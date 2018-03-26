Here’s the 2018 Lexington All-City boys’ basketball team

Eric “Boss” Boone is the 2018 Lexington Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.

Boone, who put together a standout senior season and led Bryan Station to a season to remember, received four of a possible nine first-place votes to finish slightly ahead of Lexington Christian junior Kyle Rode for player of the year honors. Boone averaged 19.9 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Defenders, who finished 23-8 after falling to Madison Central in a three-overtime classic in the opening round of the 11th Region Tournament.

Rode received only one first-place vote but was the second-place vote-getter on five ballots. He and teammate Carter Hendricksen, who also made the First Team, helped LCA win the 43rd District Tournament for the second straight season and led the Eagles to their first appearance in the 11th Region finals, where they almost upset No. 1 Scott County.

Henry Clay junior Keaston Brown received two first-place votes while Lexington Catholic senior Zan Payne and LCA’s Hendricksen each received one. Brown and Payne also made the First Team.

LCA's Kyle Rode (22) shoots over Madison Central's Isaiah Cozart (50), during the semi finals of the boys 11th Region tournament, Saturday, March 3, 2018, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond. Tim Webb

Eric Powell, a Lafayette senior, led the Second Team vote-getters. RJ Smith (Sayre), Terrance Clayton-Murphy (Bryan Station), Justin Mitchell (Frederick Douglass) and Marques Warrick (Henry Clay) were named to the Second Team. Warrick was the only sophomore named to either team.

About the vote: The nine KHSAA boys’ basketball coaches in Lexington were asked during the postseason to nominate players from their own team for All-City consideration. Later in the postseason the coaches were asked to rank, 1-10, their top players from that list of nominees (they were permitted to vote for their own players). Point values were assigned to each voting position (10 points for first-place votes, nine points for second-place votes, etc.) and the accumulation of those points was used to create the first and second teams.

First Team

Player School Height Class PPG Eric “Boss” Boone Bryan Station 6-3 Sr. 19.9 Kyle Rode Lexington Christian 6-5 Jr. 16.2 Carter Hendricksen Lexington Christian 6-8 Sr. 18.7 Zan Payne Lexington Catholic 6-4 Sr. 19.3 Keaston Brown Henry Clay 6-1 Jr. 13.0

Second Team

Player School Height Class PPG Eric Powell Lafayette 6-3 Sr. 12.8 RJ Smith Sayre 6-4 Sr. 18.9 Terrance Clayton-Murphy Bryan Station 6-3 Sr. 13.3 Justin Mitchell Frederick Douglass 6-4 Sr. 17.0 Marques Warrick Henry Clay 6-1 So. 16.1

Honorable mention

(All others who received votes, listed in alphabetical order)

Player School Class Keegan Bailey Lexington Catholic Sr. Jayden Blanton Sayre Sr. Marcus Bowie Sayre Sr. Jalen Burbage Bryan Station Jr. Evan Dreux Lafayette Sr. Jared Gadd Paul Laurence Dunbar Jr. JaQuice Gray Paul Laurence Dunbar Sr. Austin Hall Lexington Christian Sr. Ben Johnson Lexington Catholic Fr. TC Price Lexington Catholic Sr. Ray Surratt Lafayette So.