Finalists named for the 2017 Kentucky Mr. Football award

Finalists for the 2017 Kentucky Mr. Football award have been revealed.
Eleven seniors across Kentucky were nominated to the ballot by members of the Associated Press, which revealed the ballot on Saturday. By alphabetical order they are:
Tyrese Allen, Paintsville
Justin Blackburn, Ludlow
Jairus Brents, Waggener
Kam Butler, Covington Catholic
Jake Chisholm, Ryle
Blake Gamble, Johnson Central
Trevor Grant, Graves County
AJ Mayer, Covington Catholic
Rondale Moore, Trinity
Matt Shearer, Simon Kenton
D’Mauriae VanCleave, Danville
All-State and Mr. Football balloting began Saturday. The results will be announced at a later date.
Moore, the top-ranked recruit in the state according to 247Sports, was originally committed to Texas but announced his commitment to Purdue on Saturday. He was considered the frontrunner for Mr. Football coming into the season.
