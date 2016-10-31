Final high school football media rankings for the 2016 season

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Trinity
16
10-0
160
1
2. Ryle
—
10-0
137
2
3. Male
—
8-2
111
4
4. St. Xavier
—
7-3
103
3
5. Scott County
—
8-2
90
6
6. Simon Kenton
—
9-1
85
5
7. Lafayette
—
9-1
81
7
8. Manual
—
8-2
43
9
9. Conner
—
8-2
23
10
10. McCracken
—
7-3
18
8
Others receiving votes: Madison Central 13, Central Hardin 12, North Hardin 3, Cooper 1.
Class 5A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Bowling Green
16
10-0
160
1
2. Owensboro
—
8-2
125
4
t3. Covington Catholic
—
7-3
109
3
t3. Christian County
—
8-2
109
6
5. South Oldham
—
9-1
107
2
6. Southwestern
—
7-3
68
5
7. Greenwood
—
8-2
63
7
8. Fern Creek
—
8-2
56
8
9. Pulaski County
—
8-2
44
9
10. Whitley County
—
8-2
16
10
Others receiving votes: Madison Southern 8, Harlan County 5, North Laurel 4, Highlands 2, North Bullitt 2, Graves County 1, Dixie Heights 1.
Class 4A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Franklin-Simpson
14
10-0
164
2
2. Johnson Central
3
9-1
144
1
3. Hopkinsville
—
9-1
129
3
4. Rockcastle County
—
9-1
113
5
5. South Warren
—
7-3
97
4
6. Wayne County
—
8-2
82
6
7. Shelby County
—
9-1
77
8
8. Ashland Blazer
—
7-3
50
9
9. John Hardin
—
6-4
35
7
10. East Jessamine
—
7-3
24
10
Others receiving votes: Knox Central 7, Taylor County 7, Collins 3, Valley 1, Spencer County 1, Greenup County 1.
Class 3A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Belfry
13
9-1
166
1
2. Corbin
4
9-1
148
2
3. Russell
—
9-1
117
3
4. Bardstown
—
9-1
93
4
5. Lexington Catholic
—
5-5
82
7
6. Central
—
5-5
74
5
7. Casey County
—
8-1
70
8
t8. Boyle County
—
6-4
52
9
t8. Caldwell County
—
6-4
52
6
10. Elizabethtown
—
7-3
37
NR
Others receiving votes: Paducah Tilghman 13, Estill County 10, Fleming County 9, Adair County 5, West Carter 3, Western Hills 2, Moore 2.
Class 2A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Mayfield
15
10-0
167
1
2. Lexington Christian
1
10-0
143
3
3. Louisville Christian
—
9-1
128
2
4. Owensboro Catholic
—
9-1
108
4
5. Danville
—
8-2
100
5
6. DeSales
—
8-2
91
6
7. Leslie County
1
9-1
63
8
8. Covington Holy Cross
—
7-3
48
10
9. Glasgow
—
7-2
29
7
10. Newport Central Catholic
—
5-5
27
9
Others receiving votes: Somerset 10, Allen Central 10, Butler County 6, Walton-Verona 1.
Class A
School
FPV
Record
Points
Previous
1. Paintsville
17
10-0
170
1
2. Beechwood
—
9-1
137
3
3. Pikeville
—
8-2
121
4
4. Russellville
—
9-1
118
2
5. Hazard
—
8-2
88
6
6. Raceland
—
8-2
83
5
t7. Williamsburg
—
6-4
56
7
t7. Nicholas County
—
9-1
56
8
9. Kentucky Country Day
—
8-2
42
9
10. Bishop Brossart
—
8-2
24
10
Others receiving votes: Bracken County 12, Pineville 11, Harlan 9, Louisville Holy Cross 5, Lynn Camp 2, Fairview 1.
Organizations that voted in this week’s poll: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The State Journal, Frankfort; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Middlesboro Daily News, Middlesboro; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WRUS, Russellville.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
