Let’s run it back: Sweet Sixteen championship will be rematch of 2014 finals

Covington Catholic crushed Oldham County, 67-28, in the semifinals of the 101st Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament Saturday at Rupp Arena.
The No. 2 Colonels put the tournament’s first running clock into effect late in the fourth quarter. CJ Fredrick had 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting to lead CovCath.
BOX SCORE: COVINGTON CATHOLIC 67, OLDHAM COUNTY 28
Covington Catholic will play No. 1 Scott County in the finals at 2 p.m. Sunday. CovCath defeated the Cardinals, 59-51 in overtime, in the 2014 championship game.
Scott County defeated Warren Central, 75-46, in the first semifinal Saturday.
CovCath shot 25 of 37 while holding Oldham County to 10-for-36 shooting. Oldham scored in single digits — 5, 6 and 7 points — in the final three quarters after trailing by only four, 14-10, following one quarter of play.
“What do you say? We played real well,” CovCath Coach Scott Ruthsatz said. “ ... I thought our defense was really good. That’s kind of been a staple of ours all season long, is on the defensive end. Scoring the ball’s always fun, defending the ball’s not so miuch. But these guys have taken the task of being really good defenders, rebounders and then, after that, we can get off to the races.”
CovCath won the rebounding battle, 28-14. They shot 4-for-8 from the three-point line while holding Oldham to 0-for-11 from long range.
“We knew we were gonna have to shoot the ball well and rebound well tonight, and you look at those two stats and that’s probably the most glaring things on there,” Oldham County Coach Coy Zurhusen said.
AJ Mayer, who’s signed to play football at Miami (Ohio), had seven points, nine rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes for Covington Catholic. Jake Walter, who’s signed with Xavier University, had 10 points.
Christian Harper, who picked up two fouls in the first five minutes of play, led Oldham County with eight points and three rebounds in 15 minutes.
