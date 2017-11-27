Kentucky Wildcats forward PJ Washington (25) and Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) guard Fort Wayne Mastodons guard John Konchar (55) during their game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Kentucky beat Fort Wayne 86-67.
Want cheaper UK basketball tickets? Go watch a high school football game.

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

November 27, 2017 02:37 PM

Want to pay less to see the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team play? How does a cheaper dinner plate at Red State BBQ sound?

Fans who attend any of the six Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship games this weekend at Kroger Field are eligible for discounts at more than a dozen restaurants and several sporting events on UK’s campus. Advance ticket orders for the championship games are available through the KHSAA website, and tickets must be picked up at the Kroger Field box office.

KHSAA ticket-holders can present their ticket stub at the box office to receive $10 off 200-level tickets to UK’s home basketball game against Harvard at 3:30 p.m Saturday at Rupp Arena. Football attendees wishing to see the UK women’s basketball team play Tennessee Tech (2 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Coliseum) will be able to purhcase general-admission tickets for $3 (regularly $8) at the box office.

First- and second-round games of the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will be played Friday and Saturday at Memorial Coliseum. Western Kentucky plays Notre Dame at 5 p.m. Friday while Kentucky, the fourth-seeded overall team in the field, will play East Tennessee State at 7:30; the winners from those games will play at 7 p.m. Saturday. All-session tickets are $8 (regularly $10) and single-session tickets are $6 (regularly $7) for KHSAA ticket-holders. Youth/senior single-session and all-session tickets are $4 for KHSAA ticket-holders.

Below is a chart of all the restaurants offering discounts to KHSAA football championship ticket-holders. Additionally, Ramsey’s Diner will be offering a 20-percent discount to coaches and teams, but asks that teams call ahead to make reservations and inform the restaurant that you’ll be using the discount during the call.

RESTAURANT

SPECIAL OFFER

A.P. Suggins Bar & Grill

Free non-alcoholic beverage

Alfalfa

10-percent discount

Athenian Grill

15-percent discount at all locations

Bourbon n’ Toulouse

$1.00 off

Clawdaddy’s

15-percent discount

Corto Lima

Free queso blanco with limit of one per table

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

10-percent discount

Minglewood

15-percent discount

Minton’swll

10-percent discount

Palmers Fresh Grill

Free shareable with purchase of an entrée

Red State BBQ

10-percent discount

Smashing Tomato

Free dessert with the purchase of any regular-sized pizza

Stella’s Deli

Free non-alcoholic beverage

The Ketch Seafood Grill

15-percent discount (dine-in only)

Willie’s Locally Known

10-percent discount

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

BNT
A line formed for food at Bourbon 'n Toulouse's Fat Tuesday party on Euclid in Lexington, Ky., on March 4, 2014.
Pablo Alcala Lexington Herald-Leader

