Rating the State: CovCath remains No. 1 heading into playoffs; Douglass moves up to No. 17

The No. 1 team in the state remains unchanged as the Kentucky high school football playoffs kick off this week.
For the third week in a row, Covington Catholic (10-0) sits atop Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State. The Colonels, who will play host to Bullitt East (4-6) in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs, capped a perfect regular season with a 49-13 win at Campbell County (6-4) on Friday night.
The next three teams in Sunday’s ratings also stayed the same: No. 2 Trinity (10-0), No. 3 St. Xavier (8-2) and No. 4 Scott County (8-2).
Boyle County (9-1) moved up one spot to No. 5 after a 56-14 win at Mercer County.
The biggest climbers of the week were No. 9 Mayfield (9-1) and No. 17 Frederick Douglass (8-2), a season-high ranking for the Broncos. Each moved up five spots in the ratings.
Pleasure Ridge Park (6-4) slipped seven spots to No. 16 after a 24-13 loss at Central. Madison Central (6-4) tumbled four spots to No. 25 after needing a late touchdown to beat Bryan Station (1-9).
Newcomers to the ratings this week were No. 21 Franklin-Simpson (7-3), No. 23 Central Hardin (7-3) and No. 24 Beechwood (8-2).
Dropping out of the Top 25 were Butler (6-4), South Warren (8-2) and Tates Creek (8-2). The district champion Commodores, who rallied late to beat Franklin County (5-5) last week, will play host to Bryan Station in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday night.
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
TOP 25
Ratings
Last week
1. Covington Catholic (10-0)
93.4
1
2. Trinity (10-0)
92.2
2
3. St. Xavier (8-2)
91.5
3
4. Scott County (8-2)
91.4
4
5. Boyle County (9-1)
86.5
6
6. Male (8-2)
86.3
5
7. Belfry (9-1)
84.6
7
8. Simon Kenton (9-1)
83.9
8
9. Mayfield (9-1)
83.3
14
9. Ryle (8-2)
83.3
t10
11. Bowling Green (8-2)
83.0
t10
12. Christian County (10-0)
82.0
13
12. South Oldham (9-1)
82.0
16
14. DeSales (10-0)
81.7
12
15. Danville (10-0)
81.3
15
16. Pleasure Ridge Park (6-4)
80.9
9
17. Elizabethtown (9-1)
80.6
18
17. Frederick Douglass (8-2)
80.6
22
19. Lexington Christian (9-1)
80.1
17
19. Southwestern (8-2)
80.1
19
21. Franklin-Simpson (7-3)
79.8
NR
22. Corbin (9-1)
79.7
20
23. Central Hardin (7-3)
79.6
NR
24. Beechwood (8-2)
79.1
NR
25. Madison Central (6-4)
78.3
21
Class A
1. Beechwood
79.1
2. Paintsville
73.4
3. Raceland
61.1
4. Hazard
61.0
5. Pikeville
59.6
6. Country Day
56.9
7. Paris
48.6
8. Lou. Holy Cross
47.7
9. Russellville
47.4
10. Williamsburg
44.6
11. Frankfort
35.9
12. Ludlow
34.7
13. Bracken County
34.5
14. Crittenden County
32.7
15. Campbellsville
32.4
16. Lynn Camp
30.9
17. Eminence
30.1
18. Fairview
26.7
19. Harlan
22.8
20. Phelps
22.5
21. Bishop Brossart
21.4
22. Nicholas County
19.0
23. Bellevue
18.7
24. Bethlehem
15.5
25. Fort Knox
14.3
26. Pineville
12.7
27. Fulton County
5.6
28. Dayton
0.6
29. Berea
0.1
29. Caverna
0.1
29. Fulton City
0.1
29. Jenkins
0.1
Class 2A
1. Mayfield
83.3
2. DeSales
81.7
3. Danville
81.3
4. Lexington Christian
80.1
5. Louisville Christian
77.5
6. Glasgow
69.2
7. Somerset
63.3
8. Owensboro Catholic
62.8
9. Newport Catholic
61.4
10. Lloyd
59.7
11. Walton-Verona
57.1
12. Murray
44.1
13. Monroe County
41.6
14. Prestonsburg
39.4
15. Metcalfe County
35.7
16. Leslie County
32.7
17. Shelby Valley
32.6
18. Green County
32.4
19. Washington County
32.2
20. Owen County
30.1
21. Hancock County
29.8
22. McLean County
29.3
23. Ballard Memorial
27.1
24. Cov. Holy Cross
22.3
25. Clinton County
22.2
26. Middlesboro
20.6
27. Carroll County
18.3
28. Todd Central
14.0
29. Gallatin County
11.3
30. Newport
9.6
31. Butler County
8.9
32. East Ridge
6.8
33. Betsy Layne
5.4
34. Shawnee
0.1
34. Trimble County
0.1
34. Webster County
0.1
Class 3A
1. Boyle County
86.5
2. Belfry
84.6
3. Elizabethtown
80.6
4. Corbin
79.7
5. Central
78.2
6. Lexington Catholic
73.6
7. Caldwell County
69.6
8. Paducah Tilghman
68.3
9. Casey County
57.0
10. LaRue County
55.2
11. Waggener
54.4
12. Western Hills
54.1
13. Union County
50.9
14. Garrard County
50.6
15. Russell
48.3
16. Bell County
44.6
17. Fleming County
44.3
18. Edmonson County
43.3
19. Floyd Central
40.8
20. Lawrence County
39.7
21. Pike Central
37.8
22. Bardstown
33.1
23. Trigg County
32.8
24. Fort Campbell
32.7
25. Powell County
31.7
26. Henry County
31.6
27. West Carter
31.3
28. Thomas Nelson
29.4
29. Bath County
27.9
30. Adair County
24.3
31. Estill County
21.6
32. Breathitt County
20.3
33. Hart County
17.4
34. Knott Central
14.0
35. McCreary Central
12.0
36. Pendleton County
9.2
37. Morgan County
7.9
38. Sheldon Clark
5.6
39. Jackson County
4.7
40. Lewis County
2.5
41. Magoffin County
0.1
Class 4A
1. Franklin-Simpson
79.8
2. Collins
76.5
3. Johnson Central
76.0
4. Wayne County
75.6
5. Ashland Blazer
68.2
6. Hopkinsville
64.2
7. Scott High
63.3
8. Knox Central
62.0
9. Western
60.7
10. Madisonville
60.0
11. Rockcastle County
58.4
12. Allen County
58.0
13. Warren East
54.8
14. Franklin County
54.0
15. Shelby County
53.9
16. Mercer County
53.5
17. John Hardin
52.9
18. Greenup County
51.1
19. Moore
50.2
20. Taylor County
49.9
21. Bourbon County
48.5
22. Logan County
48.2
23. East Jessamine
45.2
24. Mason County
39.8
25. Spencer County
39.5
26. Valley
37.4
27. West Jessamine
34.2
28. Holmes
32.4
28. Russell County
32.4
30. North Oldham
31.1
31. Warren Central
30.8
32. Clay County
20.7
33. Calloway County
20.4
34. Harrison County
20.3
35. Rowan County
20.2
36. East Carter
13.2
37. Hopkins Central
10.8
38. Marion County
10.5
39. Breckinridge County
5.8
40. Boyd County
3.7
Class 5A
1. Covington Catholic
93.4
2. Bowling Green
83.0
3. Christian County
82.0
3. South Oldham
82.0
5. Southwestern
80.1
6. South Warren
77.0
7. Owensboro
73.4
8. Madison Southern
71.9
9. Highlands
71.5
10. Graves County
68.2
11. Fern Creek
66.3
12. Doss
65.5
13. North Laurel
63.1
14. Dixie Heights
61.7
14. Pulaski County
61.7
16. Montgomery County
59.9
17. Whitley County
58.7
18. Harlan County
57.7
19. Apollo
57.5
20. Anderson County
56.2
21. Bullitt East
55.6
22. Bullitt Central
54.5
23. Greenwood
52.0
24. Oldham County
51.0
25. South Laurel
44.7
26. Marshall County
44.5
27. Lincoln County
43.9
28. North Bullitt
43.0
29. Perry Central
40.2
30. Southern
38.9
31. Atherton
38.6
32. Iroquois
30.0
33. Fairdale
29.2
34. Letcher Central
28.4
35. Woodford County
27.9
36. Barren County
15.3
37. Grant County
12.6
38. Nelson County
11.4
39. Grayson County
9.4
Class 6A
1. Trinity
92.2
2. St. Xavier
91.5
3. Scott County
91.4
4. Male
86.3
5. Simon Kenton
83.9
6. Ryle
83.3
7. Pleasure Ridge Park
80.9
8. Frederick Douglass
80.6
9. Central Hardin
79.6
10. Madison Central
78.3
11. Butler
77.5
12. Tates Creek
75.9
13. Henry Clay
75.5
14. Campbell County
75.2
15. Manual
71.7
16. Ballard
71.6
17. McCracken County
71.1
18. Meade County
69.1
19. Lafayette
69.0
20. Eastern
67.8
21. Conner
66.4
22. Daviess County
64.7
23. North Hardin
62.6
24. Bryan Station
61.3
25. Henderson County
59.7
26. Clark County
58.5
27. Cooper
56.5
28. Paul Dunbar
40.4
29. Boone County
39.0
30. Ohio County
35.9
31. Jeffersontown
34.6
32. Seneca
22.9
33. Muhlenberg County
22.4
