This week’s Kentucky high school football media rankings

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Trinity
20
6-0
200
1
2. Male
—
5-1
173
2
3. Simon Kenton
—
6-0
156
3
4. Ryle
—
5-0
130
4
5. Scott County
—
4-2
100
5
6. St. Xavier
—
4-1
95
6
7. Lafayette
—
5-1
85
7
8. Manual
—
5-0
75
8
9. North Hardin
—
5-1
35
9
t10. Muhlenberg County
—
5-0
12
NR
t10. Madison Central
—
5-1
12
NR
Others receiving votes: Tates Creek 8, McCracken County 7, Pleasure Ridge Park 7, Conner 5.
Class 5A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Bowling Green
20
6-0
200
1
2. Christian County
—
5-1
169
2
3. South Oldham
—
5-0
153
t3
4. Greenwood
—
5-1
117
5
t5. Covington Catholic
—
4-2
94
t3
t5. Pulaski County
—
4-1
94
8
7. Fern Creek
—
4-2
91
6
8. Southwestern
—
4-2
58
9
9. Owensboro
—
3-2
54
7
10. North Bullitt
—
5-1
18
NR
Others receiving votes: North Laurel 16, Whitley County 15, Madison Southern 7, Letcher County Central 4, Highlands 3, Graves County 3, Bullitt Central 2, Bullitt East 1, Dixie Heights 1.
Class 4A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Johnson Central
14
5-0
194
1
2. Franklin-Simpson
6
6-0
183
2
3. Wayne County
—
5-1
137
5
4. Hopkinsville
—
4-1
135
4
5. South Warren
—
4-2
119
3
6. Spencer County
—
5-1
103
6
7. Rockcastle County
—
4-1
68
9
8. John Hardin
—
3-3
54
8
9. Taylor County
—
5-1
41
10
10. Collins
—
3-2
24
7
Others receiving votes: Knox Central 15, Shelby County 7, Calloway County 6, Mercer County 6, Ashland Blazer, Greenup County 2, Allen County-Scottsville 1.
Class 3A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Belfry
15
4-1
190
1
2. Corbin
3
5-1
170
2
3. Bardstown
1
5-0
164
3
4. Adair County
—
6-0
128
4
5. Boyle County
—
3-3
91
6
6. Russell
—
4-1
90
7
7. Casey County
1
5-0
68
8
8. Fleming County
—
4-1
47
t9
9. Caldwell County
—
3-3
33
NR
10. Waggener
—
3-2
30
5
Others receiving votes: Western Hills 27, Central 25, Garrard County 20, Moore 6, Union County 5, Lexington Catholic 4, Paducah Tilghman 2.
Class 2A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Mayfield
19
6-0
198
1
2. Lexington Christian
—
6-0
168
2
3. Louisville Christian
—
4-1
149
3
4. Danville
—
4-1
142
4
5. DeSales
—
4-1
126
5
6. Owensboro Catholic
—
5-1
100
6
7. Allen Central
1
5-0
65
10
8. Glasgow
—
4-1
43
8
9. Covington Holy Cross
—
3-2
40
7
10. Somerset
—
3-2
30
9
Others receiving votes: Leslie County 16, Newport Central Catholic 7, Lloyd Memorial 6, McLean County 4, Metcalfe County 2, Prestonsburg 2, Gallatin County 2.
Class A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Paintsville
18
6-0
198
1
2. Russellville
2
6-0
173
2
3. Raceland
—
6-0
149
t3
4. Beechwood
—
4-1
140
t3
5. Nicholas County
—
6-0
110
5
6. Pikeville
—
4-2
103
6
7. Hazard
—
5-1
88
7
8. Harlan
—
4-1
40
9
9. Lynn Camp
—
5-1
27
NR
10. Bracken County
—
4-1
22
NR
Others receiving votes: Kentucky Country Day 17, Williamsbur 11, Bishop Brossart 10, Paris 6, Bethlehem 3, Pineville 2, Louisville Holy Cross 1.
Media organizations that voted this week: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The State Journal, Frankfort; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WRUS, Russellville.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
