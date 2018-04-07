More Videos

After an unusually snowy April morning, track-goers flocked to Keeneland for the first Saturday of the Spring Meet. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com
After an unusually snowy April morning, track-goers flocked to Keeneland for the first Saturday of the Spring Meet. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com

Keeneland

Reigning 2-year-old champion Good Magic wins Blue Grass Stakes; Kentucky Derby is next

By Ben Roberts

broberts@herald-leader.com

April 07, 2018 06:36 PM

Good Magic took over early in the stretch and held on to win the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on Saturday, one of the final major prep races for the Kentucky Derby.

The reigning 2-year-old champion and winner of last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile — his only victory coming into this weekend — Good Magic was the 2-1 morning-line favorite for the Blue Grass Stakes and will next head to the Kentucky Derby on May 5.

Chad Brown trains Good Magic, who was ridden by Jose Ortiz.

Flameaway was second in the Blue Grass.

The last Blue Grass Stakes winner to go on to win the Kentucky Derby was Strike the Gold in 1991. Blue Grass runner-up Street Sense won the Derby in 2007, while Blue Grass fourth-place finishers Sea Hero (1993) and Thunder Gulch (1995) also went on to win the Derby.

This story will be updated.

Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL

