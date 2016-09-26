High School Football

September 26, 2016 4:04 PM

This week’s Kentucky high school football media rankings

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

LOUISVILLE

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Trinity

20

6-0

200

1

2. Male

5-1

173

2

3. Simon Kenton

6-0

156

3

4. Ryle

5-0

130

4

5. Scott County

4-2

100

5

6. St. Xavier

4-1

95

6

7. Lafayette

5-1

85

7

8. Manual

5-0

75

8

9. North Hardin

5-1

35

9

t10. Muhlenberg County

5-0

12

NR

t10. Madison Central

5-1

12

NR

Others receiving votes: Tates Creek 8, McCracken County 7, Pleasure Ridge Park 7, Conner 5.

Class 5A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Bowling Green

20

6-0

200

1

2. Christian County

5-1

169

2

3. South Oldham

5-0

153

t3

4. Greenwood

5-1

117

5

t5. Covington Catholic

4-2

94

t3

t5. Pulaski County

4-1

94

8

7. Fern Creek

4-2

91

6

8. Southwestern

4-2

58

9

9. Owensboro

3-2

54

7

10. North Bullitt

5-1

18

NR

Others receiving votes: North Laurel 16, Whitley County 15, Madison Southern 7, Letcher County Central 4, Highlands 3, Graves County 3, Bullitt Central 2, Bullitt East 1, Dixie Heights 1.

Class 4A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Johnson Central

14

5-0

194

1

2. Franklin-Simpson

6

6-0

183

2

3. Wayne County

5-1

137

5

4. Hopkinsville

4-1

135

4

5. South Warren

4-2

119

3

6. Spencer County

5-1

103

6

7. Rockcastle County

4-1

68

9

8. John Hardin

3-3

54

8

9. Taylor County

5-1

41

10

10. Collins

3-2

24

7

Others receiving votes: Knox Central 15, Shelby County 7, Calloway County 6, Mercer County 6, Ashland Blazer, Greenup County 2, Allen County-Scottsville 1.

Class 3A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Belfry

15

4-1

190

1

2. Corbin

3

5-1

170

2

3. Bardstown

1

5-0

164

3

4. Adair County

6-0

128

4

5. Boyle County

3-3

91

6

6. Russell

4-1

90

7

7. Casey County

1

5-0

68

8

8. Fleming County

4-1

47

t9

9. Caldwell County

3-3

33

NR

10. Waggener

3-2

30

5

Others receiving votes: Western Hills 27, Central 25, Garrard County 20, Moore 6, Union County 5, Lexington Catholic 4, Paducah Tilghman 2.

Class 2A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Mayfield

19

6-0

198

1

2. Lexington Christian

6-0

168

2

3. Louisville Christian

4-1

149

3

4. Danville

4-1

142

4

5. DeSales

4-1

126

5

6. Owensboro Catholic

5-1

100

6

7. Allen Central

1

5-0

65

10

8. Glasgow

4-1

43

8

9. Covington Holy Cross

3-2

40

7

10. Somerset

3-2

30

9

Others receiving votes: Leslie County 16, Newport Central Catholic 7, Lloyd Memorial 6, McLean County 4, Metcalfe County 2, Prestonsburg 2, Gallatin County 2.

Class A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Paintsville

18

6-0

198

1

2. Russellville

2

6-0

173

2

3. Raceland

6-0

149

t3

4. Beechwood

4-1

140

t3

5. Nicholas County

6-0

110

5

6. Pikeville

4-2

103

6

7. Hazard

5-1

88

7

8. Harlan

4-1

40

9

9. Lynn Camp

5-1

27

NR

10. Bracken County

4-1

22

NR

Others receiving votes: Kentucky Country Day 17, Williamsbur 11, Bishop Brossart 10, Paris 6, Bethlehem 3, Pineville 2, Louisville Holy Cross 1.

Media organizations that voted this week: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The State Journal, Frankfort; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WRUS, Russellville.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

High school football: A sneak peek at the polls

View more video

Sports Videos