31-1 shot Irap wins the Blue Grass Stakes for first career victory

Irap pulled off a major upset in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on Saturday, holding off Practical Joke to become the first ever maiden to win the race.
Trainer by Doug O’Neill, who won the Kentucky Derby last year with Nyquist, Irap took over Saturday’s race going into the stretch and held off a late-charging Practical Joke to win by 3/4 lengths. McCraken, making his first start in eight weeks, was third as the betting favorite, finishing another 3 lengths back.
Irap, ridden by Julien Leparoux, won at 31-1 odds. He paid $64.60 to win, $22.40 to place and $6.80 to show.
Practical Joke paid $5.60 and $3.30. McCraken paid $2.40 to show. J Boys Echo was fourth, followed by Tapwrit, It’s Your Nickel and Wild Shot, who set the early pace.
The final time was 1:50.39.
The last Blue Grass Stakes runner to go on to win the Kentucky Derby was Street Sense, who finished second in the Blue Grass in 2007. No Blue Grass winner has won the Derby since Strike the Gold in 1991.
Keeneland’s signature Derby prep was downgraded to a Grade II event over the winter, but Saturday’s field was viewed as the strongest in years.
This story will be updated.
Sunday at Keeneland
First post: 1:05 p.m.
Stakes race: Grade 3, $150,000 Adena Springs Beaumont for 3-year-old fillies
TV: TVG
