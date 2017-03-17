Ohio State shoots down Western Kentucky in NCAA tourney

The Conference USA champion’s 12-game win streak was snapped in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Despite a game-leading 19 points from redshirt senior Kendall Noble, Western Kentucky fell 70-63 to No. 11 Ohio State in Memorial Coliseum on Friday afternoon.
Noble also picked up the game’s only double-double with a team-high 12 rebounds. In her return to Lexington, Kentucky transfer Kyvin Goodin-Rogers kickstarted Western Kentucky’s scoring, making two three-point shots in the first three minutes. Goodin-Rogers was third in team scoring with 10 points and grabbed nine boards.
Ohio State came into Friday’s game as Big Ten regular-season champions but fell in their conference tournament semifinals to Purdue, scoring a season-low 60 points.
The Buckeyes’ No. 4 best scoring offense in the country, just one cumulative point behind powerhouse University of Connecticut who shares an average of 86.6 points per game, couldn’t stretch more than a four-point lead for most of the first half.
Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell, who is the top three-point shooter in the country and No. 3 in scoring, was limited in the first quarter, only contributing one point and one assist. When it mattered, a three-point shot from Mitchell followed by a layup from Kentucky transfer Linnae Harper extended the Buckeyes’ lead to 37-30 at the half, the largest lead of the game to that point.
Mitchell found her rhythm in the fourth quarter, ending the game with a shared team-high 15 points. Friday marked her 100th career game of double-digit scoring.
Where Mitchell’s day was slow to start, her teammate Asia Doss was steady throughout the game, contributing 15 points of her own and six assists.
