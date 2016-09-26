This week’s Kentucky high school football media rankings

2:23 Lafayette grad Hughley talks about his journey from walk-on to U of L captain Pause

4:37 Video: Lafayette Players Preview Class 6A Championship

6:16 Class 6A Semifinals: Lafayette at Simon Kenton

5:13 Highlights: Lafayette at Scott County

2:55 Lafayette Post-game Interviews

2:17 Mark Stoops has some Nick Saban stories

1:31 Mark Stoops: Defense heard what I had to say

1:03 Sarah Combs, author of the young adult book, "The Light Fantastic"

1:02 Keeneland 2016 September Sale wrap-up

3:18 Eddie Gran likes the way his Cats finished