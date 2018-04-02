Former Little League World Series hero headlines 2018 Lexington Legends roster

Be sure to thank Nick Pratto when you see him at Whitaker Bank Ballpark this summer.
The Lexington Legends’ new first baseman was a key component of the Huntington Beach, Calif., team that won the Little League World Series for the United States in 2011. Why thank Pratto? He contributed the bases-loaded, walk-off hit in what turned out to be one of only three U.S. championships in the past 10 years.
Pratto, 19, is all grown up now and will be one of the star attractions when the Legends take the field at Whitaker Bank Ballpark for their season opener against the Charleston (S.C.) RiverDogs on Thursday night. The Legends announced a 2018 roster Monday that includes six of their parent organization’s top 10 Major League Baseball Draft picks from last year.
The opening-day roster includes 13 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders and four outfielders.
“The Legends are thrilled to have some of the top prospects in the (Kansas City) Royals organization this season,” Legends President/CEO Andy Shea said. “We expect to have a competitive team. ... This is shaping up to look like a very exciting season in Lexington.”
Pratto, the No. 2 prospect in the Royals’ organization and their top pick at No. 14 overall in last year’s draft, originally committed to play collegiately at Southern California but instead signed with the Royals and played rookie-level ball in Arizona. He batted .247 with 15 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 34 RBI in 52 games.
Pratto will be joined in Lexington by the Royals’ second-round 2017 draft pick, catcher M.J. Melendez, the No. 4 prospect in the organization. Melendez, whose father, Mervyl, is the head coach at Florida International, also comes to Kentucky by way of the Arizona League.
Left-handed pitcher Daniel Tillo, who was the Royals’ third-round pick in 2017, is making his second stop in Lexington. His first was as a member of the University of Kentucky baseball team in 2016, when he pitched 7 1/3 innings of relief in his only season here. The 2015 Iowa Mr. Basketball — yes, basketball — transferred back home to Iowa Western Community College because he wanted to play more. He struck out 54 batters in 41 innings in his one season at Iowa Western and attracted the attention of pro scouts.
Michael Gigliotti, the Royals’ fourth-round pick last season, returns to Lexington after finishing the 2017 season here batting .320 with four home runs and 38 RBI.
Sixth-round pick Tyler Zuber and eighth-round choice Holden Capps — both pitchers — are also on the Legends roster.
Legends season opener
Charleston at Lexington
When: 7:05 p.m. Thursday
Where: Whitaker Bank Ballpark
