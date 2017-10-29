Quarterback Montaveon Bean, right, and Frederick Douglass climbed five spots to a season-high No. 17 in the Cantrall Ratings this week. Douglass will play host to Lafayette in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament on Friday night.
High School Football

Rating the State: CovCath remains No. 1 heading into playoffs; Douglass moves up to No. 17

By Mark Sonka

msonka@herald-leader.com

October 29, 2017

The No. 1 team in the state remains unchanged as the Kentucky high school football playoffs kick off this week.

For the third week in a row, Covington Catholic (10-0) sits atop Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State. The Colonels, who will play host to Bullitt East (4-6) in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs, capped a perfect regular season with a 49-13 win at Campbell County (6-4) on Friday night.

The next three teams in Sunday’s ratings also stayed the same: No. 2 Trinity (10-0), No. 3 St. Xavier (8-2) and No. 4 Scott County (8-2).

Boyle County (9-1) moved up one spot to No. 5 after a 56-14 win at Mercer County.

The biggest climbers of the week were No. 9 Mayfield (9-1) and No. 17 Frederick Douglass (8-2), a season-high ranking for the Broncos. Each moved up five spots in the ratings.

Pleasure Ridge Park (6-4) slipped seven spots to No. 16 after a 24-13 loss at Central. Madison Central (6-4) tumbled four spots to No. 25 after needing a late touchdown to beat Bryan Station (1-9).

Newcomers to the ratings this week were No. 21 Franklin-Simpson (7-3), No. 23 Central Hardin (7-3) and No. 24 Beechwood (8-2).

Dropping out of the Top 25 were Butler (6-4), South Warren (8-2) and Tates Creek (8-2). The district champion Commodores, who rallied late to beat Franklin County (5-5) last week, will play host to Bryan Station in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday night.

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

TOP 25

Ratings

Last week

1. Covington Catholic (10-0)

93.4

1

2. Trinity (10-0)

92.2

2

3. St. Xavier (8-2)

91.5

3

4. Scott County (8-2)

91.4

4

5. Boyle County (9-1)

86.5

6

6. Male (8-2)

86.3

5

7. Belfry (9-1)

84.6

7

8. Simon Kenton (9-1)

83.9

8

9. Mayfield (9-1)

83.3

14

9. Ryle (8-2)

83.3

t10

11. Bowling Green (8-2)

83.0

t10

12. Christian County (10-0)

82.0

13

12. South Oldham (9-1)

82.0

16

14. DeSales (10-0)

81.7

12

15. Danville (10-0)

81.3

15

16. Pleasure Ridge Park (6-4)

80.9

9

17. Elizabethtown (9-1)

80.6

18

17. Frederick Douglass (8-2)

80.6

22

19. Lexington Christian (9-1)

80.1

17

19. Southwestern (8-2)

80.1

19

21. Franklin-Simpson (7-3)

79.8

NR

22. Corbin (9-1)

79.7

20

23. Central Hardin (7-3)

79.6

NR

24. Beechwood (8-2)

79.1

NR

25. Madison Central (6-4)

78.3

21

Class A

1. Beechwood

79.1

2. Paintsville

73.4

3. Raceland

61.1

4. Hazard

61.0

5. Pikeville

59.6

6. Country Day

56.9

7. Paris

48.6

8. Lou. Holy Cross

47.7

9. Russellville

47.4

10. Williamsburg

44.6

11. Frankfort

35.9

12. Ludlow

34.7

13. Bracken County

34.5

14. Crittenden County

32.7

15. Campbellsville

32.4

16. Lynn Camp

30.9

17. Eminence

30.1

18. Fairview

26.7

19. Harlan

22.8

20. Phelps

22.5

21. Bishop Brossart

21.4

22. Nicholas County

19.0

23. Bellevue

18.7

24. Bethlehem

15.5

25. Fort Knox

14.3

26. Pineville

12.7

27. Fulton County

5.6

28. Dayton

0.6

29. Berea

0.1

29. Caverna

0.1

29. Fulton City

0.1

29. Jenkins

0.1

Class 2A

1. Mayfield

83.3

2. DeSales

81.7

3. Danville

81.3

4. Lexington Christian

80.1

5. Louisville Christian

77.5

6. Glasgow

69.2

7. Somerset

63.3

8. Owensboro Catholic

62.8

9. Newport Catholic

61.4

10. Lloyd

59.7

11. Walton-Verona

57.1

12. Murray

44.1

13. Monroe County

41.6

14. Prestonsburg

39.4

15. Metcalfe County

35.7

16. Leslie County

32.7

17. Shelby Valley

32.6

18. Green County

32.4

19. Washington County

32.2

20. Owen County

30.1

21. Hancock County

29.8

22. McLean County

29.3

23. Ballard Memorial

27.1

24. Cov. Holy Cross

22.3

25. Clinton County

22.2

26. Middlesboro

20.6

27. Carroll County

18.3

28. Todd Central

14.0

29. Gallatin County

11.3

30. Newport

9.6

31. Butler County

8.9

32. East Ridge

6.8

33. Betsy Layne

5.4

34. Shawnee

0.1

34. Trimble County

0.1

34. Webster County

0.1

Class 3A

1. Boyle County

86.5

2. Belfry

84.6

3. Elizabethtown

80.6

4. Corbin

79.7

5. Central

78.2

6. Lexington Catholic

73.6

7. Caldwell County

69.6

8. Paducah Tilghman

68.3

9. Casey County

57.0

10. LaRue County

55.2

11. Waggener

54.4

12. Western Hills

54.1

13. Union County

50.9

14. Garrard County

50.6

15. Russell

48.3

16. Bell County

44.6

17. Fleming County

44.3

18. Edmonson County

43.3

19. Floyd Central

40.8

20. Lawrence County

39.7

21. Pike Central

37.8

22. Bardstown

33.1

23. Trigg County

32.8

24. Fort Campbell

32.7

25. Powell County

31.7

26. Henry County

31.6

27. West Carter

31.3

28. Thomas Nelson

29.4

29. Bath County

27.9

30. Adair County

24.3

31. Estill County

21.6

32. Breathitt County

20.3

33. Hart County

17.4

34. Knott Central

14.0

35. McCreary Central

12.0

36. Pendleton County

9.2

37. Morgan County

7.9

38. Sheldon Clark

5.6

39. Jackson County

4.7

40. Lewis County

2.5

41. Magoffin County

0.1

Class 4A

1. Franklin-Simpson

79.8

2. Collins

76.5

3. Johnson Central

76.0

4. Wayne County

75.6

5. Ashland Blazer

68.2

6. Hopkinsville

64.2

7. Scott High

63.3

8. Knox Central

62.0

9. Western

60.7

10. Madisonville

60.0

11. Rockcastle County

58.4

12. Allen County

58.0

13. Warren East

54.8

14. Franklin County

54.0

15. Shelby County

53.9

16. Mercer County

53.5

17. John Hardin

52.9

18. Greenup County

51.1

19. Moore

50.2

20. Taylor County

49.9

21. Bourbon County

48.5

22. Logan County

48.2

23. East Jessamine

45.2

24. Mason County

39.8

25. Spencer County

39.5

26. Valley

37.4

27. West Jessamine

34.2

28. Holmes

32.4

28. Russell County

32.4

30. North Oldham

31.1

31. Warren Central

30.8

32. Clay County

20.7

33. Calloway County

20.4

34. Harrison County

20.3

35. Rowan County

20.2

36. East Carter

13.2

37. Hopkins Central

10.8

38. Marion County

10.5

39. Breckinridge County

5.8

40. Boyd County

3.7

Class 5A

1. Covington Catholic

93.4

2. Bowling Green

83.0

3. Christian County

82.0

3. South Oldham

82.0

5. Southwestern

80.1

6. South Warren

77.0

7. Owensboro

73.4

8. Madison Southern

71.9

9. Highlands

71.5

10. Graves County

68.2

11. Fern Creek

66.3

12. Doss

65.5

13. North Laurel

63.1

14. Dixie Heights

61.7

14. Pulaski County

61.7

16. Montgomery County

59.9

17. Whitley County

58.7

18. Harlan County

57.7

19. Apollo

57.5

20. Anderson County

56.2

21. Bullitt East

55.6

22. Bullitt Central

54.5

23. Greenwood

52.0

24. Oldham County

51.0

25. South Laurel

44.7

26. Marshall County

44.5

27. Lincoln County

43.9

28. North Bullitt

43.0

29. Perry Central

40.2

30. Southern

38.9

31. Atherton

38.6

32. Iroquois

30.0

33. Fairdale

29.2

34. Letcher Central

28.4

35. Woodford County

27.9

36. Barren County

15.3

37. Grant County

12.6

38. Nelson County

11.4

39. Grayson County

9.4

Class 6A

1. Trinity

92.2

2. St. Xavier

91.5

3. Scott County

91.4

4. Male

86.3

5. Simon Kenton

83.9

6. Ryle

83.3

7. Pleasure Ridge Park

80.9

8. Frederick Douglass

80.6

9. Central Hardin

79.6

10. Madison Central

78.3

11. Butler

77.5

12. Tates Creek

75.9

13. Henry Clay

75.5

14. Campbell County

75.2

15. Manual

71.7

16. Ballard

71.6

17. McCracken County

71.1

18. Meade County

69.1

19. Lafayette

69.0

20. Eastern

67.8

21. Conner

66.4

22. Daviess County

64.7

23. North Hardin

62.6

24. Bryan Station

61.3

25. Henderson County

59.7

26. Clark County

58.5

27. Cooper

56.5

28. Paul Dunbar

40.4

29. Boone County

39.0

30. Ohio County

35.9

31. Jeffersontown

34.6

32. Seneca

22.9

33. Muhlenberg County

22.4

