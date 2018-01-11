Kentucky will start re-seeding its high school football playoffs this fall

Kentucky’s high school football playoffs will have an element of suspense during the semifinal round beginning this fall.

The KHSAA Board of Control voted Thursday to approve the ranking of state semifinalists in each class using a to-be-determined seeding formula. No. 1 seeded teams would host the No. 4 seed while the No. 2 seeds would host the No. 3 seed in each bracket.

Commissioner Julian Tackett suggested that the formula used for seeding could be a composite of the Herald-Leader’s Cantrall Ratings, the Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings, MaxPreps.com’ ratings, and other objective high school metrics. The KHSAA will finalize how it will determine the seeding at a later meeting.

Members of the KHSAA’s football competition committee earlier this week got together to discuss possible major changes to playoff bracketing. No sure-fire alternatives were identified during that meeting, but the members did unanimously support the notion of re-seeding ahead of the semifinals and presented that to the board for approval.

The competition committee was dismissive of any potential travel concerns because Kentucky’s semifinals are played on the Friday following Thanksgiving. The attention it would bring to high school football in the state was exciting to the committee; a reveal show akin to the College Football Playoff selection show would be used to unveil the pairings.

“What they’re really trying to do is to re-energize that fourth round,” Tackett said. “ ... We want to really promote football at a key time.”