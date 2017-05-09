High School Football

May 09, 2017 1:21 PM

Kentucky’s all-time leading rusher has a shot at the NFL

By Josh Moore

The all-time career rushing leader in Kentucky high school football history will get a chance to prove himself in the pro ranks this weekend.

J.J. Jude, a running back at Johnson Central who wrecked defenses from 2008-2011, was invited to the Los Angeles Chargers’ rookie mini camp, which runs from May 12-14.

“Dreams do come true. #Speechless,” Jude tweeted Tuesday.

Jude, a Class of the Commonwealth selection in 2011 who was also a state champion wrestler, finished as the state’s career leader in rushing yardage with 8,633 yards in four seasons. His 584 yards against Woodford Couny on Oct. 15, 2010 remain the most by any player in a single game in state history. He owns two of the top five single-season rushing totals, too.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound running back rushed for 772 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior at Georgetown College in the 2016 season. He played at Eastern Kentucky University before joining the Tigers’ program in the 2015 season.

