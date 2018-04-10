Central Kentucky’s top football prospect reveals college choice

Bryan Hudson, one of Kentucky’s highest-rated recruits and one of the nation’s top offensive lineman in the class of 2019, committed to Virginia Tech on Tuesday.
Hudson, a 6-foot-4, 292-pound offensive lineman at Scott County High School, is ranked 11th among offensive guards and as the 214th overall 2019 recruit in 247Sports’ composite ranking. The service has him rated as a four-star prospect.
Hudson, who also intends to compete in track-and-field for the Hokies, announced his decision via a short video on Twitter; after briefly highlighting all the schools from which he’s received offers, Hudson threw a discus that landed to reveal a Virginia Tech logo.
Thank you to everyone who has helped me with this process. I'm truly humbled by the faith shown in me by the 24 schools that have offered. I'm thankful to my parents, my coaches, teammates, family & friends. I've found a HOME where I will further my football and track career... pic.twitter.com/4bt5yGPAsU— Bryan Hudson (@HudsonBryan) April 10, 2018
The University of Kentucky, Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame were among Hudson’s other suitors.
Scott County went 11-3 last year after falling to St. Xavier in the Class 6A state semifinals. This fall will mark Scott County’s last season as the sole high school athletics program in Georgetown, as Great Crossing High School is set to open in 2019.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments