Kentucky high school football finals moving to Kroger Field

The KHSAA state football finals will be played at Kroger Field in Lexington beginning this fall. The University of Kentucky's football stadium has also been approved to host the high school finals in 2018, the board of Control announced Wednesday.

The KHSAA Board of Control also announced that the girls' Sweet Sixteen will return to BB&T Arena in Highland Heights in 2018, but the 2019 and 2020 tournaments will be played at Rupp Arena in Lexington. The recommendation was approved with the caveat that if a corporate sponsor doesn't step forward, the 2020 tournament site could be reconsidered.

Reaction to state football news

