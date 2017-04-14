Power even series with 5-1 victory over Legends

Ty Moore went 3-for-4 with a home run, and Luis Escobar struck out 11 over six innings as the West Virginia Power defeated the Lexington Legends 5-1 on Friday night to even their South Atlantic League series at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.
Lexington won the series opener 14-5 on Friday night. The third game is Saturday at 6:35 p.m., and the series finale is Sunday at 2:05 p.m.
West Virginia took a 1-0 lead on Kevin Mahala’s RBI single in the first inning off Legends starter Travis Eckert.
Lexington answered in the bottom half of the inning to tie it. Khalil Lee led off with a double to left, advanced to third on a wild pitch by Escobar and scored on Emmanuel Rivera’s single to right. Rivera’s nine RBI lead the team.
It was the only run the Legends would score.
Moore’s double in the fifth gave the Power a 2-1 lead, and they added another run in the seventh on Alexis Bastardo’s single. Moore led off the eighth with a home run down the left-field line to make it 4-1.
West Virginia’s Sandy Santos singled in a run in the ninth to complete the scoring.
Lee, Rivera and Meibrys Viloria each went 2-for-4 for Lexington. Rivera raised his batting average to .394, and Lee upped his mark to .343.
Eckert allowed one run and five hits in four innings and did not get a decision. He walked two.
Legends reliever Ofreidy Gomez (0-2) took the loss, surrendering seven hits and four runs in five innings. He walked one and did not strike out a batter.
