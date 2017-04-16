Classic Empire strikes back and could be Kentucky Derby favorite

The Kentucky Derby is less than three weeks away and we’ve hit the reset button.
Again.
Welcome back, Classic Empire. We missed you. At least we missed the classic version of Classic Empire, the talented son of Pioneerof the Nile who won the 2016 Breeders’ Futurity at Keeneland and the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita and was crowned 2- year-old champion.
This year was a much different and baffling story, however. There was Classic Empire’s dull third-place run in the Holy Bull at Gulfstream in February. There was his refusal to work in the mornings. There was a foot abscess and a back problem. There was his trip to Winding Oaks Farm near Ocala, Fla., where Classic Empire settled down and turned in three solid workouts.
Then there was Saturday’s dramatic return to form at Oaklawn Park. Forced to hold back at the start, mired in traffic throughout the backstretch, then forced wide at the turn for home, Classic Empire shot down the stretch to nip Conquest Mo Money by a half length and win the Arkansas Derby.
“And just like that, the bad boy is back,” proclaimed Classic Empire’s Twitter account.
And just like that, John Oxley’s 3-year-old catapulted to second place in the Kentucky Derby point standings and possibly the top of the morning-line favorite list for the 143rd running of the world’s greatest race on the first Saturday in May.
Not that all mysteries were solved on Saturday. Is one race enough to convince skeptics Empire is back? Did he expend too much energy navigating the 12-horse field in Arkansas to have anything left in the tank for Churchill Downs?
Actually, Classic Empire’s story mimics those of so many of this year’s top Kentucky Derby contenders. Step one, impressively winning a Derby prep. Step two, throw in a deflating dud next time out. Step three, return to the fundamentals. Step four, execute a comeback.
Look at Irish War Cry, who beat Classic Empire in the Holy Bull. His next race, Irish War Cry didn’t bother to show up, finishing seventh in the Fountain of Youth. Trainer Graham Motion responded by returning Irish War Cry to Fair Hill Training Center in Maryland where the colt could relax and rediscover his old self. Worked like a charm. Irish War Cry bounced back with a big win in the Wood Memorial.
Look at Gormley, considered best of the surprisingly unimpressive West. Trained by John Shirreffs and owned by Jerry and Ann Moss — connections for Kentucky Derby winner Giacomo and the legendary Zenyatta — Gormley won the Sham Stakes before finishing fourth in the San Felipe. He then bounced back to win the Santa Anita Derby.
Then there’s McCraken, who hopes to make his comeback on Kentucky Derby day. After winning the Sam F. Davis to go 4-for-4 lifetime, he missed the Tampa Bay Derby because of a minor ankle problem. The lack of fitness showed in his third-place finish in Keeneland’s Toyota Blue Grass Stakes. He could be ready to roll at Churchill.
Next question: Will the Louisiana Derby and Florida Derby winners bounce? Those would be Girvin and Always Dreaming, respectively.
Girvin sits atop the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 150 points. Trained by 32-year-old Joe Sharp and owned by 38-year-old Brad Grady, he’s coming off back-to-back wins in the Risen Star and Louisiana Derby. His sire, Tale of Ekati, was more of a sprinter, however. Can Girvin get the distance?
Kentucky Derby contenders
Meanwhile, of all the final major prep winners, none was more impressive than Always Dreaming. Trained by Todd Pletcher and owned by Brooklyn Boyz Stables, the son of Bodemeister ran away with the Florida Derby by 5 lengths in his stakes debut. But does he have enough seasoning?
Truth be told, even in a 20-horse field, the Kentucky Derby will come down to Classic Empire.
“He just has so much ability,” Casse said on Saturday.
Is he healthy? Is he happy? If so, on May 6, Classic Empire is the one to beat.
Kentucky Derby leaderboard
Field limited to 20 horses
Rank
Horse
Points
1
Girvin
150
2
Classic Empire
132
3
Gormley
125
4
Irap
113
5
Irish War Cry
110
6
Thunder Snow
100
7
Always Dreaming
100
8
Gunnevera
84
9
Practical Joke
74
10
J Boys Echo
63
11
State of Honor
62
12
Tapwrit
54
13
Malagacy
50
14
Hence
50
15
Fast and Accurate
50
16
McCraken
40
17
Battle of Midway
40
18
Patch
40
19
Battalion Runner
40
20
Cloud Computing
40
21
Untrapped
34
22
Lookin At Lee
32
23
Sonneteer
30
24
Royal Mo
30
25
Local Hero
30
Kentucky Derby prep races
Date
Race
Track
Points
Winner
9/17/16
Iroquois
Churchill Downs
10
Not This Time
10/1/16
FrontRunner
Belmont Park
10
Gormley
10/8/16
Champagne
Belmont Park
10
Practical Joke
10/8/16
Breeders' Futurity
Keeneland
10
Classic Empire
11/5/16
Breeders' Cup Juvenile
Santa Anita Park
20
Classic Empire
11/19/16
Delta Downs Jackpot
Delta Downs
10
Gunnevera
11/26/16
Remsen
Aqueduct
10
Mo Town
11/26/16
Kentucky Jockey Club
Churchill Downs
10
McCraken
11/26/16
Cattleya Sho*
Tokyo Racecourse
40
Mont Saint Legame
12/10/16
Los Alamitos Futurity
Los Alamitos
10
Mastery
1/2/17
Jerome
Aqueduct
10
El Areeb
1/7/17
Sham
Santa Anita Park
10
Gormley
1/16/17
Smarty Jones
Oaklawn Park
10
Uncontested
1/21/17
Lecomte
Fair Grounds
10
Guest Suite
2/4/17
Withers
Aqueduct
10
El Areeb
2/4/17
Holy Bull
Gulfstream Park
10
Irish War Cry
2/4/17
Robert B. Lewis
Santa Anita Park
10
Royal Mo
2/11/17
Sam F. Davis
Tampa Bay Downs
10
McCraken
2/18/17
El Camino Real Derby
Golden Gate Fields
10
Zakaroff
2/19/17
Hyacinth*
Tokyo Racecourse
50
Epicharis
2/20/17
Southwest
Oaklawn Park
10
One Liner
2/25/17
Risen Star
Fair Grounds
50
Girvin
3/4/17
Fountain of Youth
Gulfstream Park
50
Gunnevera
3/4/17
Gotham
Aqueduct
50
J Boys Echo
3/11/17
Tampa Bay Derby
Tampa Bay Downs
50
Tapwrit
3/11/17
San Felipe
Santa Anita Park
50
Mastery
3/18/17
Rebel
Oaklawn Park
50
Malagacy
3/25/17
UAE Derby
Meydan Racecourse
100
Thunder Snow
3/25/17
Spiral
Turfway Park
50
Fast and Accurate
3/25/17
Sunland Derby
Sunland Park
50
Hence
4/1/17
Florida Derby
Gulfstream Park
100
Always Dreaming
4/1/17
Louisiana Derby
Fair Grounds
100
Girvin
4/8/17
Wood Memorial
Aqueduct
100
Irish War Cry
4/8/17
Blue Grass
Keeneland
100
Irap
4/8/17
Santa Anita Derby
Santa Anita Park
100
Gormley
4/15/17
Arkansas Derby
Oaklawn Park
100
Classic Empire
4/15/17
Lexington
Keeneland
10
Senior Investment
* Japan Road to Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby
When: Saturday, May 6
Post time: 6:34 p.m.
TV: NBC-18
Derby points leaders
150: Girvin
132: Classic Empire
125: Gormley
113: Irap
110: Irish War Cry
100: Thunder Snow, Always Dreaming
84: Gunnevera
74: Practical Joke
63: J Boys Echo
62: State of Honor
54: Tapwrit
50: Malagacy, Hence, Fast and Accurate
40: McCraken, Battle of Midway, Patch, Battalion Runner, Cloud Computing
34: Untrapped
32: Lookin At Lee
30: Sonneteer, Royal Mo, Local Hero
