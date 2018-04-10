Bryan Hudson, 71 of Scott County comes off the field after a defensive series against Archbishop Moeller during the game at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown, Kentucky on September 8, 2017.
Bryan Hudson, 71 of Scott County comes off the field after a defensive series against Archbishop Moeller during the game at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown, Kentucky on September 8, 2017. Bobby Ellis
Bryan Hudson, 71 of Scott County comes off the field after a defensive series against Archbishop Moeller during the game at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown, Kentucky on September 8, 2017. Bobby Ellis

High School Football

Central Kentucky’s top football prospect reveals college choice

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

April 10, 2018 01:23 PM

Bryan Hudson, one of Kentucky’s highest-rated recruits and one of the nation’s top offensive lineman in the class of 2019, committed to Virginia Tech on Tuesday.

Hudson, a 6-foot-4, 292-pound offensive lineman at Scott County High School, is ranked 11th among offensive guards and as the 214th overall 2019 recruit in 247Sports’ composite ranking. The service has him rated as a four-star prospect.

Hudson, who also intends to compete in track-and-field for the Hokies, announced his decision via a short video on Twitter; after briefly highlighting all the schools from which he’s received offers, Hudson threw a discus that landed to reveal a Virginia Tech logo.

The University of Kentucky, Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame were among Hudson’s other suitors.

Scott County went 11-3 last year after falling to St. Xavier in the Class 6A state semifinals. This fall will mark Scott County’s last season as the sole high school athletics program in Georgetown, as Great Crossing High School is set to open in 2019.

Hudson(2)
Bryan Hudson, 71 of Scott County, watches a kickoff against Archbishop Moeller from the sidelines during the game at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown, Kentucky on September 8, 2017.
Bobby Ellis

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

‘In the times we are right now, I think the more role models we have the better.’

View More Video