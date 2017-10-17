Owner got what he deserved when his $2,700 filly won at Keeneland

War Eagle’s Love won her first race ever at Keeneland on Friday, October 13, 2017. She was an inexpensive purchase, bought for $2,700 by Bryan Waldridge of Georgetown, who volunteers veterinary services at Old Friends Equine, a retirement home for Thoroughbreds. Waldridge held the filly while she was jumping and skipping outside her barn at The Thoroughbred Center two mornings after the race. Maryjean Wall