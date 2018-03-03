Too full of itself, Kentucky was the team that got spanked at Florida

Just when this young Kentucky basketball team was riding high, winners of four straight games and galloping along with the wind at their backs, just like that its horse came to a sudden stop Saturday at the O’Connell Center.
And splat went the Cats, falling flat in an 80-67 loss to the Florida Gators in the regular-season finale before next week’s SEC Tournament in St. Louis.
“We reverted,” UK Coach John Calipari said.
Either that or his young players got a little too full of themselves, as evidenced by Quade Green’s Wednesday postgame pop-off when after the win over Ole Miss, the freshman guard said, “Now we gotta go to Florida and spank them.”
Were the Gators aware of the comment?
“Yeah, we knew that,” said a grinning Florida guard Jalen Hudson, who scored a game-high 22 points and correctly identified Green as the man behind the quote.
Was it used for motivation?
“A little bit, a little bit, a little bit,” he said. “We put it in our group chat. So we all knew coming into the game how they were feeling. We wanted to put some extra effort into the game.”
That’s the thing about college basketball. You can be spanking teams one month then find yourself on the other end of the paddle the next. Saturday, Kentucky got spanked.
“We’re playing our best basketball of the year right now,” said Florida Coach Mike White, his Gators (20-11 overall, 11-7 in the SEC) clinching the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament with its third straight win.
The Gators led by 15 at halftime. They were up 23 in the second half. They managed to go 9:44 without a field goal in the middle of the final 20 minutes and still won by double digits.
Meanwhile, the Kentucky that shared the ball, moved on offense and crashed the glass during its recent surge was nowhere to be found in the Sunshine State. The Cats committed 13 turnovers to a season-low six assists.
“I don’t have any idea why we didn’t pass the ball,” Calipari said.
Hamidou Diallo missed all seven of his shots, including a trio of three-point attempts. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 points and had four assists, but the freshman also committed five turnovers. He often found himself in high traffic areas where he tried to do too much.
“Shai did not play well,” Calipari said.
Cal dismissed the importance of getting a double-bye in the SEC Tournament. He downplayed the notion that his freshmen can benefit from extra game experience. He repeated his dislike of conference tournaments.— Jerry Tipton (@JerryTipton) March 3, 2018
Florida did play well. On the one hand, this was its Senior Day, which included an emotional good-bye to guard Chris Chiozza, now the school’s all-time assists leader. To mark the occasion, the Gators sported the orange uniforms they wore during their run in the November PK80 Tournament when they reached the finals before losing to Duke.
On the other hand, this was a Florida team that had lost league games at home to South Carolina (77-72), Alabama (68-50) and Georgia in overtime (72-69). The Gators have hardly been invincible at home.
Plus, it was less than two weeks ago that Kentucky traveled to Arkansas and ripped the Razorbacks 87-72 at Bud Walton. So it was not as if the Cats had not proven they could win on the road.
And while Calipari did a lot of talk about “conquering” on Friday, his team has not been able to conquer any of the league’s top three seeds. The Cats (21-10, 10-8) lost at Auburn and were swept by both Tennessee and Florida.
A few more photos and video slideshow from Kentucky’s 80-67 loss to Florida. https://t.co/0uQhoB2cKE @heraldleader @KentuckySports @johnclayiv @BenRobertsHL pic.twitter.com/JjGq1RY1Kh— Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) March 3, 2018
“You think you’re better than you are,” Calipari said. “And then the way you play is you’re in a dogfight and you’re going to play harder than the other guys. We didn’t do it against Mississippi. We didn’t do it today.”
The coach also said this: “We’re still learning.”
Meanwhile, the clock is ticking. March is here. Having been thrown, the Cats have to pick themselves up, brush themselves off and get right back on that horse in time for the “real stuff,” as Calipari called it Saturday, the tournament stuff.
“Let’s see if we can get it right,” said the coach. “But if you play this way, you’re not winning. You won’t win.”
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Kentucky men’s basketball 2017-18
Date
Opponent
UK
Opp
Dec
Rec
SEC
11/10/17
Utah Valley
73
63
W
1-0
11/12/17
Vermont
73
69
W
2-0
11/14/17
vs Kansas (Chicago)
61
65
L
2-1
11/17/17
East Tennessee
78
61
W
3-1
11/20/17
Troy
70
62
W
4-1
11/22/17
Fort Wayne
86
67
W
5-1
11/26/17
UIC
107
73
W
6-1
12/2/17
Harvard
79
70
W
7-1
12/9/17
vs Monmouth (New York)
93
76
W
8-1
12/16/17
Virginia Tech
93
86
W
9-1
12/23/17
vs UCLA (New Orleans)
75
83
L
9-2
12/29/17
Louisville
90
61
W
10-2
12/31/17
Georgia
66
61
W
11-2
1-0
1/3/18
@LSU
74
71
W
12-2
2-0
1/6/18
@Tennessee
65
76
L
12-3
2-1
1/9/18
Texas A&M
74
73
W
13-3
3-1
1/13/18
@Vanderbilt
74
67
W
14-3
4-1
1/16/18
@South Carolina
68
76
L
14-4
4-2
1/20/18
Florida
64
66
L
14-5
4-3
1/23/18
Mississippi St
78
65
W
15-5
5-3
1/27/18
@West Virginia
83
76
W
16-5
1/30/18
Vanderbilt
83
81
W*
17-5
6-3
2/3/18
@Missouri
60
69
L
17-6
6-4
2/6/18
Tennessee
59
61
L
17-7
6-5
2/10/18
@Texas A&M
74
85
L
17-8
6-6
2/14/18
@Auburn
66
76
L
17-9
6-7
2/17/18
Alabama
81
71
W
18-9
7-7
2/20/18
@Arkansas
87
72
W
19-9
8-7
2/24/18
Missouri
87
66
W
20-9
9-7
2/28/18
Ole Miss
96
78
W
21-9
10-7
3/3/18
@Florida
67
80
L
21-10
10-8
John Calipari’s coaching record at UK
Season
School
Overall
SEC
NCAA
2009-10
Kentucky
35-3
14-2
Elite Eight
2010-11
Kentucky
29-9
10-6
Final Four
2011-12
Kentucky
38-2
16-0
Champions
2012-13
Kentucky
21-12
12-6
2013-14
Kentucky
29-11
12-6
Runner-up
2014-15
Kentucky
38-1
18-0
Final Four
2015-16
Kentucky
27-9
13-5
Second round
2016-17
Kentucky
32-6
16-2
Elite Eight
2017-18
Kentucky
21-10
10-8
