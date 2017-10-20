LCA's Drayden Burton makes the catch with pressure from Danville's D’mauriae VanCleave, left, at Lexington Christian Academy football stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, October 20, 2017.
High School Football

Ballers: Friday night’s best high school football performances

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

October 20, 2017 11:46 PM

Some of the best performances from the 10th week of high school football season in Kentucky.

Jake Chisholm, Ryle

With 1:14 to play in the first quarter, the senior bolted for an 80-yard touchdown, the first of six he would score in a 56-38 win at Simon Kenton to knock the Pioneers from the unbeaten ranks in their final regular-season game. Chisholm finished with 449 yards on 42 carries, the seventh-most rushing yards in a single game in state history and tied for the ninth most carries ever. He outgained the entire Simon Kenton offense, which produced 445 yards on the night.

Ethan Hahn, Madison Central

He caught only three passes but generated a lot of yards on them, going for 185 in a 34-14 win at Clark County. Two of Hahn’s receptions were TDs, an 81-yarder from Derrick Miller to close the first quarter and a 92-yard bomb from Dalton Combs midway through the third quarter.

Haiden Hunt, Frederick Douglass

Montaveon Bean completed a 40-yard pass to Hunt with 1:06 left for the go-ahead score in a 14-7 win over Henry Clay, giving the Broncos a sweep of Fayette County opponents in their inaugural season.

Kolbe Langhi, Christian County

His completion percentage wasn’t great — 6-for-22 — but he made the ones on which he connected count in a 49-12 win over Madisonville as the Colonels improved to 8-0. Langhi ended with two TD passes and an even 200 yards, passing Keith Tandy for the all-time school record for passing yards (8,609). Langhi now sits at 8,659 for his career, putting him at 21st overall in the KHSAA record books.

Ramond Jackson, Henry Clay

He returned an interception 100 yards with no time left on the clock to put the Blue Devils up 7-0 at halftime at Frederick Douglass. Jackson, a junior, became the 37th player in KHSAA history, and the third from Lexington, to return an interception that distance (the longest recognized by the National Federation of High Schools).

Only 34 players are listed in the KHSAA’s official records, but both Devon Key (Bryan Station) and Milton Wright (Christian Academy of Louisville) reportedly had 100-yard interception returns in the 2015 season. Lexington Catholic’s Brandon Devers is in the record books with a 100-yard return in 1999.

D’mauriae VanCleave, Danville

After trailing 21-7, Danville roared back to defeat Lexington Christian, 44-28, on the road to stay undefeated and take the top seed in Class 2A, District 7. VanCleave recorded six receptions for 213 yards and three TDs and also rushed for 37 yards on eight carries. The senior also had six solo tackles on the defensive side of the ball.

Josh Warren, Garrard County

The Golden Lions couldn’t slow down Lexington Catholic in a 42-24 defeat on the road, but Warren got his. The senior rushed for 351 yards and all three of Garrard’s TDs. He finished with 56 carries, the second-most in state history and one shy of matching the record set by Jeremy Britt (Warren East) in 1997.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

