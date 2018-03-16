Big 10 signee’s big night leads Covington Catholic into Sweet 16 semifinals

Fans who stuck around for the final game of the quarterfinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen state tournament at Rupp Arena on Friday night got to witness a scoring clinic from a Big 10 talent.
University of Iowa signee CJ Fredrick put on a show, scoring a tournament-high 32 points to lead Covington Catholic past Fern Creek, 66-58.
BOX SCORE: COVINGTON CATHOLIC 66, FERN CREEK 58
Fredrick showed off an impressive, multifaceted offensive game. He knocked down shots from the perimeter, got to the basket off the dribble, and used screens to gain separation for pull-up jumpers. Fredrick hit 10 of 14 shots from the field and 10 of 11 free throws.
With the win, the Colonels avenged an early-season loss to the Tigers in the King of the Bluegrass Tournament and set up a Saturday semifinal matchup with Oldham County.
Covington Catholic dominated the second quarter. After Fern Creek closed to within 22-20 the Colonels ripped off a 17-5 run the rest of the half to take a 39-25 lead into the locker room.
Fredrick finished off the spurt with seven points in the final 1:25. He knocked down three straight shots, including a three-pointer and a nifty one-handed runner seconds before the buzzer.
Senior forward Clint Wickliffe led Fern Creek with 14 points. With the loss, the Tigers fell one-game short of last year’s postseason run, in which they fell to Cooper in the semifinals.
