Big 10 signee’s big night leads Covington Catholic into Sweet 16 semifinals

Who's impressed, who's left and bold predictions from the Sweet 16 quarterfinals

Who’s impressed, who’s left and bold predictions from the Sweet 16 quarterfinals

Go-ahead free throws, charge call decide overtime game in Sweet Sixteen

Go-ahead free throws, charge call decide overtime game in Sweet Sixteen

Players, storylines to watch & predictions from the Sweet 16

Players, storylines to watch & predictions from the Sweet 16

Fan hits half-court shot at Sweet Sixteen

Fan hits half-court shot at Sweet Sixteen

Boys Sweet Sixteen shirts sell out quick for Estill County apparel shop

Boys Sweet Sixteen shirts sell out quick for Estill County apparel shop

First regional win since 1955, Estill County Engineers prepare for Sweet Sixteen

First regional win since 1955, Estill County Engineers prepare for Sweet Sixteen

Sweet Sixteen berth decided on steal and lay-up at the final buzzer

Sweet Sixteen berth decided on steal and lay-up at the final buzzer

Scott County survives buzzer-beater to reach second straight boys' Sweet Sixteen

Scott County survives buzzer-beater to reach second straight boys' Sweet Sixteen

The three plays that turned a loss into an incredible comeback

The three plays that turned a loss into an incredible comeback

CJ Fredrick, a Covington Catholic senior who's signed with the University of Iowa, scored 18 points in the first half of CovCath's game against Fern Creek in the quarterfinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament March 16, 2018, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. jmoore@herald-leader.com
CJ Fredrick, a Covington Catholic senior who's signed with the University of Iowa, scored 18 points in the first half of CovCath's game against Fern Creek in the quarterfinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament March 16, 2018, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. jmoore@herald-leader.com

High School Basketball

Big 10 signee’s big night leads Covington Catholic into Sweet 16 semifinals

By Josh Sullivan

jsullivan@herald-leader.com

March 16, 2018 10:28 PM

Fans who stuck around for the final game of the quarterfinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen state tournament at Rupp Arena on Friday night got to witness a scoring clinic from a Big 10 talent.

University of Iowa signee CJ Fredrick put on a show, scoring a tournament-high 32 points to lead Covington Catholic past Fern Creek, 66-58.

BOX SCORE: COVINGTON CATHOLIC 66, FERN CREEK 58

Fredrick showed off an impressive, multifaceted offensive game. He knocked down shots from the perimeter, got to the basket off the dribble, and used screens to gain separation for pull-up jumpers. Fredrick hit 10 of 14 shots from the field and 10 of 11 free throws.

With the win, the Colonels avenged an early-season loss to the Tigers in the King of the Bluegrass Tournament and set up a Saturday semifinal matchup with Oldham County.

Covington Catholic dominated the second quarter. After Fern Creek closed to within 22-20 the Colonels ripped off a 17-5 run the rest of the half to take a 39-25 lead into the locker room.

Fredrick finished off the spurt with seven points in the final 1:25. He knocked down three straight shots, including a three-pointer and a nifty one-handed runner seconds before the buzzer.

Senior forward Clint Wickliffe led Fern Creek with 14 points. With the loss, the Tigers fell one-game short of last year’s postseason run, in which they fell to Cooper in the semifinals.

This story will be updated.

Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh

