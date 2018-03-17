Let’s run it back: Sweet Sixteen championship will be rematch of 2014 finals

More Videos

Sweet Sixteen fan shows wide range of emotions 19

Sweet Sixteen fan shows wide range of emotions

Pause
Who’s impressed, who’s left and bold predictions from the Sweet 16 quarterfinals 794

Who’s impressed, who’s left and bold predictions from the Sweet 16 quarterfinals

Go-ahead free throws, charge call decide overtime game in Sweet Sixteen 39

Go-ahead free throws, charge call decide overtime game in Sweet Sixteen

Players, storylines to watch & predictions from the Sweet 16 840

Players, storylines to watch & predictions from the Sweet 16

Fan hits half-court shot at Sweet Sixteen 34

Fan hits half-court shot at Sweet Sixteen

Boys Sweet Sixteen shirts sell out quick for Estill County apparel shop 96

Boys Sweet Sixteen shirts sell out quick for Estill County apparel shop

First regional win since 1955, Estill County Engineers prepare for Sweet Sixteen 101

First regional win since 1955, Estill County Engineers prepare for Sweet Sixteen

Sweet Sixteen berth decided on steal and lay-up at the final buzzer 31

Sweet Sixteen berth decided on steal and lay-up at the final buzzer

Scott County survives buzzer-beater to reach second straight boys' Sweet Sixteen 25

Scott County survives buzzer-beater to reach second straight boys' Sweet Sixteen

The three plays that turned a loss into an incredible comeback 58

The three plays that turned a loss into an incredible comeback

CJ Fredrick, a Covington Catholic senior who's signed with the University of Iowa, scored 18 points in the first half of CovCath's game against Fern Creek in the quarterfinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament March 16, 2018, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. jmoore@herald-leader.com
CJ Fredrick, a Covington Catholic senior who's signed with the University of Iowa, scored 18 points in the first half of CovCath's game against Fern Creek in the quarterfinals of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys' Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament March 16, 2018, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. jmoore@herald-leader.com

High School Basketball

Let’s run it back: Sweet Sixteen championship will be rematch of 2014 finals

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

March 17, 2018 09:58 PM

Covington Catholic crushed Oldham County, 67-28, in the semifinals of the 101st Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament Saturday at Rupp Arena.

The No. 2 Colonels put the tournament’s first running clock into effect late in the fourth quarter. CJ Fredrick had 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting to lead CovCath.

BOX SCORE: COVINGTON CATHOLIC 67, OLDHAM COUNTY 28

Covington Catholic will play No. 1 Scott County in the finals at 2 p.m. Sunday. CovCath defeated the Cardinals, 59-51 in overtime, in the 2014 championship game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Scott County defeated Warren Central, 75-46, in the first semifinal Saturday.

CovCath shot 25 of 37 while holding Oldham County to 10-for-36 shooting. Oldham scored in single digits — 5, 6 and 7 points — in the final three quarters after trailing by only four, 14-10, following one quarter of play.

“What do you say? We played real well,” CovCath Coach Scott Ruthsatz said. “ ... I thought our defense was really good. That’s kind of been a staple of ours all season long, is on the defensive end. Scoring the ball’s always fun, defending the ball’s not so miuch. But these guys have taken the task of being really good defenders, rebounders and then, after that, we can get off to the races.”

CovCath won the rebounding battle, 28-14. They shot 4-for-8 from the three-point line while holding Oldham to 0-for-11 from long range.

“We knew we were gonna have to shoot the ball well and rebound well tonight, and you look at those two stats and that’s probably the most glaring things on there,” Oldham County Coach Coy Zurhusen said.

AJ Mayer, who’s signed to play football at Miami (Ohio), had seven points, nine rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes for Covington Catholic. Jake Walter, who’s signed with Xavier University, had 10 points.

Christian Harper, who picked up two fouls in the first five minutes of play, led Oldham County with eight points and three rebounds in 15 minutes.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Sweet Sixteen fan shows wide range of emotions 19

Sweet Sixteen fan shows wide range of emotions

Pause
Who’s impressed, who’s left and bold predictions from the Sweet 16 quarterfinals 794

Who’s impressed, who’s left and bold predictions from the Sweet 16 quarterfinals

Go-ahead free throws, charge call decide overtime game in Sweet Sixteen 39

Go-ahead free throws, charge call decide overtime game in Sweet Sixteen

Players, storylines to watch & predictions from the Sweet 16 840

Players, storylines to watch & predictions from the Sweet 16

Fan hits half-court shot at Sweet Sixteen 34

Fan hits half-court shot at Sweet Sixteen

Boys Sweet Sixteen shirts sell out quick for Estill County apparel shop 96

Boys Sweet Sixteen shirts sell out quick for Estill County apparel shop

First regional win since 1955, Estill County Engineers prepare for Sweet Sixteen 101

First regional win since 1955, Estill County Engineers prepare for Sweet Sixteen

Sweet Sixteen berth decided on steal and lay-up at the final buzzer 31

Sweet Sixteen berth decided on steal and lay-up at the final buzzer

Scott County survives buzzer-beater to reach second straight boys' Sweet Sixteen 25

Scott County survives buzzer-beater to reach second straight boys' Sweet Sixteen

The three plays that turned a loss into an incredible comeback 58

The three plays that turned a loss into an incredible comeback

Sweet Sixteen fan shows wide range of emotions

View More Video