Lexington Catholic coach sees some Tim Couch in quarterback with fresh UK offer

Lexington Catholic Coach Mark Perry knew what kind of player he had in Beau Allen before the University of Kentucky offered a scholarship to the sophomore-to-be. UK’s seal of approval validated it, though.
Allen, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound pro-style quarterback in the class of 2020, started several games last season for Lexington Catholic. UK Coach Mark Stoops offered him during an unofficial campus visit Monday.
So Blessed and thankful to receive an offer from the University of Kentucky! Thank you to my LC family! @UKFootball pic.twitter.com/lF1MgCn5bd— Beau Allen (@BeauAllen11) May 15, 2017
The Knights finished 7-6 this past season, but they won six straight games before bowing out in the third round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Allen, the son of former Morgan County star and UK quarterback Bill Allen, threw for 1,155 yards and 14 touchdowns on 72 of 117 passing with only three interceptions.
Perry, who played behind Tim Couch at UK, said he sees a little bit of the former No. 1 pick in Allen as far as his work ethic is concerned.
“You look at Tim, and he’s very talented, but what made him special is he took a lot of talent and he was unbelievably driven and worked hard to make himself the No. 1 overall draft pick,” Perry said. “You see some attributes and you see Beau’s determination. ‘Okay, people are patting me on the back, that’s only gonna make me stay later and work harder.’
“He’s the first guy in and the last one to leave. … He’s just that type of guy. Even with a day like today, getting a UK offer, I can’t foresee it changing him for anything but the better.”
Perry appreciates the effort that UK has taken to evaluate local talent. He’s thrilled to have Allen as a “cornerstone” of LexCath football for the through 2020.
“Beau’s a special kid and it doesn’t take long, when you’re coaching him, to see that,” Perry said. “I tell ya, it’d be an understatement to say I’m excited about the next three years.”
Scout.com reported in April that Bowling Green was the first school to offer Allen, who also reportedly holds an offer from Eastern Kentucky.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Beau Allen completes a TD pass to a pretty well-covered receiver. So well-covered that this measly reporter doesn't know who it was. pic.twitter.com/JuAgZ7bFcm— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) October 7, 2016
Ben Buchignani cuts up field off a Beau Allen completion to get Lexington Catholic back on top 20-16 with 8:19 left. Conversion failed. pic.twitter.com/1Mt5y2qRAv— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) October 29, 2016
Beau Allen finds Sam Hodges to put LexCath back up 14-10 in the 2Q. pic.twitter.com/FB5URWDm0V— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) October 29, 2016
