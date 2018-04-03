Jockey Jose Ortiz rides Good Magic to victory in the Sentient Jet Juvenile horse race at the Breeders' Cup in Del Mar, Calif., Nov. 4, 2017.
Jockey Jose Ortiz rides Good Magic to victory in the Sentient Jet Juvenile horse race at the Breeders' Cup in Del Mar, Calif., Nov. 4, 2017. Gregory Bull AP
Keeneland

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner heads field for Blue Grass Stakes. Here’s the full field with odds.

By Jared Peck

April 03, 2018 12:18 PM

Good Magic, the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile champion who finished third his last time out, comes to Keeneland on Saturday as the 2-1 morning-line favorite for the 94th running of the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes coming out of the No. 11 post position.

The Chad Brown-trained colt will face off against a full field of 13 other other Kentucky Derby hopefuls.

Dale Romans’ Free Drop Billy, who hit the board in his last two outings at the Gotham Stakes and the Holy Bull, is looking for his first win of 2018 and comes in as second choice at 5-1 out of post No. 10.

The Blue Grass Stakes offers a total of 170 Kentucky Derby points with 100 going to the winner and assuring entrance into the first leg of the Triple Crown on May 5 at Churchill Downs. Even placing (40 points) in the Blue Grass will probably put a horse in the Derby’s 20-horse field. And the 20 and 10 points for third and fourth places, respectively, could bolster the résumé just enough. Last year, 40 points was enough to gain Derby entry.

This story will be updated.

Jared Peck: @JPSaysHere

Saturday

Toyota Blue Grass Stakes

What: $1 million Grade II stakes race for 3-year-olds on dirt, a major prep race for next month’s Kentucky Derby

Where: Keeneland Race Course

Post time: 6:23 p.m.

Distance: 1 1/8 miles

TV: NBC Sports Network

Blue Grass Stakes field

PP

Horse

Jockey

Trainer

Odds

1

Zing Zang

Corey Lanerie

Steve Assmussen

30-1

2

Sporting Chance

John Velazquez

D. Wayne Lukas

10-1

3

California Night

Kendrick Carmouche

Michael Maker

30-1

4

Kanthaka

Flavien Pratt

Jerry Hollendorfer

10-1

5

Quip

Florent Geroux

Rodolphe Brissett

6-1

6

Marconi

Ryan Moore

Todd Pletcher

15-1

7

Blended Citizen

Kyle Frey

Doug O’Neill

15-1

8

Gotta Go

Chris Landeros

Ian Wilkes

30-1

9

Tiz Mischief

Joel Rosario

Dale Romans

30-1

10

Free Drop Billy

Dylan Davis

Dale Romans

5-1

11

Good Magic

Jose Ortiz

Chad Brown

2-1

12

Flameaway

Jose Lezcano

Mark Casse

6-1

13

Machismo

Albin Jimenez

Anthony Quartarolo

20-1

14

Arawak

Julio Garcia

Wesley Ward

30-1

Also eligible

15

Determinant

Emisael Jaramillo

Mark Casse

