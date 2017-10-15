Madison Central quarterback Derrick Miller (9) ran the ball against Tates Creek’s Cameron Stewart (2) and Haydon Gant (50) during Tates Creek’s 17-10 victory on Oct. 5. Despite a 4-4 record, Madison Central moved up to No. 22 in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State this week.
Madison Central quarterback Derrick Miller (9) ran the ball against Tates Creek’s Cameron Stewart (2) and Haydon Gant (50) during Tates Creek’s 17-10 victory on Oct. 5. Despite a 4-4 record, Madison Central moved up to No. 22 in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State this week. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

High School Football

Rating the State: Covington Catholic replaces Trinity at No. 1

Herald-Leader Staff Report

October 15, 2017 8:59 PM

Covington Catholic (8-0), on the strength of a 52-0 victory over Highlands on Friday night, climbed two spots to No. 1 this week in Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State.

Trinity (9-0) slipped to No. 2 in the rankings. St. Xavier (7-1), Scott County (7-2) and Simon Kenton (9-0) rounded out the top 5.

Frederick Douglass (6-2) dropped out of the Top 25 despite a 48-0 homecoming rout of Hancock County. At No. 22, Madison Central (4-4) gained nearly three rating points and moved into the Top 25 with a 21-0 victory over Lafayette.

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

TOP 25

Rating

Last week

1. Covington Catholic (8-0)

92.4

3

2. Trinity (9-0)

91.3

1

3. St. Xavier (7-1)

90.3

5

4. Scott County (7-2)

90.2

2

5. Simon Kenton (9-0)

88.1

6

6. Male (7-2)

86.6

4

7. Boyle County (7-1)

84.7

10

8. Belfry (7-1)

84.2

t8

9. Pleasure Ridge Park (6-2)

84.1

7

10. DeSales (8-0)

83.6

t8

11. Mayfield (7-1)

82.4

11

12. Johnson Central (8-0)

81.1

13

13. Christian County (8-0)

80.8

14

13. Ryle (6-2)

80.8

21

15. Lexington Christian (8-0)

80.7

19

15. Bowling Green (6-2)

80.7

12

17. South Warren (7-1)

80.6

t15

18. Danville (9-0)

80.3

17

19. Elizabethtown (7-1)

80.2

18

20. South Oldham (7-1)

79.8

24

21. Beechwood (6-2)

79.3

NR

22. Madison Central (4-4)

79.2

NR

23. Butler (6-3)

79.1

20

24. Corbin (7-1)

79.0

22

25. Louisville Christian (6-2)

78.6

t15

Class A

1. Beechwood

79.3

2. Paintsville

71.5

3. Raceland

61.6

4. Pikeville

59.6

5. Hazard

59.2

6. Country Day

54.2

7. Russellville

52.9

8. Paris

46.8

9. Lou. Holy Cross

45.7

10. Williamsburg

45.6

11. Frankfort

41.4

12. Ludlow

34.5

13. Bracken County

33.1

14. Campbellsville

31.9

15. Eminence

31.0

16. Fairview

29.8

17. Crittenden County

28.6

18. Lynn Camp

26.5

19. Harlan

25.8

20. Bishop Brossart

22.0

21. Nicholas County

21.9

22. Bellevue

19.9

23. Phelps

19.4

24. Bethlehem

16.7

25. Pineville

12.8

26. Fort Knox

9.3

27. Fulton County

4.6

28. Dayton

1.7

29. Fulton City

1.6

30. Berea

0.1

30. Caverna

0.1

30. Jenkins

0.1

Class 2A

1. DeSales

83.6

2. Mayfield

82.4

3. Lexington Christian

80.7

4. Danville

80.3

5. Louisville Christian

78.6

6. Glasgow

67.5

7. Newport Catholic

63.6

8. Owensboro Catholic

62.0

9. Somerset

61.7

10. Walton-Verona

59.1

11. Lloyd

58.0

12. Monroe County

44.8

13. Murray

43.4

14. Prestonsburg

40.3

15. Metcalfe County

35.2

16. Leslie County

33.8

17. Washington County

32.1

18. Shelby Valley

31.2

19. McLean County

29.5

20. Hancock County

28.9

21. Green County

28.4

22. Ballard Memorial

27.2

23. Cov. Holy Cross

24.2

24. Middlesboro

22.5

25. Owen County

22.1

26. Clinton County

19.1

27. Carroll County

17.1

28. Butler County

13.2

29. Todd Central

12.4

30. Newport

11.2

31. Gallatin County

9.2

32. East Ridge

6.3

33. Shawnee

2.5

34. Betsy Layne

1.6

35. Trimble County

0.1

35. Webster County

0.1

Class 3A

1. Boyle County

84.7

2. Belfry

84.2

3. Elizabethtown

80.2

4. Corbin

79.0

5. Central

75.9

6. Lexington Catholic

73.8

7. Caldwell County

72.8

8. Paducah Tilghman

67.5

9. Western Hills

57.2

10. Casey County

56.4

11. Waggener

55.9

12. LaRue County

51.7

13. Garrard County

50.7

14. Russell

50.5

15. Union County

47.6

16. Edmonson County

46.4

17. Bell County

45.4

18. Fleming County

44.5

19. Lawrence County

42.0

20. Floyd Central

38.3

21. Pike Central

37.4

22. Trigg County

35.3

23. Bardstown

35.0

24. Fort Campbell

33.9

25. Henry County

31.8

26. Adair County

28.7

27. Powell County

28.5

28. West Carter

27.8

29. Thomas Nelson

27.0

30. Bath County

25.3

31. Estill County

23.2

32. Breathitt County

18.5

33. Hart County

16.8

34. McCreary Central

16.4

35. Knott Central

14.1

36. Morgan County

12.8

37. Jackson County

9.6

38. Pendleton County

8.2

39. Lewis County

3.8

40. Sheldon Clark

3.3

41. Magoffin County

0.1

Class 4A

1. Johnson Central

81.1

2. Collins

76.0

3. Franklin-Simpson

75.8

4. Wayne County

73.9

5. Ashland Blazer

65.4

6. Scott High

62.9

7. Hopkinsville

61.4

8. Madisonville

61.0

9. Rockcastle County

60.8

10. Western

59.1

11. Knox Central

58.9

12. John Hardin

55.6

12. Shelby County

55.6

14. Allen County

55.4

15. Warren East

54.6

16. Mercer County

53.8

17. Taylor County

53.5

18. Franklin County

50.2

19. Greenup County

49.9

20. Bourbon County

49.4

21. Moore

48.8

22. Logan County

47.7

23. East Jessamine

45.7

24. Mason County

41.1

25. Spencer County

40.3

26. North Oldham

35.8

27. Valley

35.4

28. Russell County

32.8

29. West Jessamine

32.6

30. Warren Central

31.9

31. Holmes

31.0

32. Harrison County

22.7

33. Rowan County

19.6

34. Clay County

19.3

35. Calloway County

19.0

36. East Carter

17.1

37. Marion County

14.0

38. Hopkins Central

13.3

39. Breckinridge County

7.2

40. Boyd County

6.9

Class 5A

1. Covington Catholic

92.4

2. Christian County

80.8

3. Bowling Green

80.7

4. South Warren

80.6

5. South Oldham

79.8

6. Southwestern

76.8

7. Owensboro

73.5

8. Highlands

72.4

9. Madison Southern

72.3

10. Graves County

69.4

11. Fern Creek

65.7

12. Pulaski County

63.8

13. North Laurel

62.8

14. Dixie Heights

62.0

15. Doss

61.9

16. Whitley County

59.7

17. Bullitt East

59.0

18. Apollo

58.8

19. Montgomery County

58.2

20. Harlan County

55.7

21. Bullitt Central

54.9

22. Anderson County

54.2

23. Greenwood

53.4

24. Oldham County

49.1

25. North Bullitt

44.8

26. Lincoln County

44.5

27. Marshall County

44.4

28. South Laurel

41.2

29. Atherton

41.1

30. Perry Central

39.7

31. Southern

38.1

32. Woodford County

32.1

33. Fairdale

31.7

34. Letcher Central

28.9

35. Iroquois

28.7

36. Grant County

15.0

37. Barren County

14.0

38. Grayson County

12.7

39. Nelson County

8.5

Class 6A

1. Trinity

91.3

2. St. Xavier

90.3

3. Scott County

90.2

4. Simon Kenton

88.1

5. Male

86.6

6. Pleasure Ridge Park

84.1

7. Ryle

80.8

8. Madison Central

79.2

9. Butler

79.1

10. Frederick Douglass

78.1

11. Central Hardin

77.4

12. Tates Creek

75.8

13. Ballard

74.6

14. Campbell County

74.3

14. Henry Clay

74.3

16. Manual

72.2

17. McCracken County

70.9

18. Lafayette

70.1

19. Conner

69.9

20. Meade County

68.7

21. Eastern

64.1

22. North Hardin

62.7

23. Daviess County

61.6

24. Bryan Station

61.5

25. Henderson County

60.6

26. Cooper

55.8

27. Clark County

54.8

28. Paul Dunbar

40.4

29. Boone County

39.6

30. Ohio County

35.2

31. Jeffersontown

33.3

32. Seneca

26.3

33. Muhlenberg County

21.6

