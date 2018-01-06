Danville's Dmauriae VanCleave runs against Mayfield during the Class 2A Russell Athletics KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, December 2, 2017.
Danville's Dmauriae VanCleave runs against Mayfield during the Class 2A Russell Athletics KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, December 2, 2017. Matt Goins
Danville's Dmauriae VanCleave runs against Mayfield during the Class 2A Russell Athletics KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, December 2, 2017. Matt Goins

High School Football

Finalists named for the 2017 Kentucky Mr. Football award

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

January 06, 2018 03:49 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Finalists for the 2017 Kentucky Mr. Football award have been revealed.

Eleven seniors across Kentucky were nominated to the ballot by members of the Associated Press, which revealed the ballot on Saturday. By alphabetical order they are:

Tyrese Allen, Paintsville

Justin Blackburn, Ludlow

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jairus Brents, Waggener

Kam Butler, Covington Catholic

Jake Chisholm, Ryle

Blake Gamble, Johnson Central

Trevor Grant, Graves County

AJ Mayer, Covington Catholic

Rondale Moore, Trinity

Matt Shearer, Simon Kenton

D’Mauriae VanCleave, Danville

All-State and Mr. Football balloting began Saturday. The results will be announced at a later date.

Moore, the top-ranked recruit in the state according to 247Sports, was originally committed to Texas but announced his commitment to Purdue on Saturday. He was considered the frontrunner for Mr. Football coming into the season.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Opening Drive episode 7: Rematch

    In our seven-part series, the Herald-Leader followed the first year of Frederick Douglass football from summer workouts to its final game. in this episode, the Broncos play Scott County once again.

Opening Drive episode 7: Rematch

Opening Drive episode 7: Rematch 7:02

Opening Drive episode 7: Rematch
Opening Drive episode 6: Survive and Advance 5:25

Opening Drive episode 6: Survive and Advance
Opening Drive episode 5: Changing colors 4:59

Opening Drive episode 5: Changing colors

View More Video