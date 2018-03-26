Bryan Station’s Eric Boone was voted Lexington’s boys’ basketball player of the year in a vote of the city’s coaches.
High School Basketball

Here’s the 2018 Lexington All-City boys’ basketball team

By Josh Moore

March 26, 2018 02:21 PM

Eric “Boss” Boone is the 2018 Lexington Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.

Boone, who put together a standout senior season and led Bryan Station to a season to remember, received four of a possible nine first-place votes to finish slightly ahead of Lexington Christian junior Kyle Rode for player of the year honors. Boone averaged 19.9 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Defenders, who finished 23-8 after falling to Madison Central in a three-overtime classic in the opening round of the 11th Region Tournament.

Rode received only one first-place vote but was the second-place vote-getter on five ballots. He and teammate Carter Hendricksen, who also made the First Team, helped LCA win the 43rd District Tournament for the second straight season and led the Eagles to their first appearance in the 11th Region finals, where they almost upset No. 1 Scott County.

Henry Clay junior Keaston Brown received two first-place votes while Lexington Catholic senior Zan Payne and LCA’s Hendricksen each received one. Brown and Payne also made the First Team.

Rode
LCA's Kyle Rode (22) shoots over Madison Central's Isaiah Cozart (50), during the semi finals of the boys 11th Region tournament, Saturday, March 3, 2018, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
Eric Powell, a Lafayette senior, led the Second Team vote-getters. RJ Smith (Sayre), Terrance Clayton-Murphy (Bryan Station), Justin Mitchell (Frederick Douglass) and Marques Warrick (Henry Clay) were named to the Second Team. Warrick was the only sophomore named to either team.

About the vote: The nine KHSAA boys’ basketball coaches in Lexington were asked during the postseason to nominate players from their own team for All-City consideration. Later in the postseason the coaches were asked to rank, 1-10, their top players from that list of nominees (they were permitted to vote for their own players). Point values were assigned to each voting position (10 points for first-place votes, nine points for second-place votes, etc.) and the accumulation of those points was used to create the first and second teams.

First Team

Player

School

Height

Class

PPG

Eric “Boss” Boone

Bryan Station

6-3

Sr.

19.9

Kyle Rode

Lexington Christian

6-5

Jr.

16.2

Carter Hendricksen

Lexington Christian

6-8

Sr.

18.7

Zan Payne

Lexington Catholic

6-4

Sr.

19.3

Keaston Brown

Henry Clay

6-1

Jr.

13.0

Second Team

Player

School

Height

Class

PPG

Eric Powell

Lafayette

6-3

Sr.

12.8

RJ Smith

Sayre

6-4

Sr.

18.9

Terrance Clayton-Murphy

Bryan Station

6-3

Sr.

13.3

Justin Mitchell

Frederick Douglass

6-4

Sr.

17.0

Marques Warrick

Henry Clay

6-1

So.

16.1

Honorable mention

(All others who received votes, listed in alphabetical order)

Player

School

Class

Keegan Bailey

Lexington Catholic

Sr.

Jayden Blanton

Sayre

Sr.

Marcus Bowie

Sayre

Sr.

Jalen Burbage

Bryan Station

Jr.

Evan Dreux

Lafayette

Sr.

Jared Gadd

Paul Laurence Dunbar

Jr.

JaQuice Gray

Paul Laurence Dunbar

Sr.

Austin Hall

Lexington Christian

Sr.

Ben Johnson

Lexington Catholic

Fr.

TC Price

Lexington Catholic

Sr.

Ray Surratt

Lafayette

So.

Powell
Lafayette's Eric Powell (1) shoots in the lane against Woodford County, during the first round of the 11th Region tournament, Thursday night, March 1, 2018, at EKU's McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

