Lafayette becomes first Lexington team to make repeat trip to state football finals

1:39 Dunbar guards talk 2016 Bulldogs Pause

1:02 Bam is looking forward to the Bahamas

5:09 John Calipari: They got our best today

0:39 Dominique Hawkins knows what he's doing in the Bahamas

1:45 Mychal Mulder on UK's dangerous mix of talent

1:30 UT-Martin coach impressed with UK's attitude

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

0:56 Benny Snell credits offensive line

0:34 Lafayette football rolls in second round of playoffs