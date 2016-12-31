Frederick Douglass to announce head football coach on Monday

Frederick Douglass High School will introduce its first football coach during a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at MOD Pizza. Garry McPeek, the school’s athletic director, said the school will also unveil its team colors and mascot during the conference.
Frederick Douglass is a new Lexington high school scheduled to open in fall 2017. It will be the sixth public high school in the city, joining Bryan Station, Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Tates Creek.
MOD Pizza, a made-to-order pizza restaurant, opened in the Hamburg area earlier this year.
