The Red Sox’s Rafael Devers was called safe at the plate by umpire Tripp Gibson as Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez couldn’t get the tag on him during the fifth inning at Fenway Park in Boston on Aug. 19, 2017. Winslow Townson AP
Baseball

World Series umpiring crew includes two Kentucky natives

Wire and Staff Reports

October 23, 2017 7:07 PM

There are two Kentucky natives on the World Series umpiring crew, baseball’s commissioner’s office announced Monday.

Paul Nauert, 54, who is from Louisville, joined the major league staff in 1999. This will be his first time he has worked the World Series.

Tripp Gibson, 36, was born in Mayfield and played in high school at Graves County before graduating from Murray State. This is only his fourth season full-time in the majors.

Gerry Davis will work the World Series for the sixth time, tying Joe West for the most times among active umpires. Davis will be crew chief for the third time. A 34-year big league veteran, Davis has worked a record 136 postseason games. He also umpired in the World Series in 1996, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2012.

Phil Cuzzi will be behind the plate for Tuesday night’s opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros. Nauert will be at first, Davis at second, Laz Diaz at third, Bill Miller in left and Dan Iassogna in right.

Mark Wegner will be the replay umpire in New York for the first two games, then move to left field for Game 3 in Houston. Cuzzi will replace him as replay umpire for the remaining games.

Gibson, who also worked the AL wild-card game, will be the replay assistant.

