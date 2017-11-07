After running for 180 yards against Tennessee and 176 versus Mississippi, Kentucky running back Benny Snell, with arms crossed, is now leading the SEC in rushing with 897 yards.
Mark Story

Blue Preview: Your guide to Kentucky’s football game at Vanderbilt

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

November 07, 2017 1:27 PM

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

When: 4 p.m. (EST) Saturday

Where: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville

TV: SEC Network (play-by-play, Taylor Zarzour; analysis, Andre Ware; sideline, Olivia Harlan)

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1, XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 157

Records: Kentucky 6-3 (3-3 SEC), Vanderbilt 4-5 (0-5 SEC)

Series: Kentucky leads 43-42-4

Last meeting: Kentucky won 20-13 on Oct. 8, 2016, in Lexington

Line: Vanderbilt is favored by three points

The story line

Coming off a crushing, last-second defeat to Mississippi, Kentucky goes to Nashville seeking to win a seventh game in a season for a second straight year. The Wildcats will also attempt to give UK head man Mark Stoops his first victory at Vandy in his third try. Needing two victories in their final three games for bowl eligibility, Coach Derek Mason’s Commodores figure to play with an urgency that the already-bowl-eligible Cats must match.

171104UKfootballas-14
Stephen Johnson (15) will be seeking his fifth road victory as Kentucky starting quarterback when the Wildcats visit Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The big threat

Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur. The 6-foot-4, 227-pound junior is completing a so-so 55.9 percent of his passes but Shurmur has thrown 20 touchdowns vs. only three interceptions. In C.J. Duncan (34 catches, four TDs), Trent Sherfield (32 catches, three TDs) and Kalija Lipscomb (26 catches, six TDs), Shurmur has a capable receiving corps to go against Kentucky’s struggling pass defense.

Vanderbilt South Carolina Football
Vanderbilt junior quarterback Kyle Shurmur (14) has thrown for 20 touchdowns with only three interceptions so far in 2017.
Sean Rayford Associated Press

On the spot

Kentucky secondary. After getting strafed for 382 yards by Mississippi’s (very good) passing attack, UK is 120th out of 129 FBS schools in pass defense, surrendering a robust 279.4 yards a game. Simply put, if UK is going to close out this season on a positive note, it must get its veteran defensive backfield back on track.

jclay@herald-leader.com

The mood

Is apprehensive. Kentucky was five seconds from a 7-2 record only to see Ole Miss snatch victory from the Cats’ grasp. Things will get pretty surly in the Big Blue Nation if the Wildcats lose back-to-back to Mississippi and Vanderbilt.

Mark Story: 859-231-3230, @markcstory

