott County played Corbin in the quarterfinal round of Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet Sixteen in Rupp Arena. This is second quarter action. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

High School Basketball

Kentucky’s top team uses 21-2 run to crush upset bid in Sweet Sixteen

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

March 16, 2018 01:35 PM

Corbin trailed the No. 1 team in the state by one point 31 seconds into the third quarter. Scott County was up 20 points five minutes later.

The Cardinals used a 21-2 run in the middle of the third to create a gap the Redhounds couldn’t overcome Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the 101st Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen.

BOX SCORE: SCOTT COUNTY 73, CORBIN 62

Glenn Covington, a junior noted for his defensive prowess more than his offensive touch, had 20 points to lead Scott County. He was 7-of-13 from the field and 5-for-11 from beyond the three-point line.

Bryce Long had 18 points for the Cardinals. Cooper Robb, a senior who’s signed with Charlotte, and Michael Moreno, the Cardinals’ star junior, each had 11 points apiece. Moreno led Scott County with 11 rebounds.

Andrew Taylor, a Mr. Basketball finalist who finished his career as one of seven players in state history with 3,000 points and 1,100 rebounds, had a game highs 25 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead Corbin.

This story will be updated.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

