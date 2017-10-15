Rating the State: Covington Catholic replaces Trinity at No. 1

Covington Catholic (8-0), on the strength of a 52-0 victory over Highlands on Friday night, climbed two spots to No. 1 this week in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State.
Trinity (9-0) slipped to No. 2 in the rankings. St. Xavier (7-1), Scott County (7-2) and Simon Kenton (9-0) rounded out the top 5.
Frederick Douglass (6-2) dropped out of the Top 25 despite a 48-0 homecoming rout of Hancock County. At No. 22, Madison Central (4-4) gained nearly three rating points and moved into the Top 25 with a 21-0 victory over Lafayette.
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
TOP 25
Rating
Last week
1. Covington Catholic (8-0)
92.4
3
2. Trinity (9-0)
91.3
1
3. St. Xavier (7-1)
90.3
5
4. Scott County (7-2)
90.2
2
5. Simon Kenton (9-0)
88.1
6
6. Male (7-2)
86.6
4
7. Boyle County (7-1)
84.7
10
8. Belfry (7-1)
84.2
t8
9. Pleasure Ridge Park (6-2)
84.1
7
10. DeSales (8-0)
83.6
t8
11. Mayfield (7-1)
82.4
11
12. Johnson Central (8-0)
81.1
13
13. Christian County (8-0)
80.8
14
13. Ryle (6-2)
80.8
21
15. Lexington Christian (8-0)
80.7
19
15. Bowling Green (6-2)
80.7
12
17. South Warren (7-1)
80.6
t15
18. Danville (9-0)
80.3
17
19. Elizabethtown (7-1)
80.2
18
20. South Oldham (7-1)
79.8
24
21. Beechwood (6-2)
79.3
NR
22. Madison Central (4-4)
79.2
NR
23. Butler (6-3)
79.1
20
24. Corbin (7-1)
79.0
22
25. Louisville Christian (6-2)
78.6
t15
Class A
1. Beechwood
79.3
2. Paintsville
71.5
3. Raceland
61.6
4. Pikeville
59.6
5. Hazard
59.2
6. Country Day
54.2
7. Russellville
52.9
8. Paris
46.8
9. Lou. Holy Cross
45.7
10. Williamsburg
45.6
11. Frankfort
41.4
12. Ludlow
34.5
13. Bracken County
33.1
14. Campbellsville
31.9
15. Eminence
31.0
16. Fairview
29.8
17. Crittenden County
28.6
18. Lynn Camp
26.5
19. Harlan
25.8
20. Bishop Brossart
22.0
21. Nicholas County
21.9
22. Bellevue
19.9
23. Phelps
19.4
24. Bethlehem
16.7
25. Pineville
12.8
26. Fort Knox
9.3
27. Fulton County
4.6
28. Dayton
1.7
29. Fulton City
1.6
30. Berea
0.1
30. Caverna
0.1
30. Jenkins
0.1
Class 2A
1. DeSales
83.6
2. Mayfield
82.4
3. Lexington Christian
80.7
4. Danville
80.3
5. Louisville Christian
78.6
6. Glasgow
67.5
7. Newport Catholic
63.6
8. Owensboro Catholic
62.0
9. Somerset
61.7
10. Walton-Verona
59.1
11. Lloyd
58.0
12. Monroe County
44.8
13. Murray
43.4
14. Prestonsburg
40.3
15. Metcalfe County
35.2
16. Leslie County
33.8
17. Washington County
32.1
18. Shelby Valley
31.2
19. McLean County
29.5
20. Hancock County
28.9
21. Green County
28.4
22. Ballard Memorial
27.2
23. Cov. Holy Cross
24.2
24. Middlesboro
22.5
25. Owen County
22.1
26. Clinton County
19.1
27. Carroll County
17.1
28. Butler County
13.2
29. Todd Central
12.4
30. Newport
11.2
31. Gallatin County
9.2
32. East Ridge
6.3
33. Shawnee
2.5
34. Betsy Layne
1.6
35. Trimble County
0.1
35. Webster County
0.1
Class 3A
1. Boyle County
84.7
2. Belfry
84.2
3. Elizabethtown
80.2
4. Corbin
79.0
5. Central
75.9
6. Lexington Catholic
73.8
7. Caldwell County
72.8
8. Paducah Tilghman
67.5
9. Western Hills
57.2
10. Casey County
56.4
11. Waggener
55.9
12. LaRue County
51.7
13. Garrard County
50.7
14. Russell
50.5
15. Union County
47.6
16. Edmonson County
46.4
17. Bell County
45.4
18. Fleming County
44.5
19. Lawrence County
42.0
20. Floyd Central
38.3
21. Pike Central
37.4
22. Trigg County
35.3
23. Bardstown
35.0
24. Fort Campbell
33.9
25. Henry County
31.8
26. Adair County
28.7
27. Powell County
28.5
28. West Carter
27.8
29. Thomas Nelson
27.0
30. Bath County
25.3
31. Estill County
23.2
32. Breathitt County
18.5
33. Hart County
16.8
34. McCreary Central
16.4
35. Knott Central
14.1
36. Morgan County
12.8
37. Jackson County
9.6
38. Pendleton County
8.2
39. Lewis County
3.8
40. Sheldon Clark
3.3
41. Magoffin County
0.1
Class 4A
1. Johnson Central
81.1
2. Collins
76.0
3. Franklin-Simpson
75.8
4. Wayne County
73.9
5. Ashland Blazer
65.4
6. Scott High
62.9
7. Hopkinsville
61.4
8. Madisonville
61.0
9. Rockcastle County
60.8
10. Western
59.1
11. Knox Central
58.9
12. John Hardin
55.6
12. Shelby County
55.6
14. Allen County
55.4
15. Warren East
54.6
16. Mercer County
53.8
17. Taylor County
53.5
18. Franklin County
50.2
19. Greenup County
49.9
20. Bourbon County
49.4
21. Moore
48.8
22. Logan County
47.7
23. East Jessamine
45.7
24. Mason County
41.1
25. Spencer County
40.3
26. North Oldham
35.8
27. Valley
35.4
28. Russell County
32.8
29. West Jessamine
32.6
30. Warren Central
31.9
31. Holmes
31.0
32. Harrison County
22.7
33. Rowan County
19.6
34. Clay County
19.3
35. Calloway County
19.0
36. East Carter
17.1
37. Marion County
14.0
38. Hopkins Central
13.3
39. Breckinridge County
7.2
40. Boyd County
6.9
Class 5A
1. Covington Catholic
92.4
2. Christian County
80.8
3. Bowling Green
80.7
4. South Warren
80.6
5. South Oldham
79.8
6. Southwestern
76.8
7. Owensboro
73.5
8. Highlands
72.4
9. Madison Southern
72.3
10. Graves County
69.4
11. Fern Creek
65.7
12. Pulaski County
63.8
13. North Laurel
62.8
14. Dixie Heights
62.0
15. Doss
61.9
16. Whitley County
59.7
17. Bullitt East
59.0
18. Apollo
58.8
19. Montgomery County
58.2
20. Harlan County
55.7
21. Bullitt Central
54.9
22. Anderson County
54.2
23. Greenwood
53.4
24. Oldham County
49.1
25. North Bullitt
44.8
26. Lincoln County
44.5
27. Marshall County
44.4
28. South Laurel
41.2
29. Atherton
41.1
30. Perry Central
39.7
31. Southern
38.1
32. Woodford County
32.1
33. Fairdale
31.7
34. Letcher Central
28.9
35. Iroquois
28.7
36. Grant County
15.0
37. Barren County
14.0
38. Grayson County
12.7
39. Nelson County
8.5
Class 6A
1. Trinity
91.3
2. St. Xavier
90.3
3. Scott County
90.2
4. Simon Kenton
88.1
5. Male
86.6
6. Pleasure Ridge Park
84.1
7. Ryle
80.8
8. Madison Central
79.2
9. Butler
79.1
10. Frederick Douglass
78.1
11. Central Hardin
77.4
12. Tates Creek
75.8
13. Ballard
74.6
14. Campbell County
74.3
14. Henry Clay
74.3
16. Manual
72.2
17. McCracken County
70.9
18. Lafayette
70.1
19. Conner
69.9
20. Meade County
68.7
21. Eastern
64.1
22. North Hardin
62.7
23. Daviess County
61.6
24. Bryan Station
61.5
25. Henderson County
60.6
26. Cooper
55.8
27. Clark County
54.8
28. Paul Dunbar
40.4
29. Boone County
39.6
30. Ohio County
35.2
31. Jeffersontown
33.3
32. Seneca
26.3
33. Muhlenberg County
21.6
