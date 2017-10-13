Douglass rolls to homecoming win; LCA improves to 8-0

Frederick Douglass 48, Hancock County 0: Jefferson Harkless ran for three first-half touchdowns as Frederick Douglass (6-2), No. 23 in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State, dominated its first homecoming game on Friday night. Freshman Dekel Crowdus opened the scoring with his first passing touchdown, a 30-yard lob to Haiden Hunt. The Broncos led 36-0 at the half.
Led by Harkless and quarterback Montaveon Bean, the Broncos amassed 228 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Bean ran for 61 yards and a touchdown, and Harkless finished with 66 yards.
Jaylin Bybee capped off the Mingua Beef Jerky Bowl with a 67-yard punt return. Hancock County fell to 4-4.
Lexington Christian 39, Somerset 12: Host LCA’s defense recovered three fumbles, including one Drayden Burton returned for a late touchdown in the homecoming rout.
The Briarjumpers (5-4) were held to just 25 yards on the ground.
LCA quarterback Logan Nieves ran for 84 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 252 yards and another score. Dillon Wheatley had a solid 118-yard, one-touchdown performance.
No. 19 Lexington Christian (8-0) has scored at least 40 points in every game this season.
Tates Creek 31, Clark County 7: The running back tandem of Laron Warner and Teontè White combined for 253 all-purpose yards, and quarterback Cameron Workman threw two TD passes as visiting Tates Creek (6-2) notched its second straight win in the district.
Warner had a team-high 82 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and White added 60 yards on 11 carries with a 27-yard touchdown reception in which he leaped a defender at the 10-yard line. Warner intercepted a pass for the second consecutive game.
Marcus Bosley capped the scoring with an 8-yard TD run as the Commodores, who led 17-7 at the half, pulled away.
Nitavius Thomas had 88 yards rushing for Clark County (4-4), and Pierce Nesbitt was 10-for-39 passing for 112 yards, a touchdown and the two picks.
Tates Creek will look to make it three in a row in the district next week when it plays host to city rival Lafayette.
Henry Clay 36, Bryan Station 6: The Blue Devils were in complete control and won a road district game against the winless Defenders. Henry Clay (4-4) scored its first touchdown on 1-yard run by Tyree Clarke. The score capped a 16-play drive that lasted most of the first quarter.
The Henry Clay defense held Bryan Station (0-8) to just 87 total yards. Junior defensive back Ramond Jackson had a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter to give the Blue Devils a 21-0 lead going into halftime.
Clarke led the Blue Devils on offense with two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown. He had 139 total yards. Henry Clay quarterback, Darrin Van Horn threw for 60 yards and two touchdowns.
Madison Central 21, Lafayette 0: Host Madison Central (4-4) racked up 309 yards on the ground to halt a two-game winning streak for district foe Lafayette (3-6).
Freddy Chenault ran for 150 yards and a touchdown on a whopping 36 carries, and Ethan Hahn added 101 yards on nine carries to wear down the Generals’ defense.
Lafayette had trouble sustaining drives and was shut out for the second time this season. Cameron Morgan rushed for 54 yards on 14 carries. Quarterback Dekwan Edwards, a standout wide receiver for the Generals last season, was 8-for-22 passing for 101 yards, with three interceptions.
Scott County 42, Paul Laurence Dunbar 8: No. 2 Scott County (7-2) took its foot off the gas after storming to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter against host Paul Dunbar (0-8).
Josh Davis attempted just four passes and three went for touchdowns, including two to Glenn Covington. The Cardinals gained 234 yards on the ground and scored 40-plus points for the fourth straight district game.
Paul Dunbar avoided its sixth shutout of the season when Tyre Garrard connected with Darren Edmond for a 28-yard TD pass late in the fourth quarter.
Pikeville 43, Phelps 6: Connor Roberts helped the Panthers secure an easy victory at home. The junior quarterback ran for two touchdowns and threw TD passes to Seth Pugh and Christian Billiter.
Phelps's only score came in an otherwise uneventful fourth quarter on a 19-yard Billy Mitchem touchdown reception.
Montgomery County 39, Anderson County 23: Montgomery County (6-2) took advantage of seven Anderson County turnovers — including five fumbles — to snap the host Bearcats’ five-game winning streak.
Ty Eads intercepted two passes, including one returned for a touchdown, as Montgomery County rebounded from a 36-30 loss to Madison Southern last week.
Josh Wheaton ran for 62 yards and two touchdowns for Montgomery County. Justin Korossy led the Indians in rushing with 83 yards and a touchdown.
Zach Labhart ran for 137 yards and two scores for Anderson County (6-2).
Covington Catholic 52, Highlands 0: No. 3 Covington Catholic remained undefeated by dismantling the visiting Bluebirds. Casey McGinness led the Colonels on the ground with two touchdowns and 111 yards on 13 attempts. Senior quarterback AJ Mayer threw for 286 yards and a touchdown. Mayer also had a 10-yard TD scamper just before halftime.
Highlands mustered only 5 yards on the ground against a stout Colonels defense that recorded its second shutout of the season.
Shelby County 35, Spencer County 14: Jose Carias ran for two second-half touchdowns as host Shelby County (6-2) pulled away for a district victory after trailing 7-6 at the half.
Spencer County (2-7), which lost its fourth game in a row, took a 7-0 lead on Trevor Hutt’s 11-yard touchdown run with 5:53 remaining before halftime. But Shelby County’s William Davis answered with an 85-yard kickoff return for a score.
