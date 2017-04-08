Everybody loves a comeback, but who's the Kentucky Derby favorite?

Just when you think you might have this Kentucky Derby figured out, crazy stuff happens.
Like a maiden winning the Blue Grass Stakes for the first time in the history of the race. Like a colt that finished seventh in his last race suddenly finding his former form and winning the Wood Memorial. Like another comeback story in the Santa Anita Derby.
So who will be the favorite for the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs?
That answer will have to wait a week. That’s when the Arkansas Derby is run at Oaklawn. That final Kentucky Derby prep features former two-year-old champ Classic Empire, so brilliant last year, so puzzling this year, who will attempt to write a comeback story of his own.
Saturday was a day of comebacks starting with Irish War Cry’s victory in the Wood Memorial. Trained by Graham Motion, Irish War Cry won the Holy Bull on Feb. 4 at Gulfstream only to follow with a dud of a seventh-place finish in the Fountain of Youth on March 4 at Gulfstream.
"I've never been so emotional after a race in my life as I was after this." @RajivMaragh #IrishWarCry #WoodMemorial #DerbyBound pic.twitter.com/QPaQZWjuw0— NYRA (@TheNYRA) April 9, 2017
Motion, who won the 2011 Kentucky Derby with Animal Kingdom, returned Irish War Cry to his home base at Fair Hill Training Center in Maryland. Instead of returning south for last week’s Florida Derby, Motion shipped Irish War Cry to Aqueduct in New York for the Grade II Wood.
It was the right move. Irish War Cry rated well, then made his move to win by 3 1/2 lengths over favorite Battalion Runner. Motion will try to keep the momentum going in Louisville.
Approximately a half hour later at Keeneland, overlooked Irap upset the apple cart by taking the Grade II Toyota Blue Grass Stakes as a 31-1 shot before an announced crowd of 32,610. It was the first win in eight starts for the son of Tiznow, though Irap had run second in the Robert B. Lewis at Santa Anita and the Mine That Bird Derby at Sunland Park earlier this year.
54 photos of horse racing fans at Keeneland on Saturday -- bonus: a marriage proposal https://t.co/0u6M4fukxM— Herald-Leader Sports (@KentuckySports) April 8, 2017
Was Saturday a fluke? Perhaps. Here’s the thing: Irap’s connections are familiar with the Derby day winner’s circle. He’s trained by Doug O’Neill and owned by Reddam Racing, which produced 2012 Derby winner I’ll Have Another and 2016 champ Nyquist.
“As a two-year-old last year he showed talent,” Jack Sisterson, who saddled the horse for O’Neill, said Saturday after Irap’s win. “We didn’t want to give up on him too quick.”
McCraken, the 3-2 favorite, finished third behind Practical Joke. It was his first loss in five starts. It was not a setback, however, considering McCraken had not raced since winning the Sam F. Davis on Feb. 11. He needed the work.
The day’s final comeback belonged to Gormley, who made a strong move in the stretch to overtake Battle of Midway and win the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby in California.
Gormley and Victor Espinoza rally to win the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby! pic.twitter.com/zlj9VVc7nd— TVG (@TVG) April 8, 2017
Owned by Jerry and Ann Moss and trained by John Shirreffs, the same people who brought you 2005 Kentucky Derby winner Giacomo and the legendary filly Zenyatta, Gormley won the Sham Stakes on Jan. 7 only to run a dull fourth as the 2-1 second choice in the San Felipe.
Still, there are serious questions about the California crop. San Felipe winner Mastery is out with an injury. And Gormley ran seventh in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, which was won by Classic Empire.
Since then, Classic Empire has faced nothing but questions. His 2017 debut produced a third-place finish in the Holy Bull. Then on March 19 he refused to break during a workout at Palm Meadows. Owner John Oxley and trainer Mark Casse moved him to Winding Oaks Farm in Ocala, where he reportedly has turned in a couple of terrific works. Next Saturday at Oaklawn, he’ll try to join the comeback club.
That’s not to forget Always Dreaming, so impressive in winning the Florida Derby last Saturday. Nor should we discount Louisiana Derby winner Girvin, who has three wins in four career starts.
And yet, after the events of this Saturday and the prospect of next Saturday, this Kentucky Derby has suddenly taken on a wide-open look.
Road to the Kentucky Derby
Date
Race
Track
Points
Winner
9/17/16
Iroquois
Churchill Downs
10
Not This Time
10/1/16
FrontRunner
Belmont Park
10
Gormley
10/8/16
Champagne
Belmont Park
10
Practical Joke
10/8/16
Breeders' Futurity
Keeneland
10
Classic Empire
11/5/16
Breeders' Cup Juvenile
Santa Anita Park
20
Classic Empire
11/19/16
Delta Downs Jackpot
Delta Downs
10
Gunnevera
11/26/16
Remsen
Aqueduct
10
Mo Town
11/26/16
Kentucky Jockey Club
Churchill Downs
10
McCraken
11/26/16
Cattleya Sho*
Tokyo Racecourse
40
Mont Saint Legame
12/10/16
Los Alamitos Futurity
Los Alamitos
10
Mastery
1/2/17
Jerome
Aqueduct
10
El Areeb
1/7/17
Sham
Santa Anita Park
10
Gormley
1/16/17
Smarty Jones
Oaklawn Park
10
Uncontested
1/21/17
Lecomte
Fair Grounds
10
Guest Suite
2/4/17
Withers
Aqueduct
10
El Areeb
2/4/17
Holy Bull
Gulfstream Park
10
Irish War Cry
2/4/17
Robert B. Lewis
Santa Anita Park
10
Royal Mo
2/11/17
Sam F. Davis
Tampa Bay Downs
10
McCraken
2/18/17
El Camino Real Derby
Golden Gate Fields
10
Zakaroff
2/19/17
Hyacinth*
Tokyo Racecourse
50
Epicharis
2/20/17
Southwest
Oaklawn Park
10
One Liner
2/25/17
Risen Star
Fair Grounds
50
Girvin
3/4/17
Fountain of Youth
Gulfstream Park
50
Gunnevera
3/4/17
Gotham
Aqueduct
50
J Boys Echo
3/11/17
Tampa Bay Derby
Tampa Bay Downs
50
Tapwrit
3/11/17
San Felipe
Santa Anita Park
50
Mastery
3/18/17
Rebel
Oaklawn Park
50
Malagacy
3/25/17
UAE Derby
Meydan Racecourse
100
Thunder Snow
3/25/17
Spiral
Turfway Park
50
Fast and Accurate
3/25/17
Sunland Derby
Sunland Park
50
Hence
4/1/17
Florida Derby
Gulfstream Park
100
Always Dreaming
4/1/17
Louisiana Derby
Fair Grounds
100
Girvin
4/8/17
Wood Memorial
Aqueduct
100
Irish War Cry
4/8/17
Blue Grass
Keeneland
100
Irap
4/8/17
Santa Anita Derby
Santa Anita Park
100
Gormley
4/15/17
Arkansas Derby
Oaklawn Park
100
4/15/17
Lexington
Keeneland
10
Kentucky Derby leaderboard
Race limited to 20 horses
Rank
Horse
Points
1
Girvin
150
2
Gormley
125
3
Irap
113
4
Irish War Cry
110
5
Thunder Snow
100
6
Always Dreaming
100
7
Gunnevera
84
8
Practical Joke
74
9
J Boys Echo
63
10
State of Honor
62
11
Tapwrit
54
12
Malagacy
50
13
Hence
50
14
Fast and Accurate
50
15
McCraken
40
16
Battle of Midway
40
17
Patch
40
18
Battalion Runner
40
19
Cloud Computing
40
20
Untrapped
34
21
Classic Empire
32
22
Royal Mo
30
23
Local Hero
30
24
Iliad
20
25
Master Plan
20
