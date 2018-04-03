Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner heads field for Blue Grass Stakes. Here’s the full field with odds.

Good Magic, the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile champion who finished third his last time out, comes to Keeneland on Saturday as the 2-1 morning-line favorite for the 94th running of the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes coming out of the No. 11 post position.
The Chad Brown-trained colt will face off against a full field of 13 other other Kentucky Derby hopefuls.
Dale Romans’ Free Drop Billy, who hit the board in his last two outings at the Gotham Stakes and the Holy Bull, is looking for his first win of 2018 and comes in as second choice at 5-1 out of post No. 10.
The Blue Grass Stakes offers a total of 170 Kentucky Derby points with 100 going to the winner and assuring entrance into the first leg of the Triple Crown on May 5 at Churchill Downs. Even placing (40 points) in the Blue Grass will probably put a horse in the Derby’s 20-horse field. And the 20 and 10 points for third and fourth places, respectively, could bolster the résumé just enough. Last year, 40 points was enough to gain Derby entry.
Never miss a local story.
This story will be updated.
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere
Saturday
Toyota Blue Grass Stakes
What: $1 million Grade II stakes race for 3-year-olds on dirt, a major prep race for next month’s Kentucky Derby
Where: Keeneland Race Course
Post time: 6:23 p.m.
Distance: 1 1/8 miles
TV: NBC Sports Network
Blue Grass Stakes field
PP
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Odds
1
Zing Zang
Corey Lanerie
Steve Assmussen
30-1
2
Sporting Chance
John Velazquez
D. Wayne Lukas
10-1
3
California Night
Kendrick Carmouche
Michael Maker
30-1
4
Kanthaka
Flavien Pratt
Jerry Hollendorfer
10-1
5
Quip
Florent Geroux
Rodolphe Brissett
6-1
6
Marconi
Ryan Moore
Todd Pletcher
15-1
7
Blended Citizen
Kyle Frey
Doug O’Neill
15-1
8
Gotta Go
Chris Landeros
Ian Wilkes
30-1
9
Tiz Mischief
Joel Rosario
Dale Romans
30-1
10
Free Drop Billy
Dylan Davis
Dale Romans
5-1
11
Good Magic
Jose Ortiz
Chad Brown
2-1
12
Flameaway
Jose Lezcano
Mark Casse
6-1
13
Machismo
Albin Jimenez
Anthony Quartarolo
20-1
14
Arawak
Julio Garcia
Wesley Ward
30-1
Also eligible
15
Determinant
Emisael Jaramillo
Mark Casse
Comments