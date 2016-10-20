Three Lexington schools, Scott County hope to complete district sweeps this week

City spotlight
▪ Paul Laurence Dunbar (3-5) at Scott County (6-2), 7:30 p.m.: For the last decade Scott County has been a menace for every Class 6A team in Lexington, but none has felt the brunt of the Cardinals’ reign quite like Dunbar. Scott County has won 10 straight games since the Bulldogs defeated the Cardinals, 23-22, in the second round of the playoffs in 2005. Dunbar, averaging 27 points per game this season, didn’t score more than eight points in any of those 10 games.
▪ Bryan Station (4-5) at Henry Clay (1-6-1), 7:30 p.m.: Station is seeking its first win over the Blue Devils since 2013. Henry Clay is looking to avoid going winless against city opponents. Usually formidable on the ground, Henry Clay has managed only 459 yards rushing this season. Two Bryan Station sophomores — Jalen Burbage and Chris Jones — have rushed for more than 500 each.
▪ Tates Creek (5-3) at Lafayette (8-1), 7:30 p.m.: This year’s Roy G. Walton Bowl has potential to complicate matters in Class 6A’s 8th District. If Creek were to pull off the upset — and it’s certainly explosive enough to test the Generals on defense — and Madison Central were to defeat Clark County on Friday, it would create a three-way tie for first place. A Lafayette win makes the math much easier; the Generals will have swept the district for the third straight season.
▪ Lexington Christian (8-0) at Danville (7-1): It’s been five years since LCA defeated Danville, which outscored the Eagles 97-21 in two games last season. Lexington Christian has proven itself capable of scoring better than anyone else in Class 2A, and its defense hasn’t been too shabby, either. Outside of a loss to Class 3A Corbin and a tight win over Class 5A Southwestern, the Admirals have cruised.
▪ Lexington Catholic (3-5) at Garrard County (4-4), 7:30 p.m.: Catholic’s five-game losing streak seems so far away now that the Knights have pounded district opponents in back-to-back weeks and will seek a third straight sweep under third-year coach Mark Perry. Dameon Jones helped himself get closer to a 1,000-yard season with a 185-yard rushing total against Boyle County last week. Garrard picked up some good wins in non-district play but has dropped back-to-back bouts against its district mates.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
