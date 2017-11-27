Want cheaper UK basketball tickets? Go watch a high school football game.

Want to pay less to see the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team play? How does a cheaper dinner plate at Red State BBQ sound?
Fans who attend any of the six Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship games this weekend at Kroger Field are eligible for discounts at more than a dozen restaurants and several sporting events on UK’s campus. Advance ticket orders for the championship games are available through the KHSAA website, and tickets must be picked up at the Kroger Field box office.
KHSAA ticket-holders can present their ticket stub at the box office to receive $10 off 200-level tickets to UK’s home basketball game against Harvard at 3:30 p.m Saturday at Rupp Arena. Football attendees wishing to see the UK women’s basketball team play Tennessee Tech (2 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Coliseum) will be able to purhcase general-admission tickets for $3 (regularly $8) at the box office.
First- and second-round games of the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will be played Friday and Saturday at Memorial Coliseum. Western Kentucky plays Notre Dame at 5 p.m. Friday while Kentucky, the fourth-seeded overall team in the field, will play East Tennessee State at 7:30; the winners from those games will play at 7 p.m. Saturday. All-session tickets are $8 (regularly $10) and single-session tickets are $6 (regularly $7) for KHSAA ticket-holders. Youth/senior single-session and all-session tickets are $4 for KHSAA ticket-holders.
Never miss a local story.
Below is a chart of all the restaurants offering discounts to KHSAA football championship ticket-holders. Additionally, Ramsey’s Diner will be offering a 20-percent discount to coaches and teams, but asks that teams call ahead to make reservations and inform the restaurant that you’ll be using the discount during the call.
RESTAURANT
SPECIAL OFFER
A.P. Suggins Bar & Grill
Free non-alcoholic beverage
Alfalfa
10-percent discount
Athenian Grill
15-percent discount at all locations
Bourbon n’ Toulouse
$1.00 off
Clawdaddy’s
15-percent discount
Corto Lima
Free queso blanco with limit of one per table
J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar
10-percent discount
Minglewood
15-percent discount
Minton’swll
10-percent discount
Palmers Fresh Grill
Free shareable with purchase of an entrée
Red State BBQ
10-percent discount
Smashing Tomato
Free dessert with the purchase of any regular-sized pizza
Stella’s Deli
Free non-alcoholic beverage
The Ketch Seafood Grill
15-percent discount (dine-in only)
Willie’s Locally Known
10-percent discount
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments