The final high school football alignment for 2019-2022 is set

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association adopted its final alignment of football teams for the 2019-2022 playing seasons during its Board of Control meeting on Wednesday.
The following changes were made from the draft alignment released in February:
Class 2A: West Carter was granted a request to play in Class 2A after being placed in Class 3A during the draft process. The Comets will play in Class 2A, District 8. Morgan County was granted a geographic request to move to District 7 from District 8.
Class 3A:Garrard County was granted a geographic request to move to District 5 from District 4. Powell County was granted a geographic request to move to District 6 from District 5.
Class 4A: Russell County was granted a geographic and time zone request to move to District 2 from District 7.
Class 5A: Breckinridge County was granted a request to play up in class due to geographic concerns. It was placed in District 1.
No changes from the original draft alignment were made in Class A and Class 6A. Below you'll find the complete alignment with revisions.
Class 6A
District One — Apollo, Daviess County, Henderson County, Marshall County, McCracken County
District Two — Barren County, Central Hardin, Meade County, North Hardin
District Three — Butler, Manual, Pleasure Ridge Park, St. Xavier
District Four — Bullitt East, Fern Creek, Male, Southern
District Five — Ballard, Eastern, Trinity
District Six — Campbell County, Dixie Heights, Ryle, Simon Kenton
District Seven — Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Tates Creek
District Eight — Bryan Station, Clark County, Madison Central, Oldham County
Class 5A
District One — Breckinridge County, Graves County, Grayson County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County, Owensboro
District Two — Bowling Green, Christian County, Greenwood, South Warren
District Three — Bullitt Central, Doss, Fairdale, Iroquois, Western
District Four — Atherton, Jeffersontown, North Bullitt, Seneca, South Oldham
District Five — Boone County, Conner, Cooper, Covington Catholic, Highlands
District Six — Frederick Douglass, Grant County, Great Crossing (opens in 2019), Montgomery County, Scott County
District Seven — Collins, East Jessamine, Madison Southern, West Jessamine, Woodford County
District Eight — North Laurel, Pulaski County, South Laurel, Southwestern, Whitley County
Class 4A
District One — Calloway County, Hopkins County Central, Hopkinsville, Logan County, Madisonville
District Two — Allen County-Scottsville, Franklin-Simpson, Russell County, Warren Central, Warren East
District Three — John Hardin, Marion County, Moore, Spencer County, Valley
District Four — Central, Franklin County, North Oldham, Shelby County, Waggener
District Five — Anderson County, Bourbon County, Boyle County, Lexington Catholic
District Six — Boyd County, Harrison County, Holmes, Rowan County, Scott
District Seven — Corbin, Knox Central, Lincoln County, Wayne County
District Eight — Clay County, Harlan County, Johnson Central, Letcher County Central, Perry County Central
Class 3A
District One — Paducah Tilghman, Trigg County, Union County, Webster County
District Two — Adair County, Casey County, Glasgow, Hart County, Taylor County
District Three — Bardstown, Elizabethtown, LaRue County, Nelson County, Thomas Nelson
District Four — Christian Academy of Louisville, DeSales, Henry County, Mercer County, Western Hills
District Five — Bell County, Estill County, Garrard County, Jackson County, McCreary Central, Rockcastle County
District Six — Fleming County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pendleton County, Powell County
District Seven — Ashland Blazer, East Carter, Greenup County, Morgan County, Russell
District Eight — Belfry, Floyd Central, Lawrence County, Magoffin County, Pike County Central, West Carter
Class 2A
District One — Ballard Memorial, Caldwell County, Fort Campbell, Mayfield, Murray
District Two — Butler County, Hancock County, McLean County, Owensboro Catholic, Todd County Central
District Three — Clinton County, Edmonson County, Green County, Metcalfe County, Monroe County
District Four — Danville, Lexington Christian, Somerset, Washington County
District Five — Carroll County, Gallatin County, Owen County, Shawnee, Trimble County, Walton-Verona
District Six — Beechwood, Covington Holy Cross, Lloyd Memorial, Newport
District Seven — Breathitt County, Knott County Central, Leslie County, Middlesboro
District Eight — Bath County, East Ridge, Prestonsburg, Shelby Valley, Sheldon Clark
Class A
District One — Caverna, Crittenden County, Fulton County, Russellville
District Two — Bethlehem, Campbellsville, Fort Knox, Louisville Holy Cross
District Three — Berea, Eminence, Frankfort, Kentucky Country Day
District Four — Bellevue, Dayton, Ludlow, Newport Central Catholic
District Five — Bishop Brossart, Bracken County, Nicholas County, Paris
District Six — Betsy Layne, Fairview, Paintsville, Raceland
District Seven — Hazard, Jenkin, Phelps, Pikeville
District Eight — Harlan, Lynn Camp, Pineville, Williamsburg
Not placed in alignment — Fulton City
