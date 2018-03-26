Here’s the 2018 Lexington All-City boys’ basketball team

Eric “Boss” Boone is the 2018 Lexington Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.
Boone, who put together a standout senior season and led Bryan Station to a season to remember, received four of a possible nine first-place votes to finish slightly ahead of Lexington Christian junior Kyle Rode for player of the year honors. Boone averaged 19.9 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Defenders, who finished 23-8 after falling to Madison Central in a three-overtime classic in the opening round of the 11th Region Tournament.
Rode received only one first-place vote but was the second-place vote-getter on five ballots. He and teammate Carter Hendricksen, who also made the First Team, helped LCA win the 43rd District Tournament for the second straight season and led the Eagles to their first appearance in the 11th Region finals, where they almost upset No. 1 Scott County.
Henry Clay junior Keaston Brown received two first-place votes while Lexington Catholic senior Zan Payne and LCA’s Hendricksen each received one. Brown and Payne also made the First Team.
Eric Powell, a Lafayette senior, led the Second Team vote-getters. RJ Smith (Sayre), Terrance Clayton-Murphy (Bryan Station), Justin Mitchell (Frederick Douglass) and Marques Warrick (Henry Clay) were named to the Second Team. Warrick was the only sophomore named to either team.
About the vote: The nine KHSAA boys’ basketball coaches in Lexington were asked during the postseason to nominate players from their own team for All-City consideration. Later in the postseason the coaches were asked to rank, 1-10, their top players from that list of nominees (they were permitted to vote for their own players). Point values were assigned to each voting position (10 points for first-place votes, nine points for second-place votes, etc.) and the accumulation of those points was used to create the first and second teams.
First Team
Player
School
Height
Class
PPG
Eric “Boss” Boone
Bryan Station
6-3
Sr.
19.9
Kyle Rode
Lexington Christian
6-5
Jr.
16.2
Carter Hendricksen
Lexington Christian
6-8
Sr.
18.7
Zan Payne
Lexington Catholic
6-4
Sr.
19.3
Keaston Brown
Henry Clay
6-1
Jr.
13.0
Second Team
Player
School
Height
Class
PPG
Eric Powell
Lafayette
6-3
Sr.
12.8
RJ Smith
Sayre
6-4
Sr.
18.9
Terrance Clayton-Murphy
Bryan Station
6-3
Sr.
13.3
Justin Mitchell
Frederick Douglass
6-4
Sr.
17.0
Marques Warrick
Henry Clay
6-1
So.
16.1
Honorable mention
(All others who received votes, listed in alphabetical order)
Player
School
Class
Keegan Bailey
Lexington Catholic
Sr.
Jayden Blanton
Sayre
Sr.
Marcus Bowie
Sayre
Sr.
Jalen Burbage
Bryan Station
Jr.
Evan Dreux
Lafayette
Sr.
Jared Gadd
Paul Laurence Dunbar
Jr.
JaQuice Gray
Paul Laurence Dunbar
Sr.
Austin Hall
Lexington Christian
Sr.
Ben Johnson
Lexington Catholic
Fr.
TC Price
Lexington Catholic
Sr.
Ray Surratt
Lafayette
So.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
