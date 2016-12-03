UCLA beats Kentucky at its own game — the freshman game

UCLA freshman guard Lonzo Ball talks about the three-pointer he made at end of first half and steal and score with 5:56 left that put UCLA up 80-71 over Kentucky.
UCLA forward Ike Anigbogu (13) ripped a rebound over Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) as UCLA defeated Kentucky 97-92.
Mark Cornelison
UCLA Coach Steve Alford wanted a call from the officials.
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) was blocked by UCLA forward Ike Anigbogu (right) and Aaron Holiday (3).
Mark Mahan
Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) was whistled for stepping on the end line.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) reacted to the referee calling him for stepping out of bounds.
Mark Cornelison
Isaac Humphries blocked a shot in the second half against UCLA.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) had an issue trying to score in front of UCLA center Thomas Welsh (40).
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) and UCLA guard Lonzo Ball (2) chased a loose ball.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) dunked for two of his 18 points.
Mark Cornelison
UCLA forward Ike Anigbogu (13) blocked the shot of Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe (13).
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) shot over UCLA guard Bryce Alford (20).
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Coach John Calipari screamed at the officials.
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) blocked the shot of UCLA forward TJ Leaf (22).
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) drove the ball on UCLA guard Isaac Hamilton (10).
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) reacted to a turnover during Kentucky’s 97-92 loss to UCLA.
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) lost the ball on the fast break.
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky Coach John Calipari got after his team during its loss to UCLA.
Mark Mahan
UCLA guard Lonzo Ball (2) quieted the Kentucky crowd with a three-pointer.
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky forward Derek Willis (35) missed a dunk, but was fouled on the play.
Mark Mahan
UCLA center Thomas Welsh (40) hit a jumper over Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5).
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) lost the ball in traffic against UCLA.
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky Coach John Calipari and UCLA Coach Steve Alford talked before the game.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) shot over UCLA forward Ike Anigbogu (13).
Mark Mahan
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) shot against UCLA center Thomas Welsh (40).
Mark Mahan
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) drove through the lane against UCLA.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky forward Derek Willis (35) hit a three-pointer with 8 seconds left to pull Kentucky to within three points.
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky Coach John Calipari gave the referee, John Higgins, an earful.
Mark Mahan
UCLA guard Bryce Alford (20) got tied up by Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) and Isaiah Briscoe (13).
Mark Cornelison
The UK football team celebrated its victory over Louisville with the Kentucky Governor's Cup trophy at halftime.
Mark Mahan
UK quarterback Stephen Johnson looked on as UK football coach Mark Stoops spoke to the crowd at halftime of the Cats’ basketball game against UCLA.
Mark Mahan
Coach Mark Stoops and the UK football team were honored for their Governor's Cup victory over Louisville at halftime of Saturday’s basketball game.
Mark Mahan
UCLA guard Lonzo Ball (2) quieted the crowd with a three-pointer on Saturday. The shot gave the Bruins an 83-74 lead with 5:15 to go.
Mark Cornelison
