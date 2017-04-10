Former Miss Basketball Erin Boley transferring from Notre Dame

One of the best girls’ basketball players the state has ever produced is looking for a new home.
Erin Boley, the former Elizabethtown star who was named Miss Basketball and won Gatorade’s National Player of the Year award in 2016, is transferring from Notre Dame University. Women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw announced Boley’s transfer along with that of sophomore Ali Patberg on Monday, Eric Hansen of ND Insider reported.
Boley, a freshman who was considered the fifth-best player in the class of 2016 nationally, was one of four players to participate in all 37 of Notre Dame’s games last season, starting in 10. She averaged 6.5 points and 2.8 rebounds for the Fighting Irish, whose 2016-17 season ended in the Elite Eight.
Before she committed to Notre Dame in Sept. 2014, Boley’s final list of seven schools included UK and Louisville. Connecticut, Stanford, Tennessee and Vanderbilt were also in the mix for the 6-foot-2 forward.
Assuming she transfers to an NCAA institution, Boley will have three years of eligibility left after sitting out for a season due to NCAA transfer rules. She became the fourth top-20 player in ESPN’s Class of 2016 rankings to decide to transfer following their freshman season, joining Destiny Slocum (No. 7, Maryland), Tori McCoy (No. 10, Ohio State) and Jenna Stati (No. 16, Maryland).
