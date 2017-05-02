He’s Patch, the one-eyed Derby long shot. And he doesn’t need your sympathy.

1:51 Trainer: Churchill Downs is home for Derby contender McCraken Pause

2:07 Asmussen's trio of Derby contenders loving life at Churchill

1:01 McConnell speaks about miner's health benefits on U.S. Senate floor

1:24 'Don't waste your life:' She overcame homelessness, blindness to get college degree

3:02 Coming soon: What happens when you use 28 GoPros to photograph Derby hats?

1:14 One-eyed horse Patch a sentimental favorite in Derby

2:40 USA Drone Port Preliminary design

1:11 Milestones in the 44-year history of Commonwealth Stadium

2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU