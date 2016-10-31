High School Football

October 31, 2016 4:20 PM

Final high school football media rankings for the 2016 season

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

LOUISVILLE

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Trinity

16

10-0

160

1

2. Ryle

10-0

137

2

3. Male

8-2

111

4

4. St. Xavier

7-3

103

3

5. Scott County

8-2

90

6

6. Simon Kenton

9-1

85

5

7. Lafayette

9-1

81

7

8. Manual

8-2

43

9

9. Conner

8-2

23

10

10. McCracken

7-3

18

8

Others receiving votes: Madison Central 13, Central Hardin 12, North Hardin 3, Cooper 1.

Class 5A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Bowling Green

16

10-0

160

1

2. Owensboro

8-2

125

4

t3. Covington Catholic

7-3

109

3

t3. Christian County

8-2

109

6

5. South Oldham

9-1

107

2

6. Southwestern

7-3

68

5

7. Greenwood

8-2

63

7

8. Fern Creek

8-2

56

8

9. Pulaski County

8-2

44

9

10. Whitley County

8-2

16

10

Others receiving votes: Madison Southern 8, Harlan County 5, North Laurel 4, Highlands 2, North Bullitt 2, Graves County 1, Dixie Heights 1.

Class 4A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Franklin-Simpson

14

10-0

164

2

2. Johnson Central

3

9-1

144

1

3. Hopkinsville

9-1

129

3

4. Rockcastle County

9-1

113

5

5. South Warren

7-3

97

4

6. Wayne County

8-2

82

6

7. Shelby County

9-1

77

8

8. Ashland Blazer

7-3

50

9

9. John Hardin

6-4

35

7

10. East Jessamine

7-3

24

10

Others receiving votes: Knox Central 7, Taylor County 7, Collins 3, Valley 1, Spencer County 1, Greenup County 1.

Class 3A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Belfry

13

9-1

166

1

2. Corbin

4

9-1

148

2

3. Russell

9-1

117

3

4. Bardstown

9-1

93

4

5. Lexington Catholic

5-5

82

7

6. Central

5-5

74

5

7. Casey County

8-1

70

8

t8. Boyle County

6-4

52

9

t8. Caldwell County

6-4

52

6

10. Elizabethtown

7-3

37

NR

Others receiving votes: Paducah Tilghman 13, Estill County 10, Fleming County 9, Adair County 5, West Carter 3, Western Hills 2, Moore 2.

Class 2A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Mayfield

15

10-0

167

1

2. Lexington Christian

1

10-0

143

3

3. Louisville Christian

9-1

128

2

4. Owensboro Catholic

9-1

108

4

5. Danville

8-2

100

5

6. DeSales

8-2

91

6

7. Leslie County

1

9-1

63

8

8. Covington Holy Cross

7-3

48

10

9. Glasgow

7-2

29

7

10. Newport Central Catholic

5-5

27

9

Others receiving votes: Somerset 10, Allen Central 10, Butler County 6, Walton-Verona 1.

Class A

School

FPV

Record

Points

Previous

1. Paintsville

17

10-0

170

1

2. Beechwood

9-1

137

3

3. Pikeville

8-2

121

4

4. Russellville

9-1

118

2

5. Hazard

8-2

88

6

6. Raceland

8-2

83

5

t7. Williamsburg

6-4

56

7

t7. Nicholas County

9-1

56

8

9. Kentucky Country Day

8-2

42

9

10. Bishop Brossart

8-2

24

10

Others receiving votes: Bracken County 12, Pineville 11, Harlan 9, Louisville Holy Cross 5, Lynn Camp 2, Fairview 1.

Organizations that voted in this week’s poll: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The State Journal, Frankfort; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Middlesboro Daily News, Middlesboro; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WRUS, Russellville.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

Comments

