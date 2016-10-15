Timely turnovers help Lafayette football march past Madison Central

Its offense is among the most prolific in Class 6A, but it was Lafayette’s defense that made several timely plays to turn back an upset-minded Madison Central in a 49-31 finish Friday night at home.
A 24-yard field goal by Landon White pulled the Indians to within 35-31 with 8:26 to play in the fourth quarter after they had intercepted Lafayette star Walker Wood for the second time on the Generals’ previous possession. Lafayette responded with 14 unanswered to finish and improved to 2-0 in district play.
Walker Wood buries in for six more Lafayette points. Now 42-31 with 6:59 remaining. pic.twitter.com/pIAE14MajL— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) October 15, 2016
Third-down scrum results in a Madison Central fumble. Branden Layne in again on the stop. Cameron Morgan ripped off a 78-yard TD next play. pic.twitter.com/TI9pElV00z— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) October 15, 2016
Senior linebacker Branden Layne forced two pivotal second-half fumbles that were recovered by the Generals (8-1), who had a tough time stopping Madison Central in the opening 24 minutes.
He returned the first one 12 yards to Central’s 27-yard line, creating the opportunity on the Indians’ first play after Lafayette went up 28-21 early in the third quarter. Cameron Morgan rushed for a touchdown two plays later to extend Lafayette’s lead to 35-21.
Layne’s second forced fumble came with the Indians deep in Lafayette territory and trailing 42-31 midway through the fourth quarter. Ean Shaw, who led the defense with 15 tackles, recovered that fumble. Morgan rushed for a 78-yard score on the Generals’ next play from scrimmage.
“When it came down to it, we made plays when it counted,” Layne said. “The two fumble recoveries were a whole team effort. I know I made them personally but I couldn’t have done it without my other defensive guys.”
Layne injured his left hand earlier in the game on a tackle. He was worried that it might be broken — something he planned to have assessed after the game — but managed to calm down and play through the pain.
“I think maturity has a lot to do with it,” Layne said. “I’d say I’m a big leader on this defense and I knew my team needed me so I kinda had to tough it out.”
Morgan ended the night with 121 yards on 10 carries. Wood had 14 rushes for 114 yards and three TDs. The University of Kentucky commit was 12-for-21 for 277 yards and a TD — a short pass that sophomore TeAndre Newcomb turned into a 70-yard score.
Levi Gaskins intercepts Lafayette QB Walker Wood deep in Generals territory. pic.twitter.com/a3K7RwIPii— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) October 15, 2016
Christian Everly picks off Walker Wood, again deep in Lafayette land. Read it well. pic.twitter.com/vDVeXQblz2— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) October 15, 2016
Lafayette Coach Eric Shaw was proud that his team didn’t let up when Wood’s picks reinvigorated Madison Central but said the Generals have got to clean up those kind of mistakes if they’ve got any shot at returning to the state finals, a task made more difficult due to senior lineman Alex Simpson being out after season-ending MCL surgery.
“It’s good to respond to sudden change, and that’s what is,” Lafayette Coach Eric Shaw said. “But also, we can’t turn the ball over. If we plan on making a run, we’ve gotta do a lot better job overall in order to end up where we were last year and hopefully win it.”
Madison Central, which lost its first district game and saw a three-game win streak come to an end, might have been too-hyped coming into Friday’s matchup, Coach Mark Scenters said. Lafayette’s 49 points were the most Central allowed this season.
Hardin was 15 of 23 for 240 yards and threw four TDs for the Indians (6-2), who can secure a home playoff game with a win over Clark County next week and could still finish with their best regular-season record since 2008.
“I think maybe my talk about the district championship and my talk pumping it up from the word ‘Go,’ perhaps I should have relaxed on that just a little bit,” Scenters said. “I’m gonna spend probably the next year questioning myself over this one.”
Lafayette 49, Madison Central 31
Madison Central
7
14
7
3
—
31
Lafayette
14
7
14
14
—
49
L—TeAndre Newcomb 70 pass from Walker Wood (Sutton Averitt kick); MC—Keenan Miller 38 pass from Zach Hardin (Landon White kick); L—Javarius Robinson 9 run (Averitt kick); MC—Miller 8 pass from Hardin (White kick); L—Wood 3 run (Averitt kick); MC—Antwuan Warford 32 pass from Hardin (White kick); L—Wood 1 run (Averitt kick); L—Cameron Morgan 2 run (Averitt kick); MC—Ethan Hahn 4 pass from Hardin (White kick); MC—White 24 field goal; L—Wood 1 run (Averitt kick); L—Morgan 78 run (Averitt kick).
Records: Lafayette 8-1, Madison Central 6-2.
