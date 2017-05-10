Kentucky high school football finals moving to Kroger Field

The KHSAA state football finals will be played at Kroger Field in Lexington beginning this fall. The University of Kentucky's football stadium has also been approved to host the high school finals in 2018, the board of Control announced Wednesday.
The KHSAA Board of Control also announced that the girls' Sweet Sixteen will return to BB&T Arena in Highland Heights in 2018, but the 2019 and 2020 tournaments will be played at Rupp Arena in Lexington. The recommendation was approved with the caveat that if a corporate sponsor doesn't step forward, the 2020 tournament site could be reconsidered.
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett: It's great to be at a point where there's a fight over the girls' tournament.— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) May 10, 2017
Reaction to state football news
Big-time Kentucky high school football Play-Offs site news that will bring a smile to @UKCoachStoops & a boost for in-state recruiting. https://t.co/wsifWhX5av— Oscar Combs (@wildcatnews) May 10, 2017
Thanks to @RussellAthletic & WKU/BG for the great job hosting the @KHSAA FB finals. Sad to see WKU become a victim of their own success— Kevin Wallace (@kwallacebg) May 10, 2017
THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP IS AT KROGER https://t.co/pXymyWNCoa— 4'18 (@oharamatt2) May 10, 2017
Wow. No 2 and a half hour drive to BG for state finals next 2 years... https://t.co/Za7lbbSWED— Joe Mathis (@HTRjoe) May 10, 2017
This has not been a good day for WKU/Bowling Green, which wanted Girls Sweet 16 back.— Jason Frakes (@kyhighs) May 10, 2017
Big news!!! Hope to be stepping on that field in December #strivefor5 https://t.co/NWol8SOdLL— Belfry Football (@BelfryFootball1) May 10, 2017
