Kentucky Derby predictions: What the experts are saying about Saturday’s race

John Clay
Affiliation: Herald-Leader
Win: Classic Empire
Place: Always Dreaming
Show: Irish War Cry
Comment: With all the talk about a wide-open race, chalk prevails.
Jared Peck
Affiliation: Herald-Leader
Win: Classic Empire
Place: Always Dreaming
Show: Irap
Comment: Cantankerous favorite is the hot horse for a reason. Arkansas Derby showed class.
Franklin Renfro
Affiliation: Herald-Leader
Win: Thunder Snow
Place: McCraken
Show: Always Dreaming
Comment: The winner will be an Irish-bred colt by an Australian sire out of a British mare with Arab owners and a Belgian-born French jockey, and the fact that he prepped by outdueling Japan’s previously unbeaten Epicharis only adds to my melting-pot pick.
Ben Roberts
Affiliation: Herald-Leader
Win: Hence
Place: McCraken
Show: Classic Empire
Comment: Hence has the talent and the mettle to handle this treacherous race, and he seems prime to take another step forward off of his Sunland Derby victory.
Maryjean Wall
Affiliation: Former Herald-Leader turf writer
Win: Irish War Cry
Place: McCraken
Show: Patch
Comment: Trainer Graham Motion knows how to hit a Derby home run.
Rick Bozich
Affiliation: WDRB
Win: Irish War Cry
Place: Thunder Snow
Show: McCraken
Comment: Not only is Irish War Cry talented, his name reads like it belongs on the Churchill Downs marquee.
Ed DeRosa
Affiliation: TwinSpires.com
Win: Classic Empire
Place: Irish War Cry
Show: Hence
Comment: In a so-called “wide-open year” I’m going with the horse who has flashed the most talent in a singular performance, and a repeat of Classic Empire’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile wins this race.
Bill Finley
Affiliation: National turf writer
Win: Irish War Cry
Place: Classic Empire
Show: Practical Joke
Comment: Irish War Cry has the early speed and the talent; Jersey bred figures to get good trip and visit the winner’s circle.
Jason Frakes
Affiliation: Courier-Journal
Win: Classic Empire
Place: Hence
Show: State of Honor
Comment: Classic Empire at his best is better than anyone else in the race at his best.
Katie Gensler
Affiliation: Keeneland analyst
Win: McCraken
Place: Classic Empire
Show: Gunnevera
Comment: McCraken goes into this race with an undefeated record of 3-for-3 at Churchill Downs and local rider “BJ” Hernandez Jr. opted to ride him over Louisiana Derby winner, Girvin. His latest breeze was very promising and suggests he’s ready for another dominating performance under the Twin Spires.
Neil Greenberg
Affiliation: Washington Post
Win: Gunnevera
Place: Classic Empire
Show: Irish War Cry
Comment: Gunnevera didn’t get a great trip from jockey Javier Castellano in the Florida Derby but he is running his best as a 3-year-old.
Steve Haskin
Affiliation: The Blood-Horse
Win: Always Dreaming
Place: Irish War Cry
Show: Gunnevera
Comment: Sticking with my top-ranked horses, but there’s no value. Win bets going on J Boys Echo and Practical Joke.
Tom Leach
Affiliation: UK radio announcer
Win: Classic Empire
Place: J Boys Echo
Show: McCraken
Comment: Classic Empire has certainly shown he can overcome some adversity and I think he’ll improve off that last race in the Arkansas Derby.
Marty McGee
Affiliation: Daily Racing Form
Win: Gunnevera
Place: Hence
Show: Tapwrit
Comment: 46 years after Canonero, here’s another great Kentucky Derby story straight out of Venezuela.
William Nack
Affiliation: Author and journalist
Win: Irish War Cry
Place: Classic Empire
Show: McCraken
Comment: Conditioned by a smart, successful Derby trainer and boasting a solid 10-furlong pedigree, he rose as leader of this bunch with a convincing victory in the Wood Memorial.
Ray Paulick
Affiliation: PaulickReport.com
Win: McCraken
Place: Gunnevera
Show: Lookin At Lee
Comment: McCraken can bounce back from his only career defeat in the Blue Grass Stakes, a race that should benefit him. He has looked strong and relaxed in his training for Ian Wilkes. Gunnevera and Lookin At Lee will be running late.
Laffit Pincay
Affiliation: NBC Sports
Win: Always Dreaming
Place: Irish War Cry
Show: Practical Joke
Comment: I believe Always Dreaming is the most talented of this year’s crop. Irish War Cry has tons of ability, and Practical Joke always fires and believe you’ll see his best effort.
Jennie Rees
Affiliation: WAVE-3
Win: Hence
Place: McCraken
Show: Irish War Cry
Comment: Going for a price, Hence comes off big race, has sensational works, should love mud and offers value.
Kenny Rice
Affiliation: NBC Sports
Win: Classic Empire
Place: Irish War Cry
Show: Thunder Snow
Comment: Had to earn Arkansas Derby win, good preparation for Derby traffic.
Tim Sullivan
Affiliation: Courier-Journal
Win: Classic Empire
Place: Irish War Cry
Show: McCraken
Comment: Hate to pick the favorite, but as they say on Wall Street: the trend is your friend.
Mike Watchmaker
Affiliation: Daily Racing Form
Win: Irish War Cry
Place: Gunnevera
Show: J Boys Echo
Comment: I really liked how Irish War Cry settled early and then pressed a strong pace in his decisive Wood Memorial win and he’s the only one in the field with two triple-digit Beyer Figures.
Alicia Wincze Hughes
Affiliation: The Blood-Horse
Win: Classic Empire
Place: McCraken
Show: Irish War Cry
Comment: Classic Empire has been the most talented member of his generation and has proven form at Churchill Downs, including breaking his maiden over a sealed sloppy track. Has been nothing but professional since arriving at Churchill Downs.
